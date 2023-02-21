Tschüss und auf nimmer Wiedersehen! Der Kronzeuge Domhöver vor dem OLG Dresden

Die Aussage Domhövers

Johannes Domhöver wurde im März 2022 vom Bundesamt für Verfassungsschutz (BfVS) in Warschau angesprochen. In einem ersten Gespräch wurde ihm eröffnet, dass der VS ihm in seiner derzeitigen Situation das Angebot macht, ihn an das Landeskriminalamt (LKA) Sachsen als Zeuge zu vermitteln. Die Entscheidung, das zu tun, ging fix: nach zwei Tagen traf er sich wieder mit dem VS und besprach die weitere Zusammenarbeit.²

Ausschlaggebend für seine Entscheidung, so Domhöver, war, dass er keinen Weg „zurück“ gesehen hat. So führte Domhöver an, dass ihm die Situation mit der linken Szene absolut verfahren erschien. Die Ursachen dafür bezeichnet er andauernd als Meinungsverschiedenheiten. In seiner Deutung gab es unterschiedliche Sichtweisen auf ein mehr oder minder triviales Problem, die er ausdiskutiert hätte, wenn doch jemand mit ihm geredet hätte. Da das niemand tat, hätte er auch keinen Grund gesehen seinerseits auf die Szene zuzugehen. Das ist natürlich Unfug, den wir ihm so nicht abkaufen. Er blendet die Ursachen für seine Situation konsequent aus, um sich hiernach als Opfer darzustellen. Weder die sexualisierte Gewalt, die er ausübte, noch die Versuche einer Auseinandersetzung kommen in seiner Version der Geschichte vor.

Bis Ende April 2022 traf sich das BfVS 6x mit Johannes Domhöver und tastete in den Gesprächen die Eignung zum Kronzeugen ab: wieviel Wissen hatte er? Eignete er sich generell für den Zeugenschutz? Auch noch im April wurde Domhöver dann seine Arbeitsstelle in einem Kindergarten wegen anonymer elterlicher Beschwerden gekündigt. In seinen Erklärungen dazu meinte Domhöver, dass die Kündigung ja die Schuld derjenigen sei, die ihn geoutet hätten. Im Internet sei sein Name jetzt mit Vergewaltigungsvorwürfen verknüpft gewesen. Die Begründung haut für uns nicht hin. Schon im März 2022 war das Sexualstrafverfahren gegen ihn eingestellt worden.³ Damit hätte Domhöver sich gegen anonyme Internetanschuldigungen wehren können. Vielleicht hatten die lieben polnischen Kindergarteneltern auch keine Lust auf einen Erzieher mit Antifavergangenheit? Das spielt in Domhövers Aussagen keine Rolle. Er weiß, wem er die Schuld geben möchte. Fertig. Zufällig fällt die Kündigung dann ja noch mit der Ansprache durch den VS zusammen. Ups. Blöder Zufall?

Es braucht wenig Phantasie, um sich auszumalen, was die Bullen ihrem Zeugen noch alles vorlegen werden. Bis zum Ende seiner Aussagen vor de (OLG) Dresdenhat er wohl 7x mit dem LKA Sachsen zum Antifa Ost Verfahren, 2x mit dem Bundeskriminalamt (BKA) zum § 129a Verfahren Frankfurt am Main (FFM)/ Leipzig⁴ und 6x gleich zu Beginn seiner Anwerbung mit dem BfVS geplauscht. Bei allen Aussagen hat er immer auch Fragen nicht beantwortet, da die Antworten ihn selbst belasten würden. Darüber wollte er sich nach Aussage des Verhörers Daniel Mathe (Soko LinX) erst mit seinem Anwalt besprechen. Egal wie, weitere Aussagen von ihm werden nicht mehr in das Verfahren am OLG Dresden einfließen. Dort ist die Beweisaufnahme so gut wie abgeschlossen.

Von Domhövers Aussagen zum Prozess sind wir enttäuscht. Von einem Kronzeugen hätten wir uns mehr erwartet. Konkret konnte er nur zu einem der vorgeworfenen Straftatenkomplexe, „Eisenach 2“, Personen benennen und Abläufe beschreiben.⁵ Zu allen anderen am OLG angeklagten Taten musste er mehr oder minder wild spekulieren. Nun, dieser Befund kann nicht darüber hinweg trösten, dass die Aussagen für mehrere der Angeklagten Verurteilungen zu mehrjährigen Haftstrafen bedeuten können. Außerdem gibt es mehrere Ermittlungsverfahren, denen Domhöver abseits des Antifa Ost Verfahrens neuen Stoff geliefert hat.

