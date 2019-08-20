« Auflösung des G7 » - Der Sommerhit zum Tanzen aus Biarritz

G7 dissolution!

“Niemand glaubt mehr an den Nutzen des G7 und niemand will ihn mehr. Es ist eine Verschwendung öffentlicher Gelder, und die beste Lösung wäre es, ihn schlicht vollständig aufzulösen.” (Platform G7EZ)

Hier das Video: https://youtu.be/B9SnEAX3RQo

G7 – The Summit of Relaxation

It all began in 75 at Rambouillet

Thanks to the good idea of a French president

A little cozy date, “chez nous”

Between the US, Europe and Japan

Giscard is young, Giscard is cool

Ultra-modern in his swimming pool

The first edition of the current G7

The annual Summit of Relaxation

84, it takes place in the UK

Led by Reagan and Thatcher

Neoliberalism is taking off

And hits the old continent hard

96, antiterrorism

Becomes the favorite anthem of capitalism

In the Museum of Contemporary Art at Lyon

While the Ladies enjoy their aperitif

And while their husbands worked on their cases,

their wives did not stint on their pleasures.

(H. Clinton) : “We had a wonderful time !

Mrs. Chirac organised a charming schedule.

We had a lot of fun, the food was marvelous.

That was a really wonderful trip !”

Tomorrow, the day will focus

on humanitarian and social issues.

All in all, it’s a well balanced program.

(Archive France 3)

Since Geneva, in the summer of 2001

The protestations are gaining ground

The response of the Rich Club was brutal

Hundreds of wounded, one shot dead

Because, in addition to being a colonial rendezvous,

A directory for antisocial policies,

A showcase of luxury and vanity

The G7 carries an ill wind…

“The town will host the G7 from August 24 to 26. (…)

The entire Basque Country and the south of the

Landes region (1) will be under massive surveillance.”

[France 3 Nouvelle-Aquitaine – janvier 2019 – source]

Macron : “Voilà ! There will obviously be a security

deployment corresponding to the unprecedented

and major threat, which is what we owe to the

inhabitants of Biarritz and the Basque Country.”

[E. Macron – mai 2019 – source],

G7Ez ! No to G7 !

In this area, this subject makes people angry

Some talk of sharpening their axes

Others suggest it would be better

To throw this G7 into the fire

Or perhaps break it,

Destroy it, smash it

In order to dismantle or dissolve it

Why not invoke lightening ?

To us feasts and barricades !

Enough is enough of these masquerades !

Down with war and its business

Down with money and its promises

Long live the G7 !

But luckily, the G7 also has its Fan Club.

“And that is why the Basque Country

is from now on a franchise, a product !

And this product, Ladies and Gentlemen, we’re gonna

use the opportunity of this G7 to sell ! Yes !” ,

[G7 Fan Club – 16 février 2019 – source]

Long live democracy, long live capital !

Long live the big banks and multinationals !

Long live finance and the market !

Long live, long live the G7 !

Growth, employment ! The entire country is in joy

So proud to welcome you on its territory

Tell your guests they can relax

We leave them the keys, the lighthouse and the cliffs

Chorus

Thank you, thank you, thank you for having chosen

The seaside town, thanks a lot

On the occasion of your G7, we’re gonna party !

In your honour all sing together :

Chorus

Chili, foie gras, picturesque valleys

Piperade and axoa, pelota and ham,

Come and shop, to save the planet

The icing is inside the cake ! All to the casino !

Chorus

G7, only one solution : dissolution !

« All to the casino ! »

(1) Gegend nördlich von Biarritz