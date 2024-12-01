Für meinen Gefährten Kyriakos X. (+eng,gr)

Mit Verspätung will ich einige Worte über meinen Genossen und Weggefährten der letzten sechs Jahre meines Lebens, K. Xymitiris, schreiben, welcher in einem Apartment in der Arkadias Straße aus dem Leben geschieden ist.



I traf Genosse Kyriakos vor einigen Jahren in Berlin. Unsere geteilte Entschlossenheit und der Drang für eine bessere Welt hat uns schnell zusammengebracht. In mitternächtlichen Gesprächen in der Bar, in der er arbeitete, oder auf Spaziergängen durch die Straßen der Stadt haben wir Meinungen ausgetauscht und dabei hatte Kyriakos die tiefgründigsten Ansichten und Wissen was jede einzelne meiner Bedenken anging. Unsere geteilte Vision schlug Wurzeln in uns und schuf eine starke Beziehung, die auf gegenseitigem Verständnis, Comradeship und Liebe fußte.



Gemeinsam haben wir gekämpft und uns unsere Meinung zu allem, was uns bewegte, gebildet. Auf der Entdeckungsreise zu meiner kämpferischen Identität wuchs ich mit ihm. Und Kyriakos war immer an meiner Seite, nicht vor oder hinter mir, sondern neben mir. Meine Hand haltend, mich mit seinem Lächeln und seinem Scharfsinn unterstützend. Immer die richtige Antwort parat, wenn wir noch auf unseren Worten herumkauten, um die Lage zu klären wenn wir uns alle verloren fühlten. Mit einem ausgeprägten Sinn für Solidarität stand er – ungeachtet der Repression, der Tatsache, selbst im Visier zu stehen und des eigenen Komforts - immer an Seite derer, die es brauchten. Immer Erster in all den Kämpfen: gegen Repression, Gentrifizierung, Ausbeuterbetriebe, Kolonialismus, Patriarchat, Gefängnisse. Unersätzlich als Genosse und Freund, füllte er, wo immer er war, den Raum mit seiner Bescheidenheit und Gewandtheit .



Voll von Respekt für seine Nächsten verschaffte er dort Luft wo andere am ersticken waren indem er für die Einheit im Kampf für die revolutionäre Sache, die Konfrontation, die Militanz und den Gegenangriff das Wort ergriff. So lebte er, zumindest an meiner Seite, militant und ausdauernd, hoffnungsvoll und lächelnd. Bereit zu allem, bereit, große und kleine Risiken auf sich zu nehmen, gab er sein tägliches Leben ohne jeden Zweifel für den Kampf.



Immer an unserer Seite

der meinen, seiner Freund*innen und Gefährt*innen, eines Jeden, einer Jeden die ihn für die kleinste oder größte Sache brauchten



Immer an unserer Seite

die lästigste, die riskanteste Rolle zu übernehmen



Immer an unserer Seite

unsere Hand zu halten, uns zu begleiten, den Weg zu bahnen



Immer an der Seite,

der Migrant*in, der Misshandelten, der Arbeiter*in, der Gefangenen.



Und immer an meiner Seite

mich zu unterstützen, mir zu helfen, mir zuzuhören, gemeinsam zu kämpfen, mich in die Arme zu nehmen und die Angst zu bannen, Zweifel zerstreuend mich zu ermutigen, die Tage und Nächte zu füllen mit Gefährt*innenschaft und Kampfgeist.



Genosse Kyriakos



Kein Abschied ist genug. Kein Text kann den Schmerz über deinen Verlust beschreiben. Der 31.10. hinterließ mich als Hälfte. Auf einem Pfad, auf den ich dich an meiner Seite wollte. Am 31.10. verlor ich jenes Lächeln das nur du zaubern konntest. Aber am 31.10 gab ich mir, uns und so vielen anderen auch das Versprechen, dass du nicht vergessen werden wirst. Am 31.10. hinterblieb ich um über dich zu sprechen, über den Kampf den du geführt hast und über diejenigen die du nicht geschafft hast zu führen. Am 31.10. erhob ich meine Faust und mit Blut im Mund schwor ich zu KÄMPFEN. Am 31.10. reckte ich meine Faust und in den Trümmern der Arcadia Straße sagte ich KYRIAKOS XYMITIRIS – PANTA PARON*!



“Unsere schönsten Tage

haben wir wir noch nicht gesehen.

Und die schönsten Worte die ich dir sagen wollte

habe ich noch nicht gesagt…“



Nazim Hikmet



Mit bedingungsloser Liebe

deine Genossin



Marianna M.





*immer hier





(english)



For my comrade Kyriakos X.



Goodbye my comrade,



''You will be ashes, old world.



