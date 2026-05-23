A Year of Fundraising and Practical Solidarity / Ein Jahr Spendenaktion und praktische Solidarität

Zunächst möchten wir anmerken, dass unsere Gruppe hauptsächlich aus Menschen besteht, die der Welt der sozialen Medien nicht besonders zugeneigt sind, was von Anfang an als ein Faktor angesehen wurde, der dazu beitragen würde, dass die Kampagne nicht so bekannt wird und weniger Spenden gesammelt werden. Soziale Medien sind überall um uns herum zum dominierenden Mittel der Kommunikation und Organisation geworden, aber wie es unsere Art ist, schwimmen wir gegen den Strom, auch wenn das mit gewissen Schwierigkeiten verbunden ist. Uns ist klar, dass der Preis für die „Effizienz“ der sozialen Medien zu hoch ist, als dass wir ihn „bezahlen“ wollen. Wir legen weitaus mehr Wert auf Sicherheit, Privatsphäre, direkte Kommunikation und Kontinuität als auf Geschwindigkeit, Quantität und Bequemlichkeit. Obwohl wir nach heutigen Maßstäben ein ineffizientes Fundraising-Modell verwendet haben, ist es uns dennoch gelungen, etwa 83.000 CZK (3.320 Euro) zu sammeln. Menschen aus Städten wie Athen, Brünn, Rom, Wien, Thessaloniki, Graz, Prag, Bologna, Bukarest, Bratislava, Köln, Budapest, Toulouse usw. haben zu der Spendenaktion beigetragen.

Wenn wir den gesammelten Betrag mit den Summen vergleichen, die täglich die Kriegsmaschinerie antreiben, mag das ganze Unterfangen wie ein Misserfolg erscheinen. Aber unsere Maßstäbe sind andere. Die Grundlage für den Erfolg ist nicht die Höhe der Geldsumme in der Kasse, sondern vor allem die Tatsache, dass der Prozess der Werbung und Koordination der Sammlung selbst Teil der Selbstorganisation von Arbeiterinnen und Arbeitern in verschiedenen europäischen Regionen geworden ist. Unser Ziel war es von Anfang an, dass die Kampagne interaktiv ist und nicht ein Modell nachahmt, bei dem eine Gruppe aktiv organisiert, während eine andere passiv Geld spendet – und damit ist es für sie erledigt. Während des gesamten Spendenprozesses legten wir großen Wert darauf, Informationen untereinander auszutauschen und diese sowohl zur praktischen Hilfe für die vom Krieg Betroffenen als auch zur Stärkung der Infrastruktur des Widerstands gegen den Krieg zu nutzen. Und obwohl wir immer noch eine Minderheit sind, haben wir das Gefühl, dass wir die Isolation und Zersplitterung durchbrochen haben, die uns zuvor zurückgehalten hat. Wir befinden uns nicht in einer Zeit, in der unsere Aktivitäten die Form einer Massenbewegung annehmen, aber wir glauben, dass die durch die Spendenkampagne geförderte Vernetzung ein sehr praktisches Werkzeug für die Zukunft des Klassenkampfs der Arbeiterklasse ist.

Der Großteil der Mittel wurde bisher für fünf Bereiche verwendet:

1) Deckung von Reisekosten und Transport von Hilfsgütern

2) Bereitstellung von Unterkünften für Menschen, die aus dem Kriegsgebiet geflohen sind

3) Bereitstellung von Lebensmitteln und Grundbedarfsgütern

4) Medienarbeit und Verbreitung praktischer Informationen über die Situation von Deserteuren und Möglichkeiten, sie zu unterstützen

5) Anschaffung von Ausrüstung für den sicheren Informationsaustausch, die Kommunikation und die Koordination von Solidaritätsaktionen

