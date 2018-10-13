“To our Compas in Buenos Aires“ #2 - about the G20 in Hamburg

“To our Compas in Buenos Aires“

ist eine ausführliche Reportage und Reflexion über das, was vor, während und nach dem G20 - Gipfel in Hamburg passiert ist. Gleichzeitig ist es ein Brief, der an die Aktivist*innen und Bewohner*innen von Buenos Aires, Argentinien gerichtet ist - wo nun bald der nächste Gipfel (-Protest) stattfinden wird…

Hier die deutsche Version: https://cloudfront.crimethinc.com/assets/articles/2018/09/28/to-our-compas_deutsch.pdf

und hier die deutsch / englische Version: https://cloudfront.crimethinc.com/assets/articles/2018/09/28/to-our-compas_deutsch_english.pdf

Ceci est un rapport détaillé et une réflexion sur ce qui s'est passé avant, pendant et après le sommet du G20 à Hambourg. En même temps, il s'agit d'une lettre adressée aux activistes et résidentes de Buenos Aires, en Argentine - où le prochain sommet, accompagné de mouvements de résistance, auront lieu bientôt…

La version française : https://cloudfront.crimethinc.com/assets/articles/2018/09/28/to-our-compas_francais.pdf

Et la version français / english : https://cloudfront.crimethinc.com/assets/articles/2018/09/28/to-our-compas_francais_english.pdf

This is a detailed report and reflection on what happened before, during, and after the 2017 G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. At the same time, it is a letter addressed to the activists and residents of Buenos Aires, Argentina—where the next summit (protest) will soon take place…

Here the only English version as PDF / e-book: https://cloudfront.crimethinc.com/assets/articles/2018/09/28/to-our-compas_english.pdf

And here the direct link to the website of Crimethinc with an article in english: https://crimethinc.com/2018/09/28/to-our-compas-in-buenos-aires-a-full-retrospective-on-the-2017-g20-protests-in-hamburg

Es un reportaje detallado y una reflexión sobre lo que ocurrió antes, durante y después de la cumbre del G20 en Hamburgo. Al mismo tiempo, se trata de una carta dirigida a lxs activistas y residentes de Buenos Aires, Argentina - donde dentro de poco tendrá lugar la próxima cumbre (y protesta)…

Acá la versión solo en castellano: https://cloudfront.crimethinc.com/assets/articles/2018/09/28/to-our-compas_castellano.pdf

Y además la versión castellano / english: https://cloudfront.crimethinc.com/assets/articles/2018/09/28/to-our-compas_espanol_english.pdf

Pauli – Paname Connexion