Freedom & Happiness - Call for a Demonstration in Solidarity with Daniela Klette

Almost a year ago, on February 26, 2024, Daniela Klette was arrested in her apartment in Kreuzberg and has been in custody in Vechta Prison ever since.

She is accused of various expropriation actions, as well as the successful demolition of the prison in Weiterstadt in 1993, which was carried out by the Red Army Faction (RAF).

The first trial is about to begin in March of this year at the Verden District Court.

After Daniela's arrest, Berlin became the scene of heavily armed military style forces, all attempting to outdo each other's level of escalation. Disputes over jurisdiction within the various repressive authorities at federal and state level at least provided some amusement in a week that was otherwise overshadowed by the cops' show of force, and lurid articles in the media. Houses were evacuated, various spaces were searched, tanks drove through the streets and the German state showed that it does not forget.

This escalation by the repressive authorities was followed by further measures that illustrate their determination to persecute. For example, an extensive public search was carried out for the other two accused - Burkhard Garweg and Ernst-Volker Staub. The treacherous face of parts of German society has been shown above all in the fact that time and again, most recently at the counter-protests against a Nazi march in Berlin Friedrichshain, cops arrest random people at the behest of snitching members of the public who falsely believe they have spotted one of the wanted two, and see the manhunt as an event, incited by the smear campaigns of Springer and Co.

Calls for denunciation and manhunts as happenings do not appear to be a remnant of the RAF era, nor is it just a matter of “settling old scores”. Since the G20 summit in Hamburg, public calls for manhunts have once again become a widespread method used by the cops in cooperation with the media and, in addition to the persecution of our comrades in various investigations throughout Germany, we have to observe how even banal offenses lead to pictures of the suspects in the press and on billboards.

It was not only in the proceedings against Daniela Klette, Burkhard Garweg and Ernst-Volker Staub that attempts were made to incite the general public to betray our friends and comrades. People were detained on trains, at rest stops, in buses, on ships and on the street and taken to cop stations. In the fight against anti-fascism, the BILD newspaper and the cops have also published pictures of the accused and offered rewards for denunciations.

In addition to hunting down those in the underground, the state is trying to isolate Daniela and intimidate people and groups who show solidarity. Former prisoners from armed groups such as the RAF and people who openly organize solidarity are summoned as witnesses and sometimes banned from visiting. Despite these measures, solidarity continues and Daniela continually breaks through the isolation by taking part in political events and protests with a variety of statements.

Although the state is clearly making an effort, some people continue to evade its grasp and control. Others, after two years in which the repressive authorities searched for them in vain, have turned themselves in to begin a new chapter in which they can use prison as a battlefield and, even if behind walls, break the isolation of going into hiding.

In Daniela's case, it seems very clear that some so-called investigative journalists from Undone Work GmbH used artificial intelligence (AI) to find a lead, and track and betray Daniela for the benefit of their career's profile. German security authorities are thus attempting to legalize and establish the use of AI as a repressive tool.

Nevertheless, it is important to say that it is possible: 30 years underground without being discovered speaks for itself.

Now the German judiciary is trying to depoliticize the acts of expropriation that are accused, and draw a line between these and the others they label as terrorism.

Blowing up prisons, surviving underground and carrying out expropriations are all part of a struggle that must be supported.

The state uses the concept of terrorism to portray any kind of resistance to the system as a danger to all and to maintain its monopoly on violence. The inflationary application of the term to any kind of resistance will not ensure that we distance ourselves, but rather expose the strategy of the authorities by living our solidarity and collective resistance and taking it to the streets in the name of those who are persecuted under this label.

A few weeks ago, charges were also brought against the persecuted members of K.O.M.I.T.E.E. and the German state, which has not forgotten, is still trying to get hold of them and drag them to court.

The K.O.M.I.T.E.E. is charged with attempting to blow up the deportation prison in Berlin Grünau, which subsequently served racist German policy for years, just as the deportation prison at BER does now, which is intended to shorten the routes used by the authorities, isolate the prisoners even more and simplify deportations.

In both cases, the blowing up of prisons, or the attempt to do so, plays a central role. Today, as then, it is necessary to prevent prisons from being built and thus send a clear signal against a system that needs them. Attacking this institution in particular plays an important role in the history and present of revolutionary movements worldwide and must be accompanied by unconditional solidarity.

Those who continue to successfully evade the grip of the state, whether underground, in exile or on the run, make clear what was and is possible and will be more necessary in the future. Neither going underground nor going to prison are the end of our struggles, but they require a lot of strength, courage, perseverance and support.

The current conditions, capitalist crises, increasing fascism and militarization, will play their part in intensifying the repression against revolutionary and resistant structures, and exile, underground and prison will once again increasingly be part of our struggles. Through collective organization, direct support and solidarity, and also on the streets, we will turn the attacks of the state into attacks on it, break through the repression and build structures that oppose the supposed power of the ruling class.

Burkhard Garweg, who uses the alias “Martin”, has already published a summary of the prevailing conditions and with his text and strong words, like Daniela, has made it clear that even after 30 years underground, the will to fight together against all oppression has not been broken.

The armed, revolutionary groups of the past decades have tried to show alternatives that attack the capitalist system at its core and have thus created perspectives that do not end in parliamentarism.

Taking to the streets the day before the election and standing alongside those who are persecuted and imprisoned by the state, regardless of which party it is represented by, is an important sign of solidarity.

Solidarity is our weapon - Freedom and Happiness for all Persecuted and Imprisoned

Free Daniela - Free Them All!

Saturday, 22.02.25 - 18:30 - Oranienplatz