Zum Tatkomplex „Eisenach 2“ äußerte sich Domhöver umfassend, soweit er konnte: er beschrieb, wie er für die Aktion angesprochen worden sei, mit wem er in Berlin darüber kommuniziert habe und wie die Fahrt nach Eisenach am Abend des 14.12.2019 abgelaufen sei. Er nannte Namen, soweit er sie kannte. Seine Aufgabe vor Ort soll die Ausspähung des Neonazis Leon Ringl⁶ gewesen sein, der seine Kneipe, das Bulls Eye, spät nachts verließ und mit seinen Freunden den Heimweg antrat. Als das erledigt war, fuhr Domhöver seinen Aussagen zu Folge, wie geplant davon, merkte aber schnell, dass etwas bei der Aktion schief gegangen sein müsse. In einem Chatgespräch am nächsten Tag sei er dann über die am Abend erfolgten Festnahmen informiert worden.

Domhöver gab an, dass er regelmäßig Trainings in Leipzig besucht habe, bei denen Angriffe auf politische Gegner*innen in verschiedenen Szenarien geübt worden seien. Auch zwei Trainings in größeren Gruppen hätten stattgefunden. Angriffe in der eingeübten Variante jedoch hätte er nie mitgemacht und hätte auch keine Kenntnis, ob andere Teilnehmer*innen diese tatsächlich umgesetzt hätten. Zusammen mit Teilen der am OLG Angeklagten habe er seit mehreren Jahren in unterschiedlicher Besetzung an sogenannten „Ausfahrten“ teilgenommen. Er habe die Zuganreise von Neonazis zu Demonstrationen ausgespäht, damit diese später an Bahnhöfen überfallen werden könnten. Dabei belastete Domhöver vor allem Lina stark, da er ihr eine führende Rolle in der Planung und Kommunikation der Gruppe zuwies und damit das Konstrukt der Generalbundesanwaltschaft (GBA), sie sei „Rädelsführerin“, bestätigte. Zu den anderen Angeklagten habe er weniger Kontakt gehabt und sie auch sehr viel später kennengelernt. Dennoch, Domhöver liefert der GBA die Informationen über ihre kriminelle Vereinigung, die ihr seit zwei Jahren gefehlt haben.⁷

Militante Politik á la Domhöver

Domhövers ganzer Auftritt machte auf uns den Eindruck, dass da einer vor uns sitzt, der zwar ziemlich tief in linken Zusammenhängen drin war, der jedoch mit „unseren“ Inhalten und ihren Konsequenzen für unser Handeln wenig anzufangen wußte. Sicherlich hat Domhöver die Ideen von der Abschaffung des Patriarchats/ des Kapitalismus gehört, sich vielleicht sogar mal irgendwie damit theoretisch beschäftigt, grundsätzlich begriffen hat er dabei allerdings wenig.

Seine Ausführungen dazu, was Politik für ihn war, zeigen das ganz gut. So sagte er sinngemäß aus: „Militante Politik ist für mich der Überbegriff zur politischen Praxis und Ziel“. Ideologische Differenzen seien von geringer Bedeutung dafür. Militanz ist bei Domhöver anscheinend etwas, dass allein schon einen Wert oder Sinn für sich selbst besitzt. Nach freier Übersetzung bedeutet dies, alles was unter Draufhauen und Kaputtmachen bleibt, interessiert ihn nicht.

Er sagte aus, dass sich bei ihm ein Wandel vollzog, weg vom klassischen Riot hin zu klandestinen Angriffen auf Neonazis. Motivierend hat dabei gewirkt, dass er bei den Riots anlässlich der EZB-Eröffnung geschnappt und später verurteilt wurde. Das persönliche Risiko erwischt zu werden, war ihm bei militanten Aktionen bei Demos etc. zu hoch. Inhaltliche Erwägungen spielten beim Umdenken keine Rolle. Inhalte waren ihm ja schon bei der Wahl der Kompliz*innen egal: ob Anarchist*in oder Kommunist*in, Feminist*in oder Antideutsche mit ihm unter einer Hassi steckten, war nicht so wichtig. Vielleicht, sagt er, sei er nicht politisch genug, für solche Differenzierungen.

