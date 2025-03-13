Athens: Taking responsibility for arson attack on COSMOTE van – Kyriakos X. always present

Beyond the alienation and degradation it brings, technology, being a loyal servant of the states’ interests, strengthens their repressive mechanisms. Europe, citing the fear of invisible and visible enemies that it itself has given birth to and nurtured, implements emergency policies and fortifies the war and “defense” industry (army, police, telecommunications and surveillance software manufacturing companies, artificial intelligence cameras, geolocation devices, etc.). Thus, the OTE Group, as an offshoot of the “defense” industry, has contributed in practice to the shielding of Fortress Europe, by designing and developing the technological infrastructure of Frontex and eu-LISA, making it an accomplice in the murders of immigrants at the borders and the strengthening of anti-immigration policy. At the same time, it participates in the normalization of surveillance, collecting and generously offering our data to the state mechanism, thus fulfilling the role of the ruffian.

We oppose this technological totalitarianism that determines the terms of our existence and seeks to turn us into obedient consumers, peaceful citizens who serve the doctrine of “law and order” and to subject us to the virtual reality of fictitious needs and ephemeral relationships. We seek to free ourselves from the shackles of technocratic reality and prioritize the establishment of unmediated and substantial comrade relationships. We prioritize direct actions as a total breakdown with the existent. That is why on Wednesday 19/2/25 we carried out an arson attack on a COSMOTE van (Hellenic Telecommunications Organisation S.A.) in Kaisariani, carrying out a symbolic strike against technology and everything it stands for.

This action is dedicated to the anarchist comrade Kyriakos Xymitiris who fell fighting in the social and class war. Kyriakos will remain forever engraved in our memory and will accompany us at every instant of disobedience.

FEBRUARY 28 ALL OF YOU IN THE STREETS AGAINST STATE AND CAPITALIST CRIME

AT TEMPI

KYRIAKOS XYMITIRIS ONE OF US, COMRADE FOREVER ON THE STREETS OF FIRE

STRENGTH TO THE IMPRISONED COMRADES FOR THE AMPELOKIPI CASE

SOLIDARITY TO ALL THE DETAINED FOR THEIR POLITICAL ACTIVITY COMRADES

