[AC] Die fünfzehnte Ausgabe von Tacheles ist da!

Wir sind ja inzwischen fast schon gewöhnt an schlechte Neuigkeiten, aber die letzten Wochen sind trotzdem nicht leicht zu verdauen gewesen. In den USA ist mit Donald Trump ein unverhohlener Faschist an die Macht gelangt. Am gleichen Tag verkündet Olaf Scholz das Ende der Ampel-Koalition. Bei den Neuwahlen im nächsten Jahr wird aller Voraussicht nach die AfD ihr bisher stärkstes Ergebnis auf Bundesebene erreichen. Fast überall im sogenannten Westen verliert die bürgerliche Mitte an Boden, während die extreme Rechte auf dem Vormarsch ist. Beim Krieg in Nahost und in der Ukraine scheint kein Ende in Sicht und die beschlossene Wiedereinführung des Wehrdienstes ist ein klares Zeichen, dass Krieg wieder zum Normalzustand werden könnte. Viele von uns sind verständlicherweise verunsichert und haben Angst vor der Zukunft.

Aber das ist noch lange kein Grund aufzugeben. Jetzt erst recht kommt es darauf an, hinzusehen, zusammenzustehen und sich stark zu machen gegen den Rechtsruck. Egal ob auf der Straße, im Alltag oder im Parlament. In dieser Ausgabe haben wir eine Sammlung an Beiträgen, die von Angriffen auf unsere Freiheit berichten, von rassistischen Grenzkontrollen über rechte Hooligans bis hin zu polizeilicher Repression und ausbeuterischen Arbeitsverhältnissen. Gleichzeitig möchten wir von verschiedenen Mitteln erzählen, wie wir dem Faschismus begegnen und trotz allem für eine bessere Welt einstehen können. Nicht nur durch Wählen, sondern auch über Organisierung in Gewerkschaften, im Bürger*innenasyl oder als Antifa-Gruppe.