Against the attacks of the State and capital, our uprising will become their nightmare - Call for demos on 5th and 6th of December

The evictions of squats, the terrorizing of comrades by all means, the imprisonment of migrants in concentration camps, the criminalization of our street presence, and the cops in all the streets of the neighborhoods are not just targetting a specific part of society as the state, its mechanisms, and the media is trying to convince us. They concern each and every one of us. It is the beginning of a new attack against all of us, migrants, students, workers, unemployed, but also against all kinds of "illegal" in the eyes of power. An attack against a whole class of opposers. It is an attempt to isolate us and try to destroy us materially, politically and socially.

But attacking the anarchists, the militants, and the spaces that house our collective resistance, can in the long run only prove to be a dissapointment for the state as it has been in the past. Ideas and consciences are not evicted, they are not overthrown, they can not be "bricked up". The movements always counter-attack even stronger in the face of oppression and cruel repression. And that is why they will always find us on the street, with daily demonstrations, squats and re-squats, actions, boycotts and all kinds of attacks against bosses and businesses, the state and its minions, the cops and their snitches.

Against the attacks of the state and capital, our uprising will become their nightmare

-Thursday 5/12 at 18:00 demonstration starting at Propilea, Panepistimio

-Friday 6/12 at 18:00 participation on the annual demo in memory of 2008 uprising.

Συνέλευση καταλήψεων, συλλογικοτήτων, διεθνιστών/ριών, μεταναστών/ριων, αλληλέγγυων

https://athens.indymedia.org/post/1601510/