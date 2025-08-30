Athens: Incendiary attack on a van of construction group AVAX

Many squares have been wiped out due to the works for Metro line 4, thus altering the character of the neighborhoods, removing the main spots of socialization that had not been touched by the capital raid, which were not overwhelmed by shops in which the culture of overconsumption and terrible entertainment dominates.

But we do not ignore the advantages of this project, if it is ever completed ... Ensure quick movements for people dying slowly and bending from the burden of miserable routine with its core wage slavery, alienation and consequent epidermal social relations and of course consumption.

AVAX also has a share of responsibility in converting metropolises into vast deserts of cement, into open prisons with all-out surveillance systems that record and control our every move to safeguard the interests of the economic elite.

A blatant example is the redevelopment of the Ellinikou area (trans. node: concrete hell for the rich at old airport and olympic village at Glyfada beach) in which the AVAX group is leading and for which billions of euros have been invested.

Elliniko transforms into a business center, a tourist resort intended for the great bourgeoises, becoming the embodiment of the vision of the "smart cities", i.e. modern dystopia.

This action is dedicated to the anarchist armed fighter Kyriakos Xymitiris, a comrade who preferred the polymorph action, a comrade completely given to the Revolutionary Hypothesis whose devotion inspires and empowers us as well as the antifa Maja T. who is held captive in Hungarian prisons and fought on hunger strike against their irregular deportation and the extermination conditions imposed on them.

We do not forget our dead comrades who fell fighting in the social and class war. They will never sink into oblivion as long as we keep them to our memories in our rebellious paths.

BURN THE DREAMS OF INVESTORS

KYRIAKOS XYMITIRIS ALWAYS PRESENT IN THE STREETS OF FIRE

SOLIDARITY WITHOUT LIMITS TO THE IMPRISONED COMRADES FOR THE CASE OF AMPELOKIPI

SOLIDARITY WITH ALL IMPRISONED FIGHTERS

Αναρχικές/ά/οί

[translation source https://athens.indymedia.org/post/1637307/ ]