Athens: Taking responsibility for arson attack on COSMOTE van – Kyriakos X. always present
“A better world, better for all” – Taking responsibility for arson attack on COSMOTE van – Kyriakos X. always present
Technology plays a primary role in shaping the modern dystopia. Human contact has been replaced by online interaction, which is based on the construction and promotion of a self-image aimed at strengthening fragile self-confidence, which ends up being ephemeral and dependent on an insatiable need for reassurance. Personal relationships have degraded completely and total alienation is prevalent. At the same time, technology, as a pillar of capitalism, creates artificial needs through systematized advertising propaganda, which is becoming increasingly effective with the use of profile personalization tools. It promotes consumption of material goods as a purpose in itself and as an idea of personal fulfillment.
Beyond the alienation and degradation it brings, technology, being a loyal servant of the states’ interests, strengthens their repressive mechanisms. Europe, citing the fear of invisible and visible enemies that it itself has given birth to and nurtured, implements emergency policies and fortifies the war and “defense” industry (army, police, telecommunications and surveillance software manufacturing companies, artificial intelligence cameras, geolocation devices, etc.). Thus, the OTE Group, as an offshoot of the “defense” industry, has contributed in practice to the shielding of Fortress Europe, by designing and developing the technological infrastructure of Frontex and eu-LISA, making it an accomplice in the murders of immigrants at the borders and the strengthening of anti-immigration policy. At the same time, it participates in the normalization of surveillance, collecting and generously offering our data to the state mechanism, thus fulfilling the role of the ruffian.
We oppose this technological totalitarianism that determines the terms of our existence and seeks to turn us into obedient consumers, peaceful citizens who serve the doctrine of “law and order” and to subject us to the virtual reality of fictitious needs and ephemeral relationships. We seek to free ourselves from the shackles of technocratic reality and prioritize the establishment of unmediated and substantial comrade relationships. We prioritize direct actions as a total breakdown with the existent. That is why on Wednesday 19/2/25 we carried out an arson attack on a COSMOTE van (Hellenic Telecommunications Organisation S.A.) in Kaisariani, carrying out a symbolic strike against technology and everything it stands for.
This action is dedicated to the anarchist comrade Kyriakos Xymitiris who fell fighting in the social and class war. Kyriakos will remain forever engraved in our memory and will accompany us at every instant of disobedience.
FEBRUARY 28 ALL OF YOU IN THE STREETS AGAINST STATE AND CAPITALIST CRIME
AT TEMPI
KYRIAKOS XYMITIRIS ONE OF US, COMRADE FOREVER ON THE STREETS OF FIRE
STRENGTH TO THE IMPRISONED COMRADES FOR THE AMPELOKIPI CASE
SOLIDARITY TO ALL THE DETAINED FOR THEIR POLITICAL ACTIVITY COMRADES
(P.S.: “A better world, better for all” is an advertise slogan of COSMOTE, https://actforfree.noblogs.org/2025/03/13/a-better-world-better-for-all-...)