You're destined for the path of destruction



And you can’t bend us



By killing our brothers in arms…



And know this



We will come out victorious



And even though our sacrifices



Are heavy''



Nazim Hikmet



Belatedly, I would like to write a few words about my comrade and companion for the past 6 years of my life, K. Xymitiris, who passed away in an apartment on Arkadias Street.



I met comrade Kyriakos in the city of Berlin a few years ago. Our common determination and agonizing for a better world quickly brought us together. In midnight talks in the bar where he worked, in walks through the city's streets, we exchanged views, and Kyriakos had the most in-depth opinions and knowledge regarding each and every one of my concerns. Our shared vision was simultaneously spreading roots within us, creating a strong relationship based on mutual understanding, comradeship and love.



Together we struggled and shaped our opinions on anything that troubled us. I grew up with him, on a journey of discovering my combative identity. And Kyriakos was always by my side, not in front or in the back, but next to me. Holding my hand, supporting me, with his smile and his perspicacity. Always giving the correct answers while we were all mincing our words, clearing the landscape while we were all feeling lost. With a well-developed sense of solidarity, he always stood on the side of anyone who needed it, regardless of repression, being targeted, and his own comfort. Always first in all the struggles: against repression, gentrification, the labour sweatshops, colonialism, patriarchy, prisons. Indispensable as a comrade and as a friend, wherever he stood he filled the space with his modesty and militancy.



By advocating for unity in the struggle for the revolutionary cause, for confrontation, militancy and counter-attack, always with respect for those next to him, he made space where others suffocated. So he lived, at least by my side, militant and persistent, hopeful and smiling. Ready for everything, taking risks big and small, he gave his daily life to the struggle without a second thought.



Always by our side



to me, to his friends and his comrades, to anyone who needed him for the smallest or the biggest matter.



Always by our side



to take on the most tedious, the most risky role.



Always by our side



to hold our hand, to accompany us, to open the way.



Always by the side of



the migrant, the abused, the worker, the prisoner.



And always by my side



to support me, to help me, to listen to me, to struggle together with me, to hug me by pushing away the fear, to encourage me by pushing away the second thoughts, to fill the days and nights with comradeship and combativeness.



COMRADE KYRIAKOS



None of the goodbyes are enough. None of the texts can describe the pain of your loss. On 31/10 I was left half, on a path where I wanted you by my side. On 31/10 I lost that smile that only you knew how to evoke. On 10/31/10 I lost the hopefulness that only you could transmit to me. But on 10/31 I also made a promise to you, to me, to us and to so many others, that you would not be forgotten. On 31/10 I stayed behind to speak about you, about the struggle you gave and about those you did not manage to give. On 31/10 I raised up my fist and with my bloody mouth I vowed to STRUGGLE. On 31/10 I raised my fist and in the rubble of Arcadia Street I said KYRIAKOS XYMITIRIS, ALWAYS PRESENT!



''Our most beautiful days



we haven’t seen yet.



And the most beautiful words I wanted to tell you



I haven’t said yet…''



Nazim Hikmet



With unconditional love



your comrade



Marianna M.





(greek)



Για τον Σύντροφό μου Κυριάκο Ξ.

Αντίο Συντρόφέ μου,

“Στάχτη θα γίνεις κόσμε γερασμένε

σου ‘ναι γραφτός ο δρόμος της συντριβής

Και δεν μπορείς να μας λυγίσεις

σκοτώνοντας τα αδέρφια της μάχης

και να το ξέρεις

θα βγούμε νικητές

κι ας είναι βαριές μας

οι θυσίες”

Ναζίμ Χικμέτ

Καθυστερημένα λοιπόν θα ήθελα να γράψω μερικά λόγια για τον σύντροφο και συνοδοιπόρο τα τελευταία 6 χρόνια της ζωής μου Κ. Ξυμητήρη που έφυγε από την ζωή σε ένα διαμέρισμα της οδού Αρκαδίας.

Με τον σύντροφο Κυριάκο γνωριστήκαμε στην πόλη του Βερολίνου πριν από μερικά χρόνια. Η κοινή μας αποφασιστικότητα και αγωνία για έναν καλύτερο κόσμο μας έφερε γρήγορα κοντά. Με μεταμεσονύχτιες κουβέντες στο μπαρ που δούλευε, με βόλτες στα στενά της πόλης ανταλλάσσαμε απόψεις, με τον Κυριάκο να έχει τις πιο εμπεριστατωμένες απόψεις και γνώσεις πάνω σε κάθε προβληματισμό μου. Το κοινό μας όραμα ρίζωνε μέσα μας ταυτόχρονα δημιουργώντας μια σχέση δυνατή βασισμένη στην κατανόηση, την συντροφικότητα και την αγάπη.

