« Auflösung des G7 » - Der Sommerhit zum Tanzen aus Biarritz
Erschienen bei lundimatin#205, 19. August 2019
Weniger als eine Woche vor dem G7-Gipfel von Biarritz bringt La Parisienne Libérée ihren Sommerhit, « Dissolution du G7 », raus.
Außerdem scheint an der Seine eine Art „internationalistisches Fieber“ ausgebrochen zu sein – jedenfalls wurde der Text ins Englische und Baskische übersetzt und sogar im Video entsprechende Untertitel eingestellt…ohlala!
Hier die English – Version und natürlich der Link zum ultimativen Biarritz - Sommerhit.
G7 dissolution!
“Niemand glaubt mehr an den Nutzen des G7 und niemand will ihn mehr. Es ist eine Verschwendung öffentlicher Gelder, und die beste Lösung wäre es, ihn schlicht vollständig aufzulösen.” (Platform G7EZ)
Hier das Video: https://youtu.be/B9SnEAX3RQo
G7 – The Summit of Relaxation
It all began in 75 at Rambouillet
Thanks to the good idea of a French president
A little cozy date, “chez nous”
Between the US, Europe and Japan
Giscard is young, Giscard is cool
Ultra-modern in his swimming pool
The first edition of the current G7
The annual Summit of Relaxation
84, it takes place in the UK
Led by Reagan and Thatcher
Neoliberalism is taking off
And hits the old continent hard
96, antiterrorism
Becomes the favorite anthem of capitalism
In the Museum of Contemporary Art at Lyon
While the Ladies enjoy their aperitif
And while their husbands worked on their cases,
their wives did not stint on their pleasures.
(H. Clinton) : “We had a wonderful time !
Mrs. Chirac organised a charming schedule.
We had a lot of fun, the food was marvelous.
That was a really wonderful trip !”
Tomorrow, the day will focus
on humanitarian and social issues.
All in all, it’s a well balanced program.
Since Geneva, in the summer of 2001
The protestations are gaining ground
The response of the Rich Club was brutal
Hundreds of wounded, one shot dead
Because, in addition to being a colonial rendezvous,
A directory for antisocial policies,
A showcase of luxury and vanity
The G7 carries an ill wind…
“The town will host the G7 from August 24 to 26. (…)
The entire Basque Country and the south of the
Landes region (1) will be under massive surveillance.”
[France 3 Nouvelle-Aquitaine – janvier 2019 – source]
Macron : “Voilà ! There will obviously be a security
deployment corresponding to the unprecedented
and major threat, which is what we owe to the
inhabitants of Biarritz and the Basque Country.”
[E. Macron – mai 2019 – source],
G7Ez ! No to G7 !
In this area, this subject makes people angry
Some talk of sharpening their axes
Others suggest it would be better
To throw this G7 into the fire
Or perhaps break it,
Destroy it, smash it
In order to dismantle or dissolve it
Why not invoke lightening ?
To us feasts and barricades !
Enough is enough of these masquerades !
Down with war and its business
Down with money and its promises
Long live the G7 !
But luckily, the G7 also has its Fan Club.
“And that is why the Basque Country
is from now on a franchise, a product !
And this product, Ladies and Gentlemen, we’re gonna
use the opportunity of this G7 to sell ! Yes !” ,
[G7 Fan Club – 16 février 2019 – source]
Long live democracy, long live capital !
Long live the big banks and multinationals !
Long live finance and the market !
Long live, long live the G7 !
Growth, employment ! The entire country is in joy
So proud to welcome you on its territory
Tell your guests they can relax
We leave them the keys, the lighthouse and the cliffs
Chorus
Thank you, thank you, thank you for having chosen
The seaside town, thanks a lot
On the occasion of your G7, we’re gonna party !
In your honour all sing together :
Chorus
Chili, foie gras, picturesque valleys
Piperade and axoa, pelota and ham,
Come and shop, to save the planet
The icing is inside the cake ! All to the casino !
Chorus
G7, only one solution : dissolution !
« All to the casino ! »
(1) Gegend nördlich von Biarritz
