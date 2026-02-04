Antimilitarist:innen blockieren Rüstungsfirma im Wendland
Mit einer Blockade vor Schichtbeginn bekundeten Aktivist:innen aus dem östlichen Niedersachsen unter dem Motto „Gegen Kapitalismus und Krieg – vom Wendland bis nach Rojava“ ihre Solidarität mit der Frauenrevolution in Nord- und Ostsyrien.
Internationalistische Aktivist:innen von Riseup4Rojava, Women Defend Rojava und weitere Antimilitarist:innen aus dem Wendland blockierten am Dienstagmorgen das Werkstor der Rüstungsfirma Harder Digital. Damit konnte die Produktion von Zieloptik für militärische Nutzung um gut eine Stunde verzögert werden. Die Polizei gab sich freundlich – offensichtlich hätten Einsatzkräfte von weiter her angefordert werden müssen –, sodass alle an der Blockade beteiligten Aktivist:innen unbehelligt blieben.
Harder Digital entwickelt und produziert Nachtsichtgeräte und andere Zieloptik im Wendland, hat außerdem noch Standorte in Lettland und Serbien und liefert sie nach Eigenangaben an etwa 30 Staaten, genauer: an alle NATO-Staaten, darunter auch die Türkei. In einer Pressemitteilung der Blockierenden heißt es dazu: „Zwar ist Harder Digital im Vergleich zu Rheinmetall oder Airbus nur ein „kleiner Player“ im globalen Rüstungsbusiness. Und doch sind auch sie klarer Profiteur von globaler Aufrüstung, Militarisierung und Krieg.“
