Ein Wort von Dimitris Chatzivasileiadis bezüglich Daniela Klette's Gerichtsverfahren

Die Praxis, dem Schleppnetz der Aufstandsbekämpfung zu entweichen, ist ein wichtiger Widerstand: es nimmt dem Staat die Gelegenheit, das Ritual des "letzten Aktes" abzuhalten. Dies ist der Grund, warum dessen Rachsucht gegen die aufständige Geschichte, die sich nun gegen den Körper und die Person der Genossin Daniela richtet, so grenzenlos ist.

Die Untergetauchten beweisen, dass der Zugang zu einem freien Leben nicht verwehrt werden kann. Der Kapitulation der revolutionären Organisation zum Trotz haben die drei Genoss*innen Jahrzehnte im Kampf für die Selbstorganisierung des proletarischen Lebens gegen die Ketten der Klassendisziplinierung und die bürgerliche Zivilisation, welche für Geld tötet, gelebt. Jetzt liegt es an uns allen, die Geschichte der Genoss*innen in den heutigen Widerstand zu übertragen. Herzen, die sich dem versklavten Leben verweigern, überlassen den letzten Akt keinem der Herren. Und weil jedes "letzte" politische, juristische, ökonomische, wissenschaftliche Wort des Staates die Zerstörung des gemeinschaftlichen Körpers bedeutet, werden wir alles dafür tun, Daniela Klette's Gefangenschaft zu beenden.

Das wichtigste politische Vermächtnis der deutschen revolutionären Bewegung ist der strategische und natürliche Internationalismus. Burkhard versteckt sich bis heute nicht, er singt für den blutüberströmten Körper Palästinas, für Kurdistan, für das multi-ethnische Proletariat der Erde. Das wohlbekannte alte Europa der kolonialen Kriege, des Nationalismus und Imperialismus will über Daniela richten. Lasst die Vampire wissen, dass unsere Leute nicht für ihre Zähne zu haben sind.

Dimitris Chatzivasileiadis

20.03.2025

Domokos Gefängnis

Message of Dimitris Chatzivasileiadis for the trial of comrade Daniela Klette (25/3/2025)

The whole game of the German state on the comrades Daniela Klette, Ernst Volker Staub and Burkhard Garweg is an operation of psychological warfare, what they call in their terminology psy ops. In addition to the always fruitless attempt of the counter-insurgency to isolate revolutionary struggle, in this hunt it wants to torture the living history, to bury it under the concrete, in order to spread the idea that all resistance is eventually exterminated, to instill terror in the new revolutionary generations. The act of evading from the counter-insurgency's dragnet is an important resistance: It removes from the state the opportunity to hold the ritual of the "final act". For this reason, its vengeance against defiant history, now manifested on the body and person of comrade Daniela, is rampant.

The fugitives prove that the passage to free life cannot be blocked. Despite the capitulation of the revolutionary organization, the three comrades have lived for decades in the struggle for the self-organization of proletarian life against the chains of class discipline and bourgeois civilization that kills for money. Now it is in the hands of all of us to pass on the history of the comrades to the current resistances. The hearts that refuse to live enslaved do not leave the final act to any master. And because every "final" word of the state, political, judicial, economic, scientific, determines the crushing of the common body, we will do everything to end Daniela Klette's captivity.

The most important political legacy of the German revolutionary movement is the strategic and organic internationalism. Burkhard to this day is not hiding, he is singing for the bloodied body of Palestine, of Kurdistan, of the poly-ethnic proletariat and the Earth. The familiar old Europe of colonial war, nationalism and imperialism wants to put Daniela on trial. Let the vampires understand that our people are not for their teeth.

Dimitris Chatzivasileiadis

20-03-2025

Domokos prison