Aufruf zur Demo in Solidarität mit Daniela Klette

„Glückliche“ Sklaven bis ins Mark

„Journalist*innen, die sich bereitwillig als Hilfspolizist*innen angedient hatten und dazu beitrugen, den zunehmend autoritär agierenden Staat um die staatliche und gesellschaftliche Gemeinschaft von Fahnder*innen und Denunziant*innen zu ergänzen“ [1]

Polizeivertreter, die die Botschaft verbreiten „Terroristen werden niemals in Ruhe gelassen, sollten immer in dem Wissen sein, wir sind hinter ihnen her“. Bei jeder grotesken Zurschaustellung staatlicher Macht, wie im Fall von Daniela, ist die implizite Anspielung, dass nur Moslems, Kommunist*innen und Anarchist*innen Terroristen sein können, sehr praktisch.

Polizeikräfte nehmen ihre Arbeit gegen Terrorismus allzu ernst uns „retten“ uns – die Gesellschaft – vor etwas, was Teil unseres Immunsystems ist und niemals gegen uns wirken wird. Politische Gegengewalt gegen eine zentralisierte kapitalistische Kriegsmaschinerie die tötet, um nicht getötet zu werden.

Heute wie damals arbeiten die repressiven Behörden um gegen die Feinde ihres Systems vorzugehen und werden von Verräter*innen unterstützt.

1976 wurde Rolf Pohle, der mithilfe der Entführung vom CDU-Politiker Peter Lorenz durch die Bewegung 2. Juni freigepresst und in den Südjemen ausgeflogen wurde, in Athen verhaften. Ein deutscher Tourist sah in auf Mykonos und informierte die deutschen Behörden, die ihn daraufhin gemeinsam mit griechischen Bullen bis nach Athen verfolgten.

Das Verfahren um seine Auslieferung schlug auf vielen Ebenen Wellen. Das griechische Gericht weigerte sich vorerst ihn auszuliefern, beugte sich dann aber doch dem Druck des deutschen Staates.

Eine große und internationale Protestbewegung gegen seine Auslieferung entwickelte sich auch in Griechenland und wurde auch mit Repression überzogen. Die Gruppe Revolutionärer Volkskampf (Epanastatikos Laikos Agonas – ELA) führte in Athen einen Angriff auf die Westdeutsche Firma Siemens aus, um Solidarität mit Pohle zu zeigen.

Christos Kassismis, der 1977 bei einem versuchten Angriff auf AEG nach den Morden in Stammheim von griechischen Bullen getötet wurde, gehörte zu dieser Gruppe.

Wie in dem Fall unserer, im Rahmen des Ampelokipi-Verfahren inhaftierten Gefährt*innen und unserem ewigen Gefährten Kyriakos Ximitiris, der bei einer Explosion am 31. Oktober 2024 gefallen ist, arbeiteten die Behörden intensiv zusammen um gegen die Gefährt*innen vorzugehen.

Unterstützung bekamen sie durch die Medien. Auch in Danielas Fall wurden verschiedenste Presseartikel und Fahndungen gegen ihre Genossen Ernst-Volker Staub und Martin (Burkhard Garweg) veröffentlicht, die sich noch immer im Untergrund befinden. Zusätzlich benutzte ein Team an Journalist*innen künstliche Intelligenz um dabei zu helfen, Daniela zu fangen. Dazu kommt, dass der Bellincat Journalist Eliot Higgins, sowie Michael Colborne mit ihren Überwachungstools eine widerliche Rolle an der Enttarnung Danielas gespielt haben. Sie haben sich die Pläne der Bullen zueigen gemacht und geholfen deren Fantasien, der Verhaftung von Daniela zu erfüllen.

Polizei und Öffentlichkeit sind rein fiktive Techniken, die der moderne Staat einsetzt, um die Fiktion der Ordnung künstlich aufrecht zu erhalten. Und so laufen alle Argumente, die er zu seiner eigenen Verteidigung vorbringt, letztlich auf Folgendes hinaus: „Außerhalb von mir herrscht Unordnung“. Ganz unwahr: ohne sie, eine Vielzahl von Ordnungen.

Wir spielen nicht bei dem Spiel von Verbrechen und Bestrafung

Das Justizsystem dient lediglich dazu herauszufinden, was seine eigene Existenz bedroht und die aufständischen zu inhaftieren, um die Dynamik der Revolte in der Gesellschaft so stark und (natürlich) so rücksichtslos wie möglich zu kontrollieren. Es ist kein Zufall, dass die Klasse der Bourgeoisie so wenig repräsentiert ist innerhalb der Knäste, welche sie selber geschaffen hat, und keine Überraschung, dass die Knäste so überfüllt sind mit all jenen, den Normalzustand zum Wanken bringen. Gefangenschaft ist das Schicksal für alle die nicht funktionieren, das ist der Weg über den die Zivilisation versucht ihren Zusammenbruch herauszuzögern, in dem sie die „Barbaren“, die „Terroristen“ entfremden und isolieren.

Eine Gesellschaft die Gefängnisse braucht und sich auf Polizeikräft verlässt um ihre Struktur zu erhalten ist eine gesellschaft, die jegliche Form von Freiheit auslöscht und die Brutalität der „Mächtigen“ gegen uns alle unterstützt, zu jedem Zeitpunkt, bei jeder Gelegenheit, no strings attached.

