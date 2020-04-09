Transpi-Aktion #LeaveNoOneBehind

von: anonym am: 09.04.2020 - 09:27
Themen: 
Antirassismus
Globalisierung
Medien
Militarismus
Weltweit
Regionen: 
Koblenz
Event: 
Aktionstag Seebrücke #LeaveNoOneBehind

Ein klares Zeichen setzen gegen die Festung Europa!

B9, Innenstadt Koblenz

Nachdem am Sonntag den 5. April, bei einem bundesweiten Aktionstag der Seebrücke, friedliche Protestaktionen von Repressionsbehörden gleichgültig aufgelöst wurden, wollten wir ein erneutes Zeichen setzten.
Denn unsere Solidarität endet nicht an nationalstaatlichen Grenzen!

#LeaveNoOneBehind

 