In der Action werden alle gleich, ein kollektives Wir, das sich über die militaristische Konfrontation mit den Bullen konstruieren lässt. Nachdem er von den Bullen in FFM dann also gecasht und verurteilt worden war, musste er sich neue Wege suchen, um nicht aus den militanten Kreisen raus zu fallen. Wenig verwunderlich lag für einen kampfsportaffinen Typen mit seiner Körperstatur die Konfrontation mit Nazis nahe.

Immerhin schien Domhöver schon noch in der Lage zu sein, nach Sinn und Unsinn zu unterscheiden. So gab er auch an, dass ihm durchaus wichtig war, welche Nazis angegriffen werden sollen. Einfach nur irgendwelche Thor Steinar Träger*innen zu behelligen, erschien ihm nach eigener Aussage nicht zielführend genug. Der letzte Lichtblick an politischem Inhalt, der ihm vor Gericht entfuhr. Allerdings konnte er auch hier nicht so wirken, wie er gerne wollte, denn da war ja noch die Bewährung aus FFM offen.

Also begann Domhöver sich in das Scouten (beobachten von An- und Abreise bei Nazidemos oä) akribisch einzuarbeiten. Er wollte unter keinen Umständen eine Haftstrafe riskieren, äußerte vor Gericht einige Angst davor. In Diskussionen mit anderen will er darauf hingewiesen haben, dass die angedachten Aktionen keineswegs so ungefährlich seien. DNA sei bspw. genauso leicht übertragbar bei Schlägereien, wie wenn man einen Stein werfe. Darum beschäftigte er sich ausführlich mit seiner Sicherheit: wie von wo, wann mit der Bahn fahren, um nicht ins Visier zu geraten, keine Zigarettenstummel irgendwo hinterlassen, Kommunikation immer nur nach hohen Standards führen, mögliche Verfolger*innen durch Umwege abschütteln und so weiter. Vor Gericht äußerte er sogar mit einiger Herablassung, andere hätten sich auf die Klandestinität weniger gut verstanden als er. Alles in allem also ein zuverlässiger und vertrauenswürdiger Genosse?

Für uns nicht. Zunächst mal, Domhöver hat mehrere verheerende Fehler gemacht, die die Bullen zu ihm geführt haben, ohne dass er mit ihnen darüber reden musste. Er hat sich auf dem Weg zu einer Aktion und gleich auch noch auf dem Rückweg blitzen lassen. Sein E-Mail Postfach konnte von den Bullen entschlüsselt werden und wer weiß, was ihm sonst noch an Fehler unterlaufen ist. Davon abgesehen haben wir aber noch wichtigere Einwände gegen sein Verhalten. Zum Ersten sind Militanz und klandestine Organisierung kein Selbstzweck: nichts, was wir machen um seiner Selbst willen. Sie sind nur das Mittel, das uns aufgedrängt wird von Neonazis, die Hegemonie auf ostdeutsche Straßen anmelden, Bullen, die Besetzungen räumen, und Bossen, die ihre Produktionsmittel nicht hergeben. Wer keine Lust hat in den Knast oder in Konfrontationen zu gehen, die*der muss das eben auch nicht machen. Es gibt zahlreiche und schöne andere Formen der alltäglichen Scheiße unser „Fick dich“ entgegen zu schleudern: vom politischen Theater über die Küfacrew, Seenotrettung hin zu Bildungs- sowie Gewerkschaftsarbeit und anderes.⁸ Wer für sich entschieden hat, dass Haft aufgrund von politischen Aktionen nicht allzu tragisch und deshalb einzugehen ist, herzlichen Glückwunsch. Das macht die Person aber um keinen Deut cooler oder wichtiger, als diejenige, die sich an anderen Organisierungsversuchen beteiligen.

Diese Trennung zwischen coolen Straftaten und langweiliger, „legalistischer“ Praxis bei Domhöver, ist infantil wie nur was. Linksradikale Praxis kann sich nicht nur um das Einhauen von Fensterscheiben drehen. Angesichts dieser Herangehensweise wundert uns auch nicht, dass Domhöver an einem bestimmten Punkt von den Aktionen, an denen er teilnahm, ernüchtert war. Er hatte wohl den Eindruck, dass die Aktionen viel weniger wirksam gewesen sind, als er vorher annahm. Als wären ein paar verhauene Neonazis allein die Lösung für den Rechtsruck in der BRD. Gerade die Trennung in die eine und die andere Seite sorgen für die Isolation militanter und klandestiner Organisierung, wo sie eigentlich mit anderen Formen des Widerstands zusammen kommen müssten. Stattdessen schlagen sie den Irrweg einer militaristischen Logik ein, bei der es nur noch darum geht, dem Feind noch krassere Verletzungen und Schäden zuzufügen.

