[MA] Video: Den rechten Wahlkampf sabotieren. Am 19.05. zur Demo nach Karlsruhe!
Dieses Jahr stehen im Mai wieder Kommunalwahlen an. Diese Gelegenheit will die AfD natürlich wieder nutzen um mit Ihrer rassistischen Propaganda möglichst viele Wählerstimmen zu gewinnen. Dem wollen wir uns aktiv entgegenstellen! Ein wichtiger Teil des Kampfes gegen die AfD findet tagtäglich auf der Straße statt.
Daher haben wir von der Antifaschistischen Aktion (Aufbau) Mannheim dieses Video veröffentlicht, um möglichst viele Menschen dazu zu motivieren, mit uns gemeinsam auf allen Ebenen gegen den Wahlkampf der AfD zu kämpfen!
Video: https://www.liveleak.com/view?t=CUezH_1556045030
Darüber hinaus rufen wir euch dazu auf, mit uns zur landesweiten Antifa-Demo in Karlsruhe am 18.05.2019 zu fahren, um gemeinsam und solidarisch ein kämpferisches Zeichen gegen Rechtspopulistische Hetze zu setzen.
Den rechten Wahlkampf sabotieren!
Die antifaschistische Aktion aufbauen!
Zu der Demo wird es eine gemeinsame Anreise aus Mannheim geben:
18.05. 12:20 Uhr – Mannheim HBF (Haupteingang)
Aufruf zum Widerstands-Block:
Widerstand organisieren! Rechtsruck zurückschlagen! Kapitalismus überwinden!
Am 26. Mai 2019 finden auch in Baden-Württemberg die Europa- und Kommunalwahlen statt. Schon jetzt buhlen viele Parteien hemmungslos um WählerInnenstimmen. Am rechten Rand der Parteienlandschaft hat die selbsternannte Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) die NPD nicht nur in der politischen Bedeutung abgelöst. Die Beiträge, Reden und Plakate der RechtspopulistInnen triefen nur so vor rassistischer Hetze und rechter Stimmungsmache. Viele Menschen protestieren daher aus gutem Grund gegen die Veranstaltungen und Auftritte der Rechten.
Wer etwas genauer hinschaut erkennt jedoch schnell: Es greift zu kurz, die AfD als alleinstehendes Problem zu begreifen. Im Gegenteil: Die Gesellschaft rückt als Ganzes nach rechts. Die AfD und ihre „Straßenableger“ wie „Pegida“, „Kandel ist überall“ und Co. sind wenn überhaupt nur die Eisbergspitze des Rechtsrucks. Aus der parlamentarischen Opposition und auf der Straße machen die Rechten mit menschenverachtenden Forderungen Stimmung gegen MigrantInnen und Andersdenkende, forcieren den weiteren neoliberalen Umbau des Staates und treiben als vermeintliche Stimme der „Unzufriedenen“ andere politische Kräfte vor sich her.
Denn das was von ganz rechts außen gefordert wird, setzten am Ende immer noch andere in die Praxis um. Es sind die anderen Parteien, die für die Angriffe auf die Lebensbedingungen vieler Menschen verantwortlich sind. So ist es die bayrische CSU, die mit der Verschärfung des Polizeigesetzes eine deutschlandweite Vorreiterrolle einnimmt und damit den Menschen das letzte bisschen selbstbestimmte Bewegungsfreiheit nimmt. Wenn Söder von Sicherheit spricht, dann meint er nichts anderes als die präventive Überwachung von politisch unliebsamen Gruppen und Subkulturen. Auch die anderen sind keinen Deut besser: Es ist eine grüne-schwarze Landessregierung, die in Baden-Württemberg Menschen abschiebt und damit häufig in den sicheren Tod oder ins Gefängnis schickt. Und es ist die SPD, die zwar aktuell einmal mehr links blinkt aber am Ende in Regierungsverantwortung weiterhin jede Schweinerei mitträgt.
Nicht nur diese Beispiele zeigen deutlich, es reicht nicht aus eine einzelne politische Kraft, wie die AfD, für den Rechtsruck verantwortlich zu machen und zu bekämpfen. Die Ursachen für den Rechtsdrall liegen tiefer, nämlich in der Krise des kapitalistischen Gesellschaftssystems. Die Krisenfolgen, wie Wohnungsnot, Arbeitslosigkeit und zunehmender Leistungsdruck, sind für viele Menschen in Deutschland keine Fremdwörter mehr, sondern bittere Realität. Rechte Weltbilder setzten hier an und projizieren den berechtigten Unmut der Menschen schnell auf MigrantInnen, Geflüchtete und sozial Schwache.
So entschieden wir als Linke deswegen für ein Zusammenleben jenseits des Kapitalismus streiten und im Rechtsruck eine Krisenlösungsstrategie der kapitalistischen Profiteure erkennen, so direkt sind wir mit den Auswüchsen rechter Gewalt konfrontiert: Brennende Unterkünfte, rechte Mobs auf Menschenjagd, Übergriffe auf MigrantInnen und Linke, reaktionäre Hetzreden an allen Ecken und Enden. Es ist unsere Aufgabe diesen Angriffen etwas entgegen zu setzten, Selbstschutz zu organisieren und rechte Strukturen an Aufbau und Entfaltung zu hindern. Niemand anderes wird es tun. Schließlich sind auch der Staat und seine Apparate im Zweifelsfall auf dem rechten Auge blind. Das hat nicht zuletzt der NSU deutlich gezeigt.
Aus diesem Grund braucht es eine schlagkräftige Bewegung gegen Rechts, die in der Lage ist, viele Menschen, Gruppen und Initiativen einzubinden. Diese Bewegung hat dann Erfolg, wenn es ihr gelingt die richtigen Akzente zu setzen, weil sie sich nicht in der Wahl ihrer Mittel beschränkt. Und sie setzt dann an der richtigen Stelle an, wenn sie den Blick über den Tellerrand wirft: Das gute Leben für alle gibt es nicht im Kapitalismus. Eine Antwort auf den Rechtsruck kommt um die soziale Frage nicht herum.
Der Kampf gegen Rechts muss deswegen im Kern auch immer ein Kampf für eine andere, eine bessere Gesellschaft sein. Eine Gesellschaft, die auf Solidarität statt auf Spaltung gebaut ist. Eine Gesellschaft, die sich an den Bedürfnissen der Menschen orientiert, nicht am Profit für wenige.
Entschiedener und vielschichtiger Widerstand gegen Rechts ist auch in Wahlkampfzeiten ein wichtiger Beitrag auf dem Weg zu einer solchen Gesellschaft. Wenn rechte Wahlstände abgeräumt werden, AfD‘ler handfesten antifaschistischen Widerstand zu spüren bekommen und rechtspopulistische Plakate abgehängt werden, dann ist das genau richtig.
Denn der Kampf gegen den rechten Rollback ist neben dem Schutz von Minderheiten auch immer die Verteidigung der letzten sozialen Errungenschaften und ein Ausgangspunkt für die überfälligste aller Aufgaben: Den Kapitalismus endlich auf den Müllhaufen der Geschichte zu entsorgen!
Deswegen: Kommt alle am 18. Mai 2019 nach Karlsruhe und schließt euch dem antikapitalistischen Widerstands-Block auf der Demonstration des Netzwerks gegen Rechts an.
Widerstand! Rechtsruck stoppen! Kapitalismus überwinden!
