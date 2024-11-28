[AC] Die fünfzehnte Ausgabe von Tacheles ist da!
Wir sind ja inzwischen fast schon gewöhnt an schlechte Neuigkeiten, aber die letzten Wochen sind trotzdem nicht leicht zu verdauen gewesen. In den USA ist mit Donald Trump ein unverhohlener Faschist an die Macht gelangt. Am gleichen Tag verkündet Olaf Scholz das Ende der Ampel-Koalition. Bei den Neuwahlen im nächsten Jahr wird aller Voraussicht nach die AfD ihr bisher stärkstes Ergebnis auf Bundesebene erreichen. Fast überall im sogenannten Westen verliert die bürgerliche Mitte an Boden, während die extreme Rechte auf dem Vormarsch ist. Beim Krieg in Nahost und in der Ukraine scheint kein Ende in Sicht und die beschlossene Wiedereinführung des Wehrdienstes ist ein klares Zeichen, dass Krieg wieder zum Normalzustand werden könnte. Viele von uns sind verständlicherweise verunsichert und haben Angst vor der Zukunft.
Aber das ist noch lange kein Grund aufzugeben. Jetzt erst recht kommt es darauf an, hinzusehen, zusammenzustehen und sich stark zu machen gegen den Rechtsruck. Egal ob auf der Straße, im Alltag oder im Parlament. In dieser Ausgabe haben wir eine Sammlung an Beiträgen, die von Angriffen auf unsere Freiheit berichten, von rassistischen Grenzkontrollen über rechte Hooligans bis hin zu polizeilicher Repression und ausbeuterischen Arbeitsverhältnissen. Gleichzeitig möchten wir von verschiedenen Mitteln erzählen, wie wir dem Faschismus begegnen und trotz allem für eine bessere Welt einstehen können. Nicht nur durch Wählen, sondern auch über Organisierung in Gewerkschaften, im Bürger*innenasyl oder als Antifa-Gruppe.
PS: Treuen Leser*innen wird vielleicht auffallen, dass diesmal die Randspalte mit der Protestkultur fehlt. Über die letzten Ausgaben hat sich für uns aufgezeigt, dass wir mit dem bisherigen Konzept nicht mehr zufrieden sind. Wenn ihr in der Zwischenzeit Proteste und Aktionen mitbekommt, die ihr dokumentieren wollt, freuen wir uns natürlich immer über Einsendungen!
Ergänzungen
Tacheles-Ergänzung
Deutschland ist gespalten, die einen informieren sich aus dem TV, die anderen benutzen ihr eigenes Gehirn. Soll die totale Überschuldung des Westens mit einem 3. WK kaschiert werden? Wollen die USA ihre monopolare Weltherrschaft mit einem 3. WK verteidigen, damit sie die Welt weiterhin ausbeuten können? Sollen Angriffe gegen Russland und gegen China wie eine Verteidigung aussehen? Sollen einseitige Nachrichten von Desinformationsabteilungen zu einer psychologischen Kriegsvorbereitung gegen Russland und gegen China dienen?
Ukrainekrise ist mit Kubakrise 1962 vergleichbar. Es droht ein Flächenbrand, Kiev ist mit Sarajevo vergleichbar.
Auf ein direktes Eingreifen der NATO in den Ukraine-Krieg warten andere Akteure. Sollte die NATO mit Russland stark beschäftigt sein, dann wird China Taiwan angreifen, dann wird Iran Israel angreifen und dann wird Nordkorea Südkorea angreifen. In einem Vierfronten-Krieg wird die NATO verdammt schlechte Karten haben.
Wenn Kriegshetzer in Kriegseuphorie im Bundestag nach Lieferung von mehr Waffen, von Kampfjets und von Raketen
mit großer Reichweite an die Ukraine rufen, mit denen man
in entfernten russischen Großstädten viele Zivilisten töten
kann, was dann nach der russischen Verfassung den Einsatz
von Atomwaffen erlaubt, dann sollte man sie sofort fragen:
1)
Glauben Sie, dass der westliche Raketen-Abwehrschirm
russische Hyperschall-Raketen abfangen kann, welche
mit 8-facher Geschwindigkeit fliegen, deren Flugbahn wegen
Zickzack-Flug unberechenbar ist und wegen Radiowellen-
verschluckendem Plasma an ihrer Oberfläche für einen
Radar unsichtbar sind?
2)
Was wissen Sie über die Folgen eines EMP-Schlags NEMP
(nuklearer elektromagnetischer Puls), der sämtliche Elektronik,
wie Steuerungen, PCs, Mobiltelefone, Funkgeräte, Radios und
Fernseher zerstört und das Stromnetz schwer beschädigt?
Wie sollen wir danach kommunizieren, ohne Elektronik und
ohne Strom leben?
