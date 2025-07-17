Workers in platform companies resist brutal exploitation by WOLT, UBEReats and private Universities

Our show is in english today, the language used by many migrant workers in this branch. Riders and supporters themselves explain their working conditions and reasons for resistance. They give examples of successfull organizing and ongoing struggles. It is obvious that they need support. And another thing is clearly visable, as well: if the broader german public allow for these mafia-style run platform companies to carry on in this way, this might mean doom for many more working people in Germany and Europe.

These recordings were made during an event at the Museum Of Capitalism on July 10, 2025 in Berlin Kreuzberg.

broadcasted at Freie Radios Berlin Barndenbburg on July 16, 2025 - recording of the radio show:

https://archive.org/details/2025-07-16-16h-radio-aktiv-riders-fight-back-wolt-ubereats-lieferando

