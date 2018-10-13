“To our Compas in Buenos Aires“ #2 - about the G20 in Hamburg
This time without any short links and with cool readable versions in only one language and the bilingual (with English) versions as well.
Dieses Mal ohne Short links und mit besser lesbaren einsprachigen Versionen. Die mit Englisch kombinierten Versionen sind hier ebenfalls abrufbar,
“To our Compas in Buenos Aires“
ist eine ausführliche Reportage und Reflexion über das, was vor, während und nach dem G20 - Gipfel in Hamburg passiert ist. Gleichzeitig ist es ein Brief, der an die Aktivist*innen und Bewohner*innen von Buenos Aires, Argentinien gerichtet ist - wo nun bald der nächste Gipfel (-Protest) stattfinden wird…
Hier die deutsche Version: https://cloudfront.crimethinc.com/assets/articles/2018/09/28/to-our-compas_deutsch.pdf
und hier die deutsch / englische Version: https://cloudfront.crimethinc.com/assets/articles/2018/09/28/to-our-compas_deutsch_english.pdf
Ceci est un rapport détaillé et une réflexion sur ce qui s'est passé avant, pendant et après le sommet du G20 à Hambourg. En même temps, il s'agit d'une lettre adressée aux activistes et résidentes de Buenos Aires, en Argentine - où le prochain sommet, accompagné de mouvements de résistance, auront lieu bientôt…
La version française : https://cloudfront.crimethinc.com/assets/articles/2018/09/28/to-our-compas_francais.pdf
Et la version français / english : https://cloudfront.crimethinc.com/assets/articles/2018/09/28/to-our-compas_francais_english.pdf
This is a detailed report and reflection on what happened before, during, and after the 2017 G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. At the same time, it is a letter addressed to the activists and residents of Buenos Aires, Argentina—where the next summit (protest) will soon take place…
Here the only English version as PDF / e-book: https://cloudfront.crimethinc.com/assets/articles/2018/09/28/to-our-compas_english.pdf
And here the direct link to the website of Crimethinc with an article in english: https://crimethinc.com/2018/09/28/to-our-compas-in-buenos-aires-a-full-retrospective-on-the-2017-g20-protests-in-hamburg
Es un reportaje detallado y una reflexión sobre lo que ocurrió antes, durante y después de la cumbre del G20 en Hamburgo. Al mismo tiempo, se trata de una carta dirigida a lxs activistas y residentes de Buenos Aires, Argentina - donde dentro de poco tendrá lugar la próxima cumbre (y protesta)…
Acá la versión solo en castellano: https://cloudfront.crimethinc.com/assets/articles/2018/09/28/to-our-compas_castellano.pdf
Y además la versión castellano / english: https://cloudfront.crimethinc.com/assets/articles/2018/09/28/to-our-compas_espanol_english.pdf
Pauli – Paname Connexion