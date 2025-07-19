Athen: Brandangriff auf AEG in Solidarität mit Antifa Maja T.
Solidarity with anti-fascist Maja T. and all antifa who are persecuted for their actions
The non-binary anti-fascist Maja T. is imprisoned in a Hungarian prison on charges related to an attack on fascists during anti-fascist rallies, which are held every year, against the “day of honour“ organized for the extermination of Nazi troops before the liberation of Budapest. Maja T., after a request from the Hungarian state, is extradited there, by the German state, and has been in solitary confinement, remanded in custody since then. On 5/6, she begins a hunger strike, fighting against the conditions of detention, against states, bosses and fascists, trying to unite her voice with all those who fight, rebel for a world of dignity, inclusion, freedom.
On Friday 11.7. we placed an incendiary device on a vehicle of the German interests AEG in solidarity with the anti-fascist Maja T. on Alkminis Street in Petralona. Standing by their side, but also by every persecuted antifa, this movement targets all those who rule, who exploit and oppress, who dream of concentration camps and pogroms, who promote discrimination, racism and death. On the side of every proletarian we take a fighting position, we do not forget the prisoners of the social war, we fight for Anarchy.
FREEDOM TO Maja T.
No thought of extraditing Comrade Zaid to Hungary
War on states, capital, fascists
Solidarity with the Palestinian struggle for land and freedom
Kyriakos Xymitiris present
Αναρχικές/Αναρχικοί/Αναρχικά
(von https://actforfree.noblogs.org/2025/07/18/incendiary-device-on-a-vehicle...)
Ergänzungen
palestinian struggle
was sollen die palestinazilügen im bekennerschreiben?
die hamas kämpft für die ausrottung der juden und für eine faschistische diktatur. juden waren in der gegend über 1000 jahre bevor es araber gab. die palestinenser wurden ende der 60er von arafat erfunden, vorher waren das einfach nur araber. arabische staaten gibt es einen haufen, einer beschissener als der andere. pogrome von arabischer seite gegen juden gab es immer wieder. sie wurden in keinem arabischen jemals staat als vollwertige menschen angesehen. keine solidarität mit antisemitischen mördern. maja würden die auch töten und sie vorher...