Natürlich kann nicht offen gesagt werden, wo genau das Geld verwendet wurde oder wird. Im Gegensatz zu denen, die den Krieg finanzieren, sind wir im Nachteil, da unsere Aktivitäten immer kriminalisiert, bestraft und verfolgt werden. Alle Kriegsdienstverweigerer, Deserteure, Saboteure und diejenigen, die ihnen helfen, werden vom Staat als Feinde abgestempelt. Im Krieg darf man legal Maschinen des Massenmords finanzieren, aber die Hilfe zur Rettung derer, die sich weigern, den Krieg fortzusetzen, oder ihn sabotieren, wird als strafbarer Akt des Verrats eingestuft. Um uns selbst und diejenigen, denen wir helfen, zu schützen, müssen wir vorsichtig sein und können keine konkreten Details über unsere Aktivitäten preisgeben. Wir danken all unseren Freunden, die das verstehen, uns vertrauen und keinen Zweifel daran haben, dass wir die Spenden dort effektiv einsetzen werden, wo sie gebraucht werden. Die Spendenaktion für Deserteure und Kriegsflüchtlinge läuft noch. Wir danken allen, die bereits gespendet haben, sowie denen, die dies in Zukunft tun werden.

Anti-Militaristische Initiative (AMI), Februar 2026

Lies auch andere Stellungnahmen zu diesem Thema:

The specter of militarism is haunting Europe

Support for deserters creates a rupture in the war construction

Deserters of all countries unite!

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In February 2025, the Antimilitarist Initiative (AMI) launched a public fundraiser for deserters and war refugees. One year after the fundraiser was announced, we are reflecting on its impact and the broader context.

Românesc / Português / Français / Ελληνικά / Español / Italiano / Русский / український / Česky / Magyar / English /

To begin with, we want to note that our group consists mainly of people who are not fond of the world of social media, which was perceived from the start as a factor that would contribute to the campaign not being as widely known and fewer donations being collected. Social media has become the dominant means of communication and organization all around us, but as is our custom, we swim against the tide, even though this comes with certain difficulties. We realize that the price for the “efficiency” of social media is too high for us to want to “pay” it. We place far greater emphasis on security, privacy, direct communication, and continuity than on speed, quantity, and convenience. Although we used an inefficient fundraising model by today’s standards, we still managed to raise approximately 83,000 CZK (3,320 euros). People from cities such as Athens, Brno, Rome, Vienna, Thessaloniki, Graz, Prague, Bologna, Bucharest, Bratislava, Cologne, Budapest, Toulouse, etc., contributed to the fundraiser.

If we compare the amount we raised with the sums that fuel the war machine on a daily basis, the whole endeavor might seem like a failure. But our standards are different. The basis of success is not the amount of money in the coffers, but above all the fact that the very process of promoting and coordinating the collection has become part of the self-organization of working-class people across various European regions. Throughout, our aim was for the campaign to be interactive and not to replicate a model in which one group actively organizes while another passively contributes money, and that is the end of it for them. Throughout the fundraising process, we placed strong emphasis on exchanging information with one another and using it both to provide practical aid to those affected by the war and to strengthen the infrastructure of resistance against the war. And although we are still a minority, we feel that we have broken through the isolation and fragmentation that previously held us back. We are not in an era where our activities take the form of a mass movement, but we believe that the networking fostered by the fundraising campaign is a very practical tool for the future of the working class’s class struggle.

Most of the funds have so far been allocated to five areas:

1) Covering travel expenses and the transport of relief supplies

2) Providing shelter for people who have fled the war zone

3) Providing food and basic necessities

4) Media outreach and sharing practical information about the situation of deserters and ways to support them

5) Purchasing equipment for secure information exchange, communication, and coordination of solidarity activities

Naturally, it cannot openly state exactly where the money has been or will be used. Unlike those who finance war, we are at a disadvantage in that our activities will always be criminalized, punished, and suppressed. All opponents of military service, deserters, saboteurs, and those who assist them are labeled as enemies by the state. In war, people can legally fund machines of mass murder, but helping to save the lives of those who refuse to continue the war or sabotage it is labeled as a punishable act of treason. To protect ourselves and those we assist, we must be cautious and cannot disclose specific details about our activities. We thank all our friends who understand this, trust us, and have no doubt that we will use the donations effectively where they are needed. The fundraiser for deserters and war refugees is still ongoing.

We thank everyone who has contributed, as well as those who will do so in the future.

Anti-Militarist Initiative (AMI), February 2026

Read also other statements on this topic:

The specter of militarism is haunting Europe

Support for deserters creates a rupture in the war construction

Deserters of all countries unite!

***

Übersetzung: Soligruppe für Gefangene