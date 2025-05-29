Demo against Veterans Day in Berlin on June 15, 2025

Veterans Day? We don‘t celebrate your wars!

Demo against Veterans Day * 15.06.2025 * 2 pm * S+U Friedrichstr.

On the street against armament and glorification of war!

On June 15, the newly introduced “National Veterans Day” will be celebrated for the first time. With the help of a family and folk festival character, war and military should be made appealing. Because weapons alone are not enough. It also takes willing cannon fodder. The largest event takes place at the Reichstag in Berlin. A so-called “veteran village” is even being built for this, where active and former army members can recruit new soldiers. Over 4000 guests are expected. Let’s oppose recruitment and mobilization of war!

The rich take the money, we give our lives!

First, they cut our wages and pensions, and then we should be tempted to join the Bundeswehr with promises of good pay and secure jobs. In an army where sexual assaults are common and fascist networks are deeply entrenched. In missions from which we return, if at all, with psychological problems. Every fourth soldier returned from the war in Afghanistan with anxiety disorders, depression, traumatic stress disorders, or addiction issues. And the consequences for the local people were much worse.

Germany has long been one of the largest arms exporters in the world. Whether Yemen, Kurdistan, or Gaza – moral concerns never played a role. It’s about power interests and profit to access markets, raw materials, and cheap labor. It is the armaments companies and all those who are now changing their production, expanding shift work, and demanding twelve-hour working days that benefit from it. With the talk of “fame and honor”, the class question is only veiled.

Your interests are not ours! War loans are financed through cuts in other areas. The cut of three billion euros in the Berlin budget is only the beginning. The ecological consequences of nationwide militarization are also catastrophic. But the establishment of a “veterans’ culture”, as they call it, seems to be more important.

Let’s fight for a society without exploitation and oppression!

We have much more in common with the people we should shoot at than with those who send us into the trenches. Let’s unite! Whether strikes in schools, the ports, or the factory. What gives us a perspective is international solidarity! Block, desert, sabotage. Let us use this time of rapid change to build a solidarity society!

The demonstration will end at the entrance to the Veterans Day celebration. We will have a final rally there with a concert by Lena Stoehrfaktor. We will make a clear statement against militarization and armament in front of this national event! Let’s stop the war mobilizations together! Come to the street against the Veterans Day with us! For a livable future!

