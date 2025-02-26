From Denmark to Gaza, Yallah Intifada!
From Denmark to Gaza, Yallah Intifada!!
On Saturday the 24.02.2025 Antifacists and Internationalists from all over Europe took the streets in copenhagen Denmark to protest the Logistic Company Maersk. #MaskofMaersk. Hundreds of Activists blocked the company grounds of Maersk for several hours to demand a Weapon embargo. Maersk is shipping weapons to Israel and are therefore supporting the genocide in Gaza. We demand : CUT THE TIES WITH GENOCIDE!
The protest was met with brutal police violence including batons, pepper spray and tear gas bombs. Over 20 people got detained in a police station and later in prison. 3 comrades are still inside (26.02.2025) and are facing inhumane conditions.
Therefore yesterday night we went infront of Vestre fængsel prison to show our solidarity with our comrades inside with a firework. You are not alone ! Free all prisoners!
Down with the Empire! Down with Imperialism! From Denmark to Gaza , Yallah Intifada!
Ergänzungen
Weird
Ok, we understand: You guys are another Hamas fanclub. But what makes you think there is room for this on a left wing platform?