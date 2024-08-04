Die CSD-Absage in Bochum und die nationalistische Spaltung: Warum wir einen anti-staatlichen und anti-nationalen queeren Raum in Bochum brauchen

English Version Below

Jetzt hat die nationalistische Spaltung der deutschen Linken auch die queere Community in Bochum erreicht: Der Umgang mit dem Israel-Palästina-Konflikt hat zur Absage des Bochumer CSD geführt. Das Statement der CSD-Orga dazu findet ihr hier.

In kurz: Nachdem die Liste der Redner*innen bekannt geworden ist, wurden von außen großer Druck ausgeübt, damit eine Gruppe wieder ausgeladen wird, der Antisemitismus vorgeworfen wurde. Ein Teil der Orga hatte sich abgespalten, weil sie verhindern wollten, dass die Rede gehalten wird. Infolge dessen wurde die Demo einen Tag vorher kurzfristig abgesagt. Bei der erwähnten Gruppe handelt es sich um Jin Jiyan Azadî! NRW. Deren geplante Rede könnt ihr hier nachlesen.

Als eine Initiative, die sich nach zwei Anarchistinnen mit jüdischen Hintergrund benennt, sich selbst als queer versteht und momentan auch ausschließlich aus queeren Menschen besteht, wollen wir Stellung zu dem Geschehen beziehen. In diesen Text beziehen wir uns hauptsächlich auf die äußeren Umstände, die zur Absage-Entscheidung geführt haben. Denn diese Umstände bestehen weiter – vor allem der linke Nationalismus.

Die nationalistische Spaltung

Bezogen auf den Israel-Palästina-Konflikt gibt vor allem zwei Position, die öffentlich sichtbar werden: Auf der einen Seite steht die Unterstützung des (National-) Staates Israels als vermeintlichen „jüdischen Schutzraum“. Auf der anderen Seite steht die Unterstützung palästinensischer Nationalbewegungen, die die Einrichtung eines eigenen palästinensischen Nationalstaats anstreben. Diese beiden Positionen scheinen auf dem ersten Blick gegensätzlich zu sein, aber sie haben eine gemeinsame Grundlage – Nationalismus und einen positiven Bezug auf den Staat. In beiden Fällen kann sich die „Befreiung“ und der „Schutz“ unterdrückter und verfolgter Gruppen nur in der Form eines Staates vorgestellt werden. Dabei sind Staaten (genauso wie Patriarchat, Rassismus, Kapitalismus, Kolonialismus, Ableismus, usw.) eine Form der Herrschaft und Unterdrückung.

Nationalismus ist ein Mittel um die staatliche Herrschaft aufrechtzuerhalten. Die Idee einer Nation beinhaltet die Vorstellung eines einheitlichen „Volkes“, also z. B. die Vorstellung von einem „einheitlichen palästinensischen“ und einem „einheitlichen jüdischen Volk“, welches jeweils vermeintlich gemeinsame Interessen hat. Unterdrückung durch Mitglieder (vor allem der Eliten) des „eigenen Volkes“ wird so gut wie komplett ausgeblendet. Eine Großteil der gesellschaftlichen Probleme auf wird stattdessen Mitglieder des „anderen Volkes“ bzw. der „anderen Völker“ projiziert. Nationalismus dient also gemäß des Prinzips „teile und herrsche“ dazu, Bevölkerungen zu spalten und gegeneinander auszuspielen.

Die nationalistischen Logik so ist stark in der Bochumer linken und queerfeministischen Szene verankert, dass eine Zusammenarbeit verschiedener Gruppen immer schwieriger wird. Vor allem nach den 7. Oktober 2023 hat sich diese Spaltung noch weiter zugespitzt, sodass dieses Jahr die größte jährliche queere Demonstration abgesagt wurde.

Es ist keine Lösung einfach zu sagen, wir müssten einfach nur genug verschiedenen Betroffenen eines Konfliktes zuhören, wie es die CSD-Orga vorgesehen hatte. Es braucht auch nicht einfach nur mehr Liebe für alle Menschen (wie es die Gruppe Jin Jiyan Azadî! NRW in ihrer geplanten Rede äußern wollte). Der Staat und die Nation an sich muss als Feind angesehen werden. Wir müssen analysieren, wie diese Institutionen funktionieren und wie sie bekämpft werden können.