Μαζί αγωνιστήκαμε και διαμορφώσαμε απόψεις για ό,τι μας προβλημάτιζε. Μεγάλωσα μαζί του σε ένα ταξίδι αναζήτησης της αγωνιστικής μου ταυτότητας. Και ο Κυριάκος πάντα δίπλα μου, όχι μπροστά ούτε πίσω, δίπλα. Να μου κρατάει το χέρι, να με υποστηρίζει, με το χαμόγελο του και την οξυδέρκεια του. Να δίνει πάντα τις σωστές απαντήσεις όπου όλοι οι άλλοι μασούσαμε τα λόγια μας, να καθαρίζει το τοπίο όπου όλοι οι άλλοι νιώθαμε χαμένοι. Με ανεπτυγμένο το αίσθημα της αλληλεγγύης στεκόταν πάντα δίπλα σε όποιον το είχε ανάγκη, αδιαφορώντας για την καταστολή, την στοχοποίηση, την βόλεψή του. Πάντα πρώτος σε όλους τους αγώνες: ενάντια στην καταστολή, τον εξευγενισμό, τα εργασιακά κάτεργα, την αποικιοκρατία, την πατριαρχία, τις φυλακές. Αναγκαίος ως σύντροφος και ως φίλος, όπου βρισκόταν με την σεμνότητα και την αγωνιστικότητά του γέμιζε τον χώρο.

Υποστηρίζοντας την ενότητα στον αγώνα για την επαναστατική υπόθεση, τη συγκρουσιακότητα, τη μαχητικότητα και την αντεπίθεση πάντα με σεβασμό στη διπλανή του, έδινε χώρο εκεί που οι άλλοι ασφυκτιούσαμε. Έτσι έζησε, τουλάχιστον δίπλα μου, στρατευμένος και επίμονος, αισιόδοξος και χαμογελαστός. Έτοιμος για όλα, παίρνοντας ρίσκα μικρά και μεγάλα έδινε την καθημερινότητά του στον αγώνα, χωρίς δεύτερη σκέψη.

Πάντα δίπλα

σε μένα, στους φίλους και τις συντρόφισσες του, σε όποιον τον είχε ανάγκη για το πιο μικρό ή το πιο μεγάλο.

Πάντα δίπλα

να αναλαμβάνει τον πιο κουραστικό, τον πιο ριψοκίνδυνο ρόλο.

Πάντα δίπλα

να μας κρατήσει το χέρι, να μας συνοδεύσει, να ανοίξει τον δρόμο.

Πάντα δίπλα

στον μετανάστη, την κακοποιημένη, τον εργαζόμενο, τη φυλακισμένη.

Και πάντα δίπλα μου

να με στηρίζει, να με βοηθήσει, να με ακούσει, να αγωνιστεί μαζί μου, να με αγκαλιάσει διώχνοντας τον φόβο, να με ενθαρρύνει διώχνοντας τις δεύτερες σκέψεις, να γεμίσει τις μέρες και τις νύχτες με συντροφικότητα και αγωνιστικότητα.

ΣΥΝΤΡΟΦΕ ΚΥΡΙΑΚΟ

Κανένα αντίο δεν είναι αρκετό. Κανένα κείμενο δεν μπορεί να περιγράψει τον πόνο της απώλειάς σου. Στις 31/10 έμεινα μισή σε έναν δρόμο που σε ήθελα δίπλα μου. Στις 31/10 έχασα το χαμόγελο που μόνο εσύ ήξερες να μου προκαλείς. Στις 31/10 έχασα την αισιοδοξία που μόνο εσύ μπορούσες να μου μεταδώσεις. Στις 31/10 έδωσα όμως και υπόσχεση σε εσένα, σε εμένα, σε εμάς και σε τόσους άλλους να μην ξεχαστείς. Στις 31/10 έμεινα πίσω για να μιλήσω για σένα, για τον αγώνα που έδωσες και γι’ αυτούς που δεν πρόλαβες να δώσεις. Στις 31/10 ύψωσα γροθιά και με το ματωμένο μου στόμα ορκίστηκα ΑΓΩΝΑ. Στις 31/10 ύψωσα γροθιά και μέσα στα συντρίμμια της οδού Αρκαδίας είπα ΚΥΡΙΑΚΟΣ ΞΥΜΗΤΗΡΗΣ ΠΑΡΩΝ.

“ Τις πιο όμορφες μέρες μας

δεν τις έχουμε ζήσει ακόμα

Κι αυτό που θέλω να σου πω

το πιο όμορφο απ’ όλα

δεν σ’ το ‘χω πει ακόμα “

Ναζίμ Χικμέτ

Με απεριόριστη αγάπη

η συντρόφισσά σου

Μαριάνα Μ.