[B] Video zum „Kiezhaus Agnes Reinhold“

[English and Spanish below]

In Zusammenarbeit mit der Gustav Landauer Denkmalinitiative und dem Medienkollektiv left report ist ein kurzer Infoclip entstanden. Wir bedanken uns herzlich für die Zusammenarbeit und Solidarität! Untertitel sind in deutscher, spanischer und englischer Sprache verfügbar.

Außerdem ein Aufruf an solidarische Nachbar*innen uns kennenzulernen, Kontakt aufzunehmen und Fördermitglied zu werden!

Infos: https://kiezhaus.org

——— English translation

A short clip was created in cooperation with the Gustav Landauer Memorial-Initiative and the media collective Left Report. We are warmly thankful for the hard work and solidarity! Subtitles are available in German, Spanish and English language.

It includes a call to get to know each other in the neighborhood and to sign a supporting membership for the Kiezhaus. Connect and struggle with us and with each other!

Infos: https://kiezhaus.org

——— Spanish

Hemos rodado un pequeño clip en cooperación con la Gustav Landauer Denkmalinitiative y con la cooperativa de medios Left Report. ¡Os damos las gracias de corazón! Hay subtítulos disponibles en alemán, castellano e inglés.

El vídeo incluye una llamada a (re)conocernos unas a otras en el barrio y a apoyar económicamente la Kiezhaus. ¡Enrédate y lucha con nosotras!

Infos: https://kiezhaus.org