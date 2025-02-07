Athens: Arson Attack at the real estate company Ellika

This real estate company has 2 branches, one in the center and one in Glyfada, it has been active since 2004 and, in addition to the classic activities of a real estate agency, it deals with auctions and Golden Visa, providing lawyers and accountants to complete the procedures that interested parties need to join the program.

The Golden Visa offers a 5-year residence permit to non-European citizens with the purchase of a property (usually some wrecked property in the center) with a minimum value of 250,000€ and the possibility of permanent residence. Interested parties usually want the Golden Visa for their access to the Schengen countries, Greece offers the most favorable conditions compared to other countries.

So, in Greece of the murderous push backs, sweep operations, imprisonments and the mental exhaustion of every immigrant, there is a solution for staying in the country, but it is only for those who can afford it financially.

On the other hand, the impeccable synergy between the state and investors is managing to gentrify our neighborhoods, with many of these apartments being made available through short-term leases or at outrageous rental costs, displacing those who cannot cope with the new conditions.

Rising cost of living, skyrocketing rents, suffocatingly monitored streets and the encroachment of public spaces, all for the profit of private interests, development in the eyes of some law-abiding people.

There is an investment risk, however, that they don’t seem to be considering. Us. Their buildings and investments will fall, our struggle and ideas will not.

Our action is a tribute to the anarchist urban guerrilla Kyriakos Xymitiris. The dead of the struggle continue with us in every insurrectional action. Their thoughts with our thoughts in every

planning, their step with our step towards every target. Their smile with our smile in every attack.

A signal of solidarity to anarchist comrade Marianna and those detained in connection with the Ampelokipi case.

Fighting salutes to the imprisoned anarchist comrades K.K and A.F

by Fire Estate

(https://actforfree.noblogs.org/2025/02/06/claim-arson-attack-at-the-real...)