Das linke und feministische Tabu den Staat abzulehnen

Dass diese Analysen nicht vorhanden sind, ist kein Zufall: Dahinter steht das linke und feministische Tabu den Staat abzulehnen.

Woher kommt dieses Tabu? Es ist mit dem geschichtlichen und theoretischen Hintergrund der deutschen Linken und deren Feminismus verbunden. Die beiden theoretischen Hauptströmungen aus denen sich die deutsche Linke Szene speist, Marxismus und Liberalismus, lehnen den Staat beide als politisches Mittel nicht ab, sondern sehen ihn als Mittel zur positiven gesellschaftlichen Veränderung.

Das Scheitern des staatlichen Ansatzes ist seit über 100 Jahren sichtbar. In seiner revolutionären Form z. B. anhand des Schreckens der Sowjetunion, und in seiner liberalen z. B. anhand der Entwicklung der deutschen Sozialdemokratie (siehe Geschichte der SPD). Den (bürgerlichen) Feminismus ist es auch nicht gelungen das Patriarchat abzuschaffen, z. B. durch das Erlangen des Wahlrechtes für Frauen. Anarchist*innen haben das Scheitern dieser Ansätze bereits im 19. Jahrhundert vorausgesagt.

Auch Anarchist*innen, die betroffen von Antisemitismus waren bzw. jüdischen Hintergrund hatten, sahen den Staat nicht als ihr Schutzmittel. Zu diesen zählen auch unsere Namensgeber*innen Fanny Kaplan und Fanya Baron. Die Geschichte von Fanya Baron ist zudem mit den Kampf gegen Antisemitismus verbunden, denn sie war an der anarchistischen Revolution (1919-1921) in dem heute zwischen Russland und Ukraine umkämpften Gebiet beteiligt. Die Bewegung dort half jüdischen Dörfern sich zu bewaffnen und sich militant gegen Pogrome zu verteidigen. Uns kotzt es an, dass Menschen mit jüdischen Hintergrund instrumentalisiert werden, um Staatlichkeit und Kolonialismus zu verteidigen. Jüdische Anarchist*innen existierten und existieren… Wieso wird an ihre Geschichten nicht erinnert?

In der linken Szene in Bochum gibt es keinerlei Erwähnung von Anarchist*innen, ihrer Theorie und Praxis. Das kann mensch gut z. B. am Begleitprogramm des 8. März in Bochum der letzten Jahre nachvollziehen. Dabei haben Gefährt*innen wie Emma Goldman (welche auch jüdischen Hintergrund hatte) nicht nur zu „feministischen“ Themen geschrieben, sondern z. B. auch zur Israel-Palästina-Frage. Dass ihre Stimmen aktiv still gemacht werden, trägt zum Klima der nationalistischen Spaltung bei.

Israel-Palästina wird weiterhin Thema auf dem CSD bleiben

Solange die Auseinandersetzung mit Nationalismus in den linken, feministischen und queeren Kreisen in Bochum ein Tabu bleibt, ändert sich nichts an der Grundsituation. Jetzt wissen alle um den Hintergrund der CSD-Absage Bescheid; deshalb werden noch mehr Vertreter*innen der jeweiligen nationalistischen Seite versuchen auf die CSD-Orga einzuwirken. Ein Weiter-So kann es also nicht geben, wenn wir nächstes Jahr in Bochum ein CSD haben wollen. Was ist die Antwort?

Die Antwort kann nicht sein, sich auf eine der beiden Seite festzulegen oder oberflächlich neutral zu sein. Wir brauchen eine klare anti-nationale Positionierung, statt uns weiter durch die Herrschaft von Staaten und ihrer Eliten spalten zu lassen, sollten wir Verbindungen im Kampf gegen diese suchen. An diese Stelle wollen wir anarchistische Gefährt*innen der anarchistischen Föderation Era (welche militant gegen das iranische Regime kämpfen) zu Worte kommen. Folgendes Statement veröffentlichte ihre Medienabteilung am 10.10.2023:

„Die palästinensische Frage ist eine Angelegenheit des Bankrott des Staatismus!“

„Das alte Land Palästinas gehört vor allem dem Menschen dieses Landes. Die Menschen, die einst ein friedliches und glückliches Leben hatten, werden nun seitens Jahrzehnten im Fleischwolf nationalistischer und islamistischer Ideologien und dem Verlangen eine jüdische, arabische oder islamische Regierung zu formen geschlachtet.

