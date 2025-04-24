Athens: Coordinated attacks/smashings in solidarity with the anarchists Marianna and Dimitra

Marianna is transferred to Evangelismos Hospital with multiple injuries and a haematoma in her head. The anti-terrorist gang don’t miss an opportunity to take a blood sample from her, as long as she hasn’t fully regained consciousness. In the following days, a horror show begins inside the hospital, with her comrade isolated, her privacy violated and the interrogator herself pressuring her to testify, while she was not yet in a position to talk. The climate of revenge culminates with her transfer to prison on 15/11, just one day after undergoing surgery. From then on, imprisoned in Korydallos women’s prison, she is faced with miserable sanitary conditions and total lack of medical care. These conditions constitute a form of torture that shows the eternal hatred that the state has for every captured and oppressed activist. Marianna has not been given a CT brain scan to monitor the haematoma during the months she has been held in prison, with her dizziness constantly worsening. On the contrary, she has been informed by the prison neurologist that unless she has an epileptic seizure, she will not go to hospital.

The health of her comrade Dimitra, who is accused in the same case and was remanded in custody a few days after the explosion, is also being treated the same way. Dimitra developed severe rashes and itching, with doctors administering sedatives to her for two months, without any examination, and attributing her symptoms to psychological factors. When Marianna also developed similar symptoms, they decided that it was scabies and placed them in isolation.

On 29/03, Dimitra’s health deteriorates and she is transferred to Korydallos Hospital, where the doctor in charge tells her characteristically, “For us, you are just numbers.” However, Dimitra does not succumb to the psychological warfare and mockery of the doctors and demands her transfer to the hospital in Nikaia that is in charge of the situation. The EOM, in order to intensify her torture, subjects her to a dermatological and gynecological examination by the doctors inside the transport van under the presence and gaze of the cops.

The above is something more than expected when we talk about the conditions of detention in Greek prisons. Korydallos “Agios Pavlos” hospital has been described as hell due to the miserable conditions it is in and the deaths it has caused…

With our own means we decided to show our anger against the torture of our anarchist comrades. We chose to attack state and capitalist targets, returning some of their violence. The time has come for fear to change sides. Our captive comrades are not alone. You are responsible for their deteriorating health and you will find us in front of you.

We take responsibility for the coordination’s smashing attacks at the following points:

• My Market, Agios Eleftherios area

• Sklavenitis super Market , Zografou area

• N.D. Offices, Galatsi area

• Sabotage of National Bank ATM, Chalandri area

• Diplomatic Corps Car, Gyzi area

• Luxury apartments that are set to open soon, Exarcheia area

The blows are dedicated to comrade Kyriakos Xymitiris. Through continuous struggle we defend the memories of our comrades who resolutely joined the Revolutionary Cause and challenged the monopoly of state and capitalist violence in practice. Kyriakos Xymitiris will remain immortal and will accompany us forever on the streets of fire. He will be a constant inspiration, his unspeakable humility, his steely stubbornness and his genuine dedication to the struggle with all means. He will remind us that everything is possible.

Lack of medical care is torture

Immediate release of the comrades arrested in the Ampelokipi case

Solidarity with the imprisoned anarchist comrades Marianna M. and Dimitra Z.

Kyriakos Xymitiris, one of us, a comrade forever on the streets of fire

Solidarity with the evicted Rasprava squat

Solidarity with the struggling people of Palestine

Anarchists

source published 17/04/2025 https://athens.indymedia.org/post/1635071/