From Denmark to Gaza, Yallah Intifada!!

On Saturday the 24.02.2025 Antifacists and Internationalists from all over Europe took the streets in copenhagen Denmark to protest the Logistic Company Maersk. #MaskofMaersk. Hundreds of Activists blocked the company grounds of Maersk for several hours to demand a Weapon embargo. Maersk is shipping weapons to Israel and are therefore supporting the genocide in Gaza. We demand : CUT THE TIES WITH GENOCIDE!

The protest was met with brutal police violence including batons, pepper spray and tear gas bombs. Over 20 people got detained in a police station and later in prison. 3 comrades are still inside (26.02.2025) and are facing inhumane conditions.

Therefore yesterday night we went infront of Vestre fængsel prison to show our solidarity with our comrades inside with a firework. You are not alone ! Free all prisoners!

Down with the Empire! Down with Imperialism! From Denmark to Gaza , Yallah Intifada!