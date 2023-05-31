TAG X: ANTIPATRIARCHALER BLOCK WIRD MOBIL & DYNAMISCH ***

[english version below] Tag X nähert sich und der antipatriarchale Block meldet sich mit den latest News und kleinen Remindern: 1. Die Demo wird, Stand 10 Uhr am 31.05., vermutlich verboten werden. Kommt trotzdem in die Stadt! Wir sind wütend und wollen dieser Wut mit euch gemeinsam Ausdruck verleihen.3. Bereits am Freitag cornern wir ab 20 Uhr rund um den Wiedebachplatz in Connewitz und stimmen uns auf ein spannendes Wochenende ein.1. Am Samstag ist viel los in Leipzig: neben dem Stadtfest, Konzerten und Fußball, werden wir auf die Straße gehen, sie uns zurück holen und kollektive Momente schaffen!2. "Take care of each other so we can be dangerous together" bedeutet für uns konkret: Seid achtsam für kollektive Dynamiken und Einzelaktionen am Tag. Bleibt zusammen in stressigen Situationen. Vergesst nicht euch zu lockern und (durch) zu atmen, damit euer Körper handlungsfähig bleibt. Verhaltet euch solidarisch bei Festnahmen und lasst niemanden alleine.0. Schützt euch und andere mit Regenschirmen und bestärkenden Händen auf Schultern. Nutzt eure Stimmen für feministische Parolen. Alerta feminista - Alerta Antifascista, zusammen gegen 129a&b! 02.-03.Juni 2023Im Stadtgebiet Leipzig [ENG] *** DAY X: ANTIPATRIARCHAL BLOCK GETS MOBILE & DYNAMIC ***

Day X is approaching and the anti-patriarchal block reports for you the latest news and small reminders: 1. the demo will probably be banned, as of 10am on 05/31. Come to the city anyway! We are fucking angry and want to express our anger together with you.3. already on friday we will gather around Wiedebachplatz in Connewitz from 8pm and get in the mood for an exciting weekend.1. on Saturday there is a lot going on in Leipzig: besides the city festival, concerts and soccer, we will go out on the streets, take them back and create collective moments!2. take care of each other so we can be dangerous together" means for us concretely: be mindful for collective dynamics and single actions during the day. Stay together in stressful situations. Don't forget to loosen up and breathe (through) so that your body remains capable of action. Act in solidarity during arrests and don't leave anyone alone.0. Protect yourself and others with umbrellas and encouraging hands on shoulders. Use your voices for feminist slogans. Alerta feminista - Alerta Antifascista, together against 129a&b! 02-03 June 2023In the city of Leipzig