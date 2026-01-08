Graffiti in Solidarity with victims of state violence.

Yesterday a women was shot in the face by an ICE officer in Minneapolis while trying to escape with her car after they try to attack her in her car.

People die on borders everyday.

20 years ago Oury Jalloh was burned after he got arrested and brutally injured.

And so much more Victims of many we never get to know there names, but we know the killers its the violent state that killed them.

We need to stop it! And where only able to if we do it international we need to organize

and stand up for liberation from the state and defend our neighbors and friends.