3)
Was wissen Sie über den Nuklearen Winter, über diese
neue Eiszeit, ihre Länge (10 Jahre) und die Größe des
Temperatursturzes (-20 Grad) und ihre Folgen für die
Landwirtschaft und Ernährung der Bevölkerung?
4)
Was wissen Sie über das russische vollautomatische
atomare Vergeltungssystem Perimeter, Tote Hand?
-----------------------
Wenn er dann fragt, ob Sie einen besseren Vorschlag außer
Sanktionen und Waffenlieferungen haben, dann schlagen Sie folgendes vor:
Eine friedliche Lösung vor dem Krieg konnte so einfach sein:
1)
Immerwährende Neutralität der Ukraine wie Österreich oder
wie die Schweiz.
2)
Gleiche Rechte für die russischsprachige Bevölkerung in
der Ukraine so wie die deutschsprachige Provinz Südtirol
in Italien.
Das ist aber jetzt vorbei. Putin traut keinen Verträgen mit dem
Westen oder den Machthabern in der Ukraine. Er muß mit der
Ausrede rechnen: Ein Vertrag unter militärischer Erpressung
ist ungültig.
------------------------
Wenn jemand noch härtere Sanktionen verlangt, dann sollte
man ihn bitte sofort Fragen:
1)
Wissen Sie wie viele Jahrzehnte es schon Sanktionen gegen
das kleine Kuba gibt?
2)
Glauben Sie, dass Sanktionen gegen das flächenmäßig größte
Land der Welt reich an Rohstoffen und Energie mit mehreren
großen Handelspartnern in absehbarer Zeit etwas bewirken?
3)
Könnten Sie bitte irgendwelche Beispiele aus der Geschichte
nennen, wo Sanktionen etwas bewirkt haben?
--------------------
Stellen Sie sich vor, Kuba, Mexiko und Kanada wären
dem Warschauer Pakt beigetreten, die Sowjetarmee
hätte danach in diesen Ländern Militärbasen errichtet
und an den US-Grenzen regelmäßig große Manöver
veranstaltet.
Wie hätten die USA darauf geantwortet?
Nach Missachtung von US-amerikanischen roten Linien
und nach Ablauf von kurzem Ultimatum einen atomaren
Präventivschlag durchgeführt?
Ultimatum so wie schon einmal in der Kubakrise 1962?
-----------------------
Wenn der ukrainische Machthaber Milliarden von Steuergeld
von der EU bekommt, dann sollte er an die EU berichten wofür
er diese Milliarden ausgegeben hat, sonst ist es eine Einladung
zur Veruntreuung (Siehe Grundbuch CH).
Weitere brandheiße Infos
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news-selections/world-news/you-and-your-family-are-likely-to-be-killed-in-a-few-weeks-maybe-months-you-should-understand-why
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news-selections/world-news/germany-undertakes-bunker-plan-in-preparation-for-war
Friedensdemos sind wichtig, aber vermutlich ist es schon zu spät.
Bundeswehr befindet sich auf der falschen Seite der Geschichte.
Finally, we’ve excerpted a longer blurb from Kit Klarenberg who is more of an investigative journalist than military analyst. In a piece titled Collapsing Empire: China and Russia Checkmate US Military, Klarenberg details, what he calls the “unrelentingly bleak analysis of every aspect of the Empire’s bloated, decaying global war machine.”
If even half of what the author says is true, then we can be reasonably certain that the United States escalation with Russia is the fast track to a military catastrophe unlike anything the world has seen since the fall of Berlin in May, 1945. Take a look:
On July 29th, …. RAND Corporation published a landmark appraisal of the state of the Pentagon’s 2022 National Defense Strategy (NDS), and current US military readiness… Its findings are stark, an unrelentingly bleak analysis of every aspect of the Empire’s bloated, decaying global war machine. In brief, the US is “not prepared” in any meaningful way for serious “competition” with its major adversaries – and vulnerable or even significantly outmatched in every sphere of warfare…. the Empire’s worldwide dominance, are judged to be at best woefully inadequate, at worst outright delusional.
From the Rand Report:
“We believe the magnitude of the threats the US faces is understated and significantly worse…In many ways, China is outpacing the US…in defense production and growth in force size and, increasingly, in force capability and is almost certain to continue to do so…[Beijing] has largely negated the US military advantage in the Western Pacific through two decades of focused military investment. Without significant change by the US, the balance of power will continue to shift in China’s favor.”