Angst vorm Knast

Domhöver scheint große Angst vor Knast und anderer Repression gehabt zu haben. Wer für sich entschieden hat, unter keinen Umständen im Knast landen zu wollen, die*der hat verdammt nochmal auch nichts in Zusammenhängen verloren, die eine entsprechende Politik forcieren. Repression ist dafür die logische Folge und wenn’s hart auf hart kommt, müssen alle Beteiligten dafür einstehen wollen. Es geht nicht darum, Superheld*innen herbei zu fantasieren: natürlich spielen Angst und Unsicherheit immer eine große Rolle und niemand ist davor gefeit. Beziehungsweise, gerade denen, die meinen ihnen könnte nichts was anhaben, begegnen wir lieber mit großer Vorsicht. Also sollten wir uns damit auseinandersetzen, wo Ängste bestehen und wie wir ihnen gemeinsam begegnen können.

Die gegenseitige Versicherung, dass es weiter geht, auch wenn die Bullen mal einen Erfolg haben; dass die Begründung für Aktionen nicht wegbricht, nur weil mal was schief geht, ist ein besserer Schutz gegen Repression, als die akribische, technische Vorbereitung. Solche Auseinandersetzung würden wir als Sorge füreinander bezeichnen und die sollte in Zusammenhängen eine große Rolle spielen!⁹

Hingegen sind wir uns ziemlich sicher, dass wer dabei ist, weil’s cool ist, ne Hassi aufzuziehen und ein paar Fäuste zu verteilen, hohe Gefahr läuft, dort zu landen, wo Domhöver jetzt sitzt: als Verräter im Zeugenschutzprogramm. Und sowas muss vorher geklärt werden: sind die Leute dabei, weils ihnen um die politische Auseinandersetzung geht? Wissen alle, warum was gemacht wird und mit welchem Ziel? Oder sind die Leute dabei, weil sie „zu den Krassen“ gehören möchten? Es geht nicht um Coolness, einen kriminellen Lifestyle oder Streetcredibility!

Diese Abwägung zu treffen beinhaltet logischerweise auch, dass bestimmte andere Sachen nicht mehr gehen. Vielleicht hab ich unter Drogeneinfluss nicht immer alle Sinne beisammen und quatsche zu viel. Dann muss ich das lassen, wenn ich Aktionen machen will. Vielleicht werde ich in Zusammenhängen, die öffentlich stark präsent sind, zu auffällig für die Bullen. Das gefährdet anderen Kram, von dem sie nix wissen sollen. Das sind die Rahmenbedingungen von Klandestinität. Aber, und das ist unser letzter Punkt dazu, das darf sich niemals so auswirken, wie Domhöver sich selbst vor Gericht geschildert hat. Die Auseinandersetzung mit Politik hatte er weitgehend aus seinem Alltag gestrichen. Aber der ganze alltägliche Kram, vom Spülbecken bis zum Schreibtisch, ist politisch. Es gibt keinen Ort, an dem wir den Kampf gegen Unterdrückung und Ausbeutung ausklammern können. Das ist so essentiell wie einfach. Unsere Auseinandersetzung muss sich immer auf all das richten. Nur mal Action machen gehen, reicht nicht.

Tagsüber ein spießiges Leben führen und Nachts die Konfrontation mit den Bullen suchen, so ähnlich wie Domhöver seinen Lebensstil geschildert hat, erscheint uns zumindest ziemlich gewagt. Da zeigt sich die nächste Trennung in seinen Aussagen, diesmal nicht zwischen militant und friedlich, sondern von politisch und privat. Als hätte es die letzten 50 Jahre feministischer Politik nicht gegeben.

Anworten auf Verrat und sexualisierte Gewalt?

Die Reaktionen auf das publik werden, dass Domhöver nun mit den Bullen zusammenarbeitet, waren verständlicher Weise hasserfüllt. Auch uns, die ja in der komfortablen Zuschauer*innenrolle stecken, kommt die Galle hoch bei der Vorstellung, ein langjähriger Mitstreiter könnte zu den Bullen gehen. Nach allem, was davor aber schon klar war – Vergewaltigung, Bedrohung, Erpressung gegen die eigenen Genossinnen – ist sein Überlaufen zu den Bullen nur folgerichtig. Wie oben schon ausgeführt, halten wir Domhöver für einen rückgratloses Arschloch. Doch wir wollen ihn nicht als einen außergewöhnlichen Einzelfall hinstellen.