Wir stehen in Solidarität mit unseren Gefährt*innen in den Zellen der bürgerlichen Demokratie, wir werden immer solidarisch sein und wir werden Bündnisse schmieden, die in der Konfrontation auf der gleichen Seite stehen. Jemanden gefangen zu nehmen ist eine politische Tat, eine Freundin zu befreien, einen Verbündeten, eine Gefährtin ist eine politische Tat solidarisch mit Gefangen zu sein, die weiterhin kämpfen ist eine politische Tat und wir stehen dazu, bis auch die Letzte von uns hinter Gittern ist, um diese von innen aufzubrechen.

Internationale Solidarität mit Daniela und den Gefährten im Untergrund!

Berliner Versammlung in Gedenken an Kyriakos Ximitiris und in Solidarität mit den Angeklagten im Ambelokipi Verfahren

22.02.25 Demo | 18:30Uhr | Oranienplatz Berlin

[1] Martin (Burkhard Garweg): https://kontrapolis.info/14657/

----

English:

On February 26, 2024, after 34 years of living illegally, Daniela Klette was arrested, accused for participating in some attacks by the Red Army Faction (RAF), as well as for a series of bank robberies after the dissolution of the organization in 1998.

"Happy" slaves to the marrow

"Journalists, who had willingly offered themselves as auxiliary police officers and helped to supplement the increasingly authoritarian state with a social community of investigators and informers." [1]

Police representatives who spread the message "Terrorists will never be at ease, should always be aware, we are after them". What is very convenient, in every grotesque showcase of state's power like the case of Daniela, is the implicit allusion that only muslims, communists and anarchists can be terrorists.

Police forces taking their job against terrorism really seriously and "saving" us -the society- from what is a part of our own immune system and never spikes against us, political counterviolence against a centralized capitalist war machine that kills in order not to be killed.

Today, as then, the repressive authorities work together to take action against the enemies of their system and are supported by snitches.

In 1976, Rolf Pohle, who was ransomed and flown out to South Yemen with the help of the kidnapping of CDU politician Peter Lorenz by the “Second of June” (Bewegung 2. Juni), was arrested in Athens. A German vacationer saw him on Mykonos and informed the German authorities, who subsequently tracked him down in cooperation with the Greek cops in Athens.

The case around his extradition made waves on many levels. The Greek court initially refused to extradite him, but then bowed to pressure from the German state.

A large and international protest movement developed also in Greece against the extradition, which was also met with repression. The group Revolutionary People's Struggle (Epanastatikos Laikos Agonas - ELA) carried out an attack on the West German company Siemens in Athens in solidarity with Pohle.

Christos Kassimis, who was killed by Greek cops in 1977 during an attempted solidarity attack on AEG after the murders in Stammheim, belonged to this group. The group published two declarations: in the first one, they revealed the strategic planning, the attack and the confrontation and in the second one, they took the political repsonsibility for the attack, in response to the murders of the RAF comrades and the Palestinian internationalists.

The murderers in Stammheim changed the essence of international solidarity. In European metropolises, many comrades started militant demonstrations, interventions, confrontations and attacks against German interests and their local representations.

In Greece it was the "Metapolitefsi" period, where intense social and class tensions and conflicts araised, where the Junta was allegedly defeated in a socio-political level, at the same time, hundreds of worker strikers, students and young people were brutally repressed in mobilisations that were growing bigger, the torturers of the Junta were being acquitted or released systematically. But in the same time the people took the streets rioting in international solidarity and confronted the fascist states nevertheless their repressive answers.

As in the case of our comrades imprisoned on charges in the Ampelokipi case and our eternal comrade Kyriakos Xymitiris, who has fallen in an explosion on October 31, 2024, the authorities worked intensively together to take action against the comrades. They were supported by the media.

In Daniela's case, too, various press articles and calls for wanted persons were published against her comrades Ernst-Volker Staub and Martin (Burkhard Garweg), who are still in underground. In addition Bellincat Journalist Eliot Higgins and Michael Colborne with surveillance tools played a crucial role in uncovering Daniella. They were determined to help cops fullfil their fantasy and arrest her.

Police and publicity are purely fictive techniques that the modern State is employing to artificially maintain the fiction of Order. And so all the arguments it advances in it's own defense will in the end boil down to this: "outside of me, disorder". Quite untrue: without it, a multiplicity of orders.

We don't play the game of crime and punishment

The justice system only works to detect what is threatening to it and imprison the rebel bodies, in order to try and manage the society's revolt dynamics as fierce and as blindly (indeed) as possible. It is not a coincidence that the bourgeois class have so little "representation" to the prisons that itself created or a surprise that prisons are overpopulated with all those who trouble the normal state of affairs. Confinement is the eventual fate to all of those who don't function, this is the way civilization hopes to prolong its collapse by alienating and isolating "the barbarians", "the terrorists".

this is the way the system hopes to prolong its collapse by alienating and isolating "the terrorists".

A society that needs prisons and relies on police force to maintain its structure is a society that extinguish any kind of liberty and supports the brutality of the "Ones in Power" against all of us, at any given point and at any given opportunity no strings attached.

We stand with solidarity to our comrades imprisoned in the cells of bourgeois democracy, we will always stand in solidarity and we will be making alliances that draw a clear line in the general confrontation. Imprisoning someone is a political act, liberating a friend, an ally, a comrade is a political act, standing in solidarity with prisoners who are still fighting is a political act and we stand by it until the last of us ends up behind the bars and break them from inside.

International solidarity with Daniela and the people hidding!

Berlin assembly in memory of K. Ximitiris and in solidarity wih the persecuted for the Abelokipoi case

[1] Martin (Burkhard Garweg): https://kontrapolis.info/14657/

22.02.25 | Demo | 18:30h | Oranienplatz Berlin