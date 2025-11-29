Athens: Attack on special police forces (translation)

<<MIND THE STAIRS>>

A year and a day after comrade and armed anarchist fighter Kyriakos Xymitiris was killed in an apartment on Arcadia Street, following a premature bomb explosion, he was destined to remind everyone that social peace is nothing more than empty words in an empty space.

Along with the explosion, a promise was made. That the comrade would not be forgotten. The comrade has not been forgotten. His name became a slogan on the lips of thousands. Then it adorned walls, was written in texts and was the subject of events. However, it was not long before this name became a signature. The name of the fallen anarchist guerrilla Kyriakos ceased to belong exclusively to him. Conspirators met and nuclei were formed with his name. Commandos slipped away in the night and in the shadows in order to give light and noise to the quiet monotony of the metropolis. Going along this path, we decided to carry out a raid on the cops who have taken up camp on Strefi Hill.

We struck in broad daylight, reminding the uniformed bastards that they will never be in peace amid us even for a moment. In recent years, there has been an effort to turn the Exarcheia neighbourhood into a well-guarded alternative resort, where tourists enjoy the aesthetics of the “subculture” and the unconventional character of the neighbourhood without actually contributing in the slightest to the Cause and the goals for which we are fighting. Seeing what is happening before our eyes, we choose not to stand by as observers. We choose direct action, militantly defending our projects and ideas in the here and now. The Exarcheia you dream of will turn into your worst nightmares.

PS: We were saddened about the absence of the riot police as we really wanted to see them running after what happened the previous night, during the memorial march and more generally in the neighbourhood. On the other hand, their colleagues from the OPKE (Special Police Teams for Crime Prevention and Suppression) team proved to be satisfactorily efficient in the game of hide and seek.

PS2: We also dedicate this action to comrade Christos Spilios, who died recently, but will always be in our struggles.

HONOUR FOREVER TO THE ANARCHIST GUERRILLA KYRIAKOS XYMITIRIS.

SOLIDARITY TO COMRADE MARIANNA AND ALL THE COMRADES IN PRISON FOR THE AMPELOKIPI CASE

AGAINST THE TIMES OF SUBORDINATION – CONTINUOUS PROCESS UNTIL THE COMPLETE OVERTHROW OF THE EXISTING

Conspirators of Immediate Reaction (Συνωμότες/ισσες Άμεσης Αντίδρασης)

