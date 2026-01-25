English edition: update on Mumia Abu-Jamal & Prison Abolition in the US

- Robert Saleem Holbrook (ALC) described efforts to abolish prisons in Pennsylvania, especially Death by Incarceration (DBI).

- Noel Hanrahan (Prison Radio), lawyer of Mumia Abu-Jamal gave a legal and health update on the imprisoned journalist Mumia Abu-Jamal, who has already spent more than 44 (!) years in prison.

- Jennifer Black (scholar) described community organizing to resist the terror by the ICE agency targeting people and destroying lives.

A recording of Radio Aktiv Berlin's radio show on this event can be heard here:

https://archive.org/details/2026-01-21-16h-radio-aktiv-mumia-update-abolitionism-engl

