Transpi-Aktion #LeaveNoOneBehind
Ein klares Zeichen setzen gegen die Festung Europa!
B9, Innenstadt Koblenz
Nachdem am Sonntag den 5. April, bei einem bundesweiten Aktionstag der Seebrücke, friedliche Protestaktionen von Repressionsbehörden gleichgültig aufgelöst wurden, wollten wir ein erneutes Zeichen setzten.
Denn unsere Solidarität endet nicht an nationalstaatlichen Grenzen!
#LeaveNoOneBehind