War starts here mobiclip

WAR STARTS HERE - LET’S STOP IT HERE!

The military centre GÜZ in Germany (near Magdeburg, Saxony-Anhalt) is Europe´s most modern centre of field exercise. On 230 sq-km of restricted military grounds, warfare is practised and prepared with state-of-the-art technology such as laser equipped weapon systems for real-time simulations of fighting, killing and dying. Here, the final touches are put to German soldiers prior to deployment abroad. Also mercenaries are involved in preparation, training as well as the actual war missions.

From the 31st of July to the 6th of August 2017 the 6th "War Starts Here" camp will be set up in Potzehne. Since 2012 locals and radical left, anti-militaristic activist have been protesting here together against GÜZ and against the militaristic and capitalistic normality.

This year we focus on development of common anti-militarist and anti-racist perspectives of resistance. Let’s overpower our powerlessness – the camp in Potzehne wants to provide a space for that. There will take place discussions at eye level with everyone sharing the radical refusal of the global destructive circumstances.

The camp is self-organized and thus, in its existence, shape and impact depending on active participation. Together we create a social counter project: From a society deeply infiltrated by authoritarian structures, let’s set sails towards Utopia. Various anti-militaristic actions will disturb the “normal” operation at GÜZ. Let’s mark, block, and sabotage this full-speed-running machinery of war! Become part of the „war starts here“ camp 2017.

IN FLAMMEN - ΣΤΙΣ ΦΛΟΓΕΣ

IN.FLAMMEN is building up a political Hip Hop network between Greece and Germany. We focus on self-organizing, social struggles and solidarity. We love Hip Hop culture but for us, Hip Hop is also a weapon for the fights against the misery of everyday life. It is a way, that brings us together beyond national borders and languages.

Contact: in.flammen(at)riseup.net

SONG

VOCALS

Daisy Chain (Le Monde Est En Flammes)

TNT (Rationalistas)

Refpolk (Le Monde Est En Flammes)

Cinuk Muerto

Kalle vom Dach (Rana Esculenta)

Πένθιμος Clown (Penthimos Clown)

Σπείρα (Spira)

Sayes (Rana Esculenta)

Ben Dana (Le Monde Est En Flammes)

D-Vee (Rana Esculenta)

BEAT

PRODUCING & MIXING

VIDEO