“At minimum, the US should assume that if it enters a direct conflict involving Russia, China, Iran, or North Korea, that country will benefit from economic and military aid from the others…This new alignment of nations opposed to US interests creates a real risk, if not likelihood, that conflict anywhere could become a multi-theater or global war…As US adversaries are cooperating more closely together than before, the US and its allies must be prepared to confront an axis of multiple adversaries.” Commission on the National Defense, Rand
As the Commission report spells out in forensic detail, Washington would be almost completely defenceless in such a scenario, and likely defeated nigh on instantly…. It’s not just being spread too thinly across the Grand Chessboard that means the Empire’s military “lacks both the capabilities and the capacity required to be confident it can deter and prevail in combat.”…
The RAND Commission found Washington’s “defense industrial base” is completely “unable to meet the equipment, technology, and munitions needs” of the US, let alone its allies. “A protracted conflict, especially in multiple theaters, would require much greater capacity to produce, maintain, and replenish weapons and munitions” than is currently in place….
For decades, the US military “employed cutting-edge technology to its decisive advantage for decades.” This “assumption of uncontested technological superiority” on the Empire’s part meant Washington had “the luxury to build exquisite capabilities, with long acquisition cycles and little tolerance for failure or risk.” Those days are long over though, with China and Russia “incorporating technology at accelerating speed”….. America’s “defense industrial base” is today crumbling, riddled with a myriad of deleterious issues…
To address these problems, the Commission calls… to re-industrialize the US after years of outsourcing, offshoring and neglect. No timeframe is provided, although it would likely take decades…..
We have entered a strange, late-stage Empire era, comparable to the Soviet Union’s Glasnost, in which elements of the US imperial brain-trust can see with blinding clarity Washington’s entire hegemonic global project is stumbling rapidly and irreversibly towards extinction… Collapsing Empire: China and Russia Checkmate US Military, Kit Klarenberg, Substack
Once again, we see the same criticisms reiterated over and over again : Insufficient industrial capacity, dwindling stockpiles, “insuperable production limitations”, and diminished technological superiority.
When we add these to the myriad logistical problems of conducting a war in eastern Europe with an ad hoc army of inexperienced volunteers who have never seen combat, we can only conclude that the United States cannot and will not prevail in a prolonged conflict with Russia.
Even so, Washington continues to fire ATACMS missiles into Russia (13 more were launched over the past week) apparently believing that there will be no response to the provocation.
Even so, NATO Command continues to entertain illusions of victory by pressing for preemptive “precision strikes” on Russian territory welcoming the prospect of a direct conflagration between NATO and Russia. Moreover, both France and the UK threaten to deploy combat troops to Ukraine thinking the inexorable trajectory of the war can somehow be reversed. It’s madness.
Five centuries of primacy have produced a cadre of western elites so drunk with hubris that they are incapable of seeing what is painfully obvious to everyone else, that the imperial model of western exploitation (the ‘rules-based order’) is collapsing and that new centers of power are rapidly emerging.
It appears now that these same elites are prepared to drag the world into a catastrophic Third World War to preserve their grip on power and to prevent other nations from achieving the independence and prosperity they’ve earned. Fortunately, Washington will fail in this effort just as it has failed in all its other interventions dating back to 1945. Because the United States no longer has the technology, manpower or industrial capacity needed to win a war with Russia.
It’s a whole new ballgame.
NEW ORESHNIK MISSILE SINGULARLY CHANGED GLOBAL BALANCE OF POWER
Russia's use of an Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile, which they call "Oreshnik" (in English "Hazel") has utterly changed the global balance of power. It is a non-nuclear weapon system that mimics nuclear destruction levels. It cannot be intercepted, and hits with pinpoint accuracy.
Below are the Key Points from Putin’s Statements on the Oreshnik Missile System at the CSTO Meeting:
There are no analogues to the Russian "Oreshnik" in the world, and they will not appear anytime soon.
The Message Behind the Missile
Putin’s remarks on the Oreshnik missile system are not just about showcasing Russia’s technological prowess, they’re a clear signal to the West that the era of unchallenged NATO dominance is over.
The Oreshnik, capable of delivering strikes comparable to nuclear force, represents a seismic shift in the global balance of power. Its ability to obliterate deep-sea and well-protected targets renders much of the West’s defensive posturing obsolete. This is not a weapon of escalation; it’s a weapon of deterrence, designed to compel adversaries to rethink their delusions of invincibility.
The implications are staggering. As serial production ramps up, Moscow is effectively telling NATO: “Push us further, and we will respond with overwhelming force.”
The potential targeting of decision-making centers in Kiev underscores the Kremlin’s resolve to dismantle the very infrastructure sustaining the Western-backed puppet and the West's aggression.
For all of Washington’s talk of deterrence, it is now clear that Russia has redefined the concept entirely. The Oreshnik isn’t just a missile—it’s a doctrine, a declaration that Russia’s red lines are not negotiable.
The West should take heed: this is not a bluff, nor is it a gesture for theater. It’s the cold reality of a multipolar world where the rules are no longer dictated from Washington. The choice is clear: de-escalate, or face consequences that no amount of NATO summitry can reverse.