Es gibt genug Genoss*innen, die ähnlich ticken, wie wir Domhöver oben beschrieben haben: mit großer Fresse und nix dahinter. Genoss*innen, die sich einbilden, ihr Privatkram hätte nix mit Politik zu tun. Genoss*innen, die mit den Bullen reden.¹⁰ Und auch Genoss*innen die sexualisierte Gewalt ausüben. Insofern zeigt uns Domhöver erneut, dass es keine Szenestandards gibt, die alle nur auswendig lernen müssten, um bessere Menschen zu sein. Stattdessen müssen wir immer und immer wieder in die Auseinandersetzung gehen, unsere Grundsätze verteidigen, diskutieren und verbreiten.

Wir wollen, dass Gruppen, Strukturen und Einzelpersonen Verantwortung für den derzeitigen Totalschaden im Antifa Ost Verfahren übernehmen. In unserer Wahrnehmung hat das Verfahren und alles drum herum, extrem viel Lähmung, Resignation und wenig Erfreuliches hervor gebracht. Es liegt an den Personen, die ihn kannten und die mit Domhöver Politik gemacht haben, sich dieser Verantwortung zu stellen. Für den verbocktenMist grade zu stehen, sollte ein wichtiger Aspekt im Leben sein! Explizit fordern wir das von Menschen, die sich in der Causa Domhöver vorwerfen müssen, seine sexualisierte Gewalt verteidigt, gedeckt und relativiert zu haben. Domhöver, der sich hübsch individuell aus der Scheiße ziehen wollte, indem er bei den Bullen vorsprach, setzen wir eine kollektive Organisierung entgegen. Letztlich geht es darum, Gruppen, Strukturen und Zusammenhänge zu ersinnen, die sich kollektiv der ganzen Scheiße entgegen stellen, ohne Einzelne unterzubuttern.

Es hilft nicht weiter, jetzt nur mit erhobenem Zeigefinger durch die Gegend zu rennen, sondern wir müssen gemeinsam verhindern, dass es zum nächsten Outcall kommen muss. Das schaffen wir nur, in dem wir langfristig unsere Gruppen und Strukturen verändern. Ein Merkmal der Diskussionen um sexualisierte Gewalt ist ihre ausgesprochene Kurzweiligkeit. Ein paar Wochen, manchmal auch ein paar Monate drehen sich alle um den*die Täter*innen und empören sich nach bestem Wissen. Immer wieder wird den Täter*innen Gewalt als Rache angedroht, wie das auch bei Domhöver der Fall war. Dann herrscht erneut Friedhofsruhe. Dieser Ablauf ist nicht nur der allgemeinen Aufmerksamkeitsspanne geschuldet, sondern kann auch als Teil patriarchaler Abwehr analysiert werden. Wer vom patriarchalen Ist-Zustand profitiert, hat, ob bewusst oder unbewusst, auch ein Interesse daran, dass sich nicht allzu viel verändert.¹¹

Um dieser Kurzweiligkeit zu begegnen, brauchen wir eine langfristige Auseinandersetzung mit patriarchaler Unterdrückung, Strukturen, die diese Auseinandersetzung einklagen können, und proaktive Absprachen zum Umgang mit sexualisierter Gewalt. Nicht erst, wenn es zu spät ist, sondern schon bevor Übergriffe passieren, sollten wir uns austauschen. Dass sie passieren, ist leider alltäglich. Das zu begreifen, hieße, sich nicht auf die Seite der „Unfehlbaren“ zu schlagen, sondern einen Umgang zu entwickeln damit, dass die meisten Menschen – allen voran die meisten cis-Männer – im Laufe ihres Lebens die Grenzen anderer überschreiten und sexualisierte Gewalt ausüben.

