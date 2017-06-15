blockade of G20 Africa Partnership Conference // Blockade der G20-Konferenz zur Afrika-Partnerschaft

Etwa 50 Personen blockierten die Haupteinfahrt zum Tagungsort des G20-Konferenz zur Afrika-Partnerschaft in Berlin-Schöneberg am Montag, den 13. Juni 2017. Dabei skandieren sie Parolen in Richtung Konferenzteilnehmer*innen und Passant*innen wie z.B. „Merkel, G20, and police – stop killing refugees“ oder „Deutsche Waffen, deutsches Geld – morden mit in aller Welt“. Teilnehmer*innen der Konferenz wurden über andere Zugänge auf das Gelände gebracht. Einige versuchten vergeblich, an der Blockade vorbei zu kommen oder sie zu überklettern und wurden mit "Grenzen sind Scheiße, wir sind die Beweise" begrüßt. Einige Demonstrant*innen verschafften sich zudem Zutritt zu einem Rohbau am Tagungsgelände, wo sie Banner gegen den Gipfel entrollte. Die Polizei führte die Demonstrant*innen einzeln ab, nahm Personalien auf und kündigte Anzeigen aufgrund unterschiedlicher Straftaten an.

Bilder der Aktion sind hier zu finden: http://kietzmann.photoshelter.com/gallery/blockade-G20-Africa-summit/G00...

----------------------------------------------

About 50 people blocked the main entrance to the conference site of the G20 Africa Partnership Conference in Berlin-Schöneberg on Monday, 13 June 2017. They shouted slogans towards conference attendees and people passing by – such as „Merkel, G20, and police – stop killing refugees“ or "German weapons, German money are responsible for murder all over the world". Participants of the conference were taken to the site via other entrances. Some tried to get past or step over the blockade in vain and were greeted with „Boarders are crap, we are the proof“. Some protesters also got access to a bare brickwork at the meeting site where they unfurled banners against the summit. The police detained the protesters one by one, registered their IDs, and told them that they will be charged with various offenses.

For pictures of the action, see: http://kietzmann.photoshelter.com/gallery/blockade-G20-Africa-summit/G00...