Die Leben jüdischer Menschen, arabischer Menschen und anderer lebender Wesen in dieser Region werden als Bauern*Bäuerinnen im Schachspiel von Regierungen und korrupter Politiker*innen innerhalb und außerhalb dies geographischen Gebietes genutzt und die Möglichkeit für ein gesundes und sicheres Leben wird ihnen weggenommen.

Von den USA bis zum Iran mit ihren Eingriffen, von der israelischen Regierung, die die palästinensischen, arabischen Menschen unterdrückt und ihr Land an sich reißt, zur islamistischen Gruppen wie der Hamas und dem islamischen Dschihad, die unschuldige Menschen als menschliche Schilde für ihre reaktionäre und unmenschliche Ideologie eingesetzt haben, sie alle sind Kompliz*innen und verantwortlich für diese Situation, auch wenn sie das Gegenteil und Feind*innen zueinander zu sein scheinen. Palästina ist ein perfekter Spiegel dessen, was Anarchist*innen im Laufe der Geschichte geschrien haben: Solange Regierungen existieren, wird es keinen Frieden und keine Sicherheit geben.“

Unsere Konsequenzen für Bochum

Als Initiative Fanny’s and Fanya‘s sind sind wir noch mehr in unseren Ziel motiviert, den ersten anti-nationalen und anti-staatlichen, queeren/anti-patriarchalen Raum in Bochum zu schaffen. Wer dabei mitmachen oder uns unterstützen will kann sich gerne per Mail oder Signal melden!

Auf Signal gibt es eine Initiativen Gruppe und eine Newsgruppe (für Unterstützer*innen). Alternativ kannst du uns auch eine Mail an: schreiben. Unseren PGP-Key schicken wir auf Anfrage: fannysandfanyas@riseup.net .

Darüber hinaus bieten wir den queeren und queerfeministischen Räumen sowie dem CSD an, Veranstaltungen zum Thema Nationalismus/Staatlichkeit oder auch zu jüdischen Anarchismus zu machen. Außerdem stellen wir gerne Kontakt zu Anarchist*innen aus den vom Iran, von Israel oder von palästinensischen Nationalismus beanspruchten Gebieten her. Hört auf deren Stimmen zu ignorieren!

Wir würden uns freuen wenn beim nächsten CSD Menschen zu Worten kommen, welche militante für queere Freiheit kämpfen, nicht nur liberaler Feminismus. Wir brauchen nicht nur Liebe, sondern auch Hass, Aufruhr und Gewalt gegen Unterdrückung und Herrschaft! Erinnert euch an Stonewall!

PS: Außerdem sollten wir nicht vergessen, dass wir in einem der Zentren des globalen Kolonialsystems leben und nicht vergessen. dass anti-koloniale und anti-nationale Solidarität vor allem auch die Zerstörung Deutschland und Europas anstreben muss!

Weiterführende Texte

Die Null-Staaten-Lösung: Für den Kampf gegen Nationalismus, Rassismus, Antisemitismus und deren Linken Vertreter*innen.

The No State Solution: A Dialogue with Palestinian sociologist Mohammed Bamyeh & Israeli political scientist Uri Gordon: Audio oder Text.

Anarchist voices on Palestine-Israel: Emma Goldman

https://asranarshism.com/1402/07/18/palestine-issue-statism-failure-en/

CSD Cancellation in Bochum and the Nationalistic Division: Why we need an anti-statist and anti-nationalist queer room in Bochum

The nationalistic division of the German left has finally reached Bochum: The handling of the Israel-Palestine conflict lead to the cancellation of the CSD in Bochum (Christopher Street Day, aka. Queer Pride). You can find the statement of the CSD organisers here (in German).

In short: After the list of speakers was published, a lot of pressure was imposed from the outside on the organisers to disinvite a group that was accused of antisemitism. A part of the organisers left, because they did not want said group to speak at the CSD; the remaining organisers cancelled the demonstration just one before the event. The group in question is Jin Jiyan Azadî! NRW. You can read their planned speech here here (in German).

