Graffiti in Solidarity with victims of state violence.
Call killers by there names, ICE, Frontex, Police.
Solidarity with all victims of state violence no matter if they die on the EU-/US Borders or are Shot by ICE or the Police or die and get hurt by them in other ways.
Yesterday a women was shot in the face by an ICE officer in Minneapolis while trying to escape with her car after they try to attack her in her car.
People die on borders everyday.
20 years ago Oury Jalloh was burned after he got arrested and brutally injured.
And so much more Victims of many we never get to know there names, but we know the killers its the violent state that killed them.
We need to stop it! And where only able to if we do it international we need to organize
and stand up for liberation from the state and defend our neighbors and friends.