Video: This was the eviction of Liebig34…
von: https://defendliebig34.noblogs.org/ am: 05.11.2020 - 00:29
…but it was not the end!
https://vimeo.com/473975728
Ein Video über Tag X und die Nächte davor.
Ergänzungen
video mirror
https://kolektiva.media/videos/watch/ee948db9-2be5-44b9-ae97-ae4cef18260c
http://klktv54valq67z2llp6ew7cejyepqgcrnpaf2xhwlq7o64ufk5tb6kid.onion/vi...