Weil die meisten Übergriffe von cis-Männern ausgehen, muss auch die Bewegung aus dieser Richtung kommen. Betroffene und ihre Unterstützer*innen können noch so sehr anklagen, fordern und sich abgrenzen, sie können den patriarchalen Status Quo nicht beenden, wenn sich nicht die andere Seite bewegt. Ein Anknüpfungspunkt hierfür könnte die profeministische Männerbewegung sein, die sich bspw. rund um den Männerrundbrief¹² in der 1990er Jahren entwickelte. Sich zu bewegen, hieße für cis-Männer also ein wenig Extraarbeit auf sich zu nehmen…

Gruppen bilden zur Auseinandersetzung mit den eigenen Männlichkeiten

Räume denen überlassen, die vom Patriarchat permanent (negativ) betroffen sind

die eigene feministische Bildung forcieren

andere cis-Männer in die Verantwortung nehmen und Auseinandersetzung und Kritik aussprechen

…um Flinta* ein wenig Extraarbeit zu ersparen.

Gleichwohl wünschen wir uns als Gruppe aber, dass die Auseinandersetzung mit dem Patriarchat nicht zur immer kleinteiligeren Aufspaltung anhand identitätspolitischer Linien kommt. Wir brauchen auch die Räume, in denen wir alle gemeinsam streiten, diskutieren und aktiv werden.

Wo es keine gefestigten feministischen Gruppen gibt, kein feministisches Verständnis sozialer Zusammenhänge und keine feministische Herrschaftskritik, da können cis-Männer, respektive Arschlöcher, weiter ihre patriarchalen Bündeleien durchziehen. Dieses Verhalten wird der Grund für den nächsten Outcall sein.

Der Kampf gegen das Patriarcht heißt auch immer Kampf gegen den Kapitalismus. Eine befreite Gesellschaft beinhaltet alle Menschen.

¹ Ankündigung auf der Seite der Gerichts: https://gerichte.thueringen.de/media/tmmjv_gerichte/Oberlandesgericht/Ak...

² Die Aussage Domhövers zu glauben, heißt belogen zu werden. Ganz offensichtlich sollten wir seinen Aussagen mit Misstrauen begegnen. In diesem Sinne berichten wir hier, was er vor Gericht ausgesagt hat und bewerten es für uns. Offensichtlich gibt es zu jeder seiner Aussage auch eine andere mögliche Deutung. Außerdem können wir natürlich gar nicht einordnen, wie sein jetziges Auftreten sich mit seinem früheren Verhalten deckt oder nicht, wie er sich entwickelt hat und so weiter. Für eine ausführliche Darstellung der Aussagen des Kronzeugen Domhöver und der Tatkomplexe verweisen wir auf die Berichte 60 bis 63 und 66 bis 70 des Solibündnis Antifa Ost.Wir wissen leider nocht nicht, wann sie, aber, dass sie erscheinen werden.

³ Dazu der Text „Zum Sexualstrafverfahren gegen den Kronzeugen Johannes Domhöver“ https://de.indymedia.org/node/212459

⁴ Zum § 129a Verfahren FFM/Leipzig: https://www.129a.info

⁵ Vgl. Abschnitt Tatkomplex Eisenach II“ im Zwischenstandsbericht des Bündnis Soli Antifa Ost

https://www.soli-antifa-ost.org/zwischenstand-03-22/

⁶ Infos zu Leon Ringl findet ihr hier: https://www.soli-antifa-ost.org/neonazis/

⁷ Vgl. Pressemitteillung der Verteidigung zum Prozessauftakt: https://www.soli-antifa-ost.org/pressemitteilung-der-verteidigung-der-an...

⁸ Auch Gewerkschafter*innen oder Seenotretter*innen gehen aus guten Gründen und in vollem Bewusstsein für das was sie da tun in den Knast, schon klar. Noch lassen die verbrieften bürgerlichen Rechte in Deutschland bestimmte Organisationsformen in Gruppen und Gewerkschaften zu. Das kann sich ändern und dann sind auch für alle anderen Militanz und klandestine Organisierung an der Tagesordnung. Sich mit dieser Konsequenz auseinanderzusetzen steht darum für alle an!

⁹ „Let’s take care of each other, so we can be dangerous together.“ – Aufruf Tag X Leipzig

https://knack.news/4616

¹⁰ Ein paar traurige Lehren aus der Schweiz: https://barrikade.info/article/4348

¹¹ Ganz hübsch wird dieses Phänomen hier diskutiert: https://soundcloud.com/black-mojito/keine-sicheren-raume-diskussion-abou... und auch https://www.mixcloud.com/MONAliesA_Leipzig/keine-sicheren-r%C3%A4ume-fig...

¹² Der Männerrundbrief war eine Zeitung aus autonomen, kritischen Männlichkeitsgruppen der 1990er Jahre

https://maennerrundbrief.noblogs.org/