As an initiative that named itself after two anarchists with Jewish background, and as an initiative that understands itself as queer (and currently only consists of queer members), we want to make a statement about the cancellation. In this text we mostly address the circumstances that lead to the cancellation – in particular left nationalism.

The nationalistic division

There are two mainstream positions regarding the Israel-Palestine conflict. One the one side you have people that support the nation state Israel as a supposed ‘Jewish safe space’. On the other side people support Palestinian national movements that aim to found a Palestinian nation state. One the first sight both positions seem to be contradictory, but they have one thing in common: nationalism and statism. Both positions suppose that the only way to “liberate” and “protect” marginalised and persecuted groups is through a state. However, states (like patriarchy, racism, capitalism, colonialism, ableism, etc.) are a form of domination and oppression.

Nationalism is a means to reproduce statist rule. This ideology includes the concept of a unified people (‘Volk’) that supposedly have common interests, e. g. ’he (united) Palestinian’ and ‘the (united) Jewish people’. Oppression between the ‘own’ people (especially from the ‘own’ elites) is usually overseen. Instead, issues are projected to the members of “other nation(s)”. Thus, nationalism works under the principle “divide and rule”, to divide people and pitch them on each other.

Left nationalism in relation to Israel-Palestine is so ingrained in the left movements in Bochum that cooperation between groups becomes more and more difficult. The division particularly aggravated after October 7th 2023, so much that this year the largest queer demonstration needed to be cancelled.

It does not suffice to just listen to many perspectives of a conflict, like the CSD organisers envisioned. It is also not a solution to promote “more love for all people“, like the group Jin Jiyan Azadî! NRW suggests in their planned speech. Instead, we have to see the state and nationalism as what it is – oppressive institutions which we need to oppose, and we need analyses how we can fight them.

The left and feminist taboo to oppose the state

It is not a coincidence that statism and domination are not analysed in the left and feminist scene: There is an outright taboo to oppose the state. But where does it come from?

The taboo to oppose the state is rooted in the historic and theoretical foundations of the German leftism and feminism. Both of the two main ideological sources, Marxism and Liberalism, do not oppose the state or even see it as a tool for positive societal change.

The failure of the statist approaches has already been visible for 100 years. In the revolutionary form, we see this in the terror of the Soviet Union. For the liberal form we can look at the development of German Social Democracy (see the history of the German Social Democratic Party). Neither could (bourgeois) feminists defeat patriarchy e. g. by achieving the right for women to vote. Anarchists already foresaw the failure of these approaches in the 19th century.

Jewish anarchists and anarchists with Jewish background also did not see a state as a means for protection against antisemitism. Our namesakes, Fanny Kaplan and Fanya Baron, also opposed the state. Fanya Baron’s story is connected to the fight against antisemitism, since she was involved in the anarchist revolution (1919-1921) in the territory that is now contested between Russia and the Ukraine. The movement there helped to arm and militantly defend jewish villages against pogroms. Jewish anarchists existed and exist – why are they ignored and their stories left untold?!

In Bochum there is no mention of anarchists and their theory and actions. You can see this particularly well in the event programmes of the 8th May demonstrations in the last years. Yet, comrades like Emma Goldman (who, by the way, also had a Jewish background) did not only write about ‘feminist’ topics, but also wrote about the Israel-Palestine question. The silencing of the voices of anarchists (especially those with Jewish background) contributes to the nationalistic division.

Israel-Palestine will remain a topic in Bochum and at the CSD

As long as confronting nationalism remains a taboo in the left, feminist, and queer circles in Bochum, nothing will change about the stern division in our movements. Now everyone knows that the division around the Israel-Palestine question was the main reason that lead to the cancellation of the CSD. This means that in the following years, more proponents of the respective nationalistic sides will try to infiltrate and influence the CSD organisers to promote their side. If we still want to have CSDs in the following years, we cannot simply keep going on and ignore nationalism. How should we deal with it instead?

We cannot simply settle for one side of the conflict. Neither can we stay ‘neutral’ on the surface. We need a clear anti-national position, and instead of letting us be divided by states and their elites, we should find connections in the struggle against them. At this point we want to give the word to the Federation of Anarchism Era (who fights militantly against the Iranian regime). Their media department released the following statement on 2023-10-10:

The issue of Palestine is the issue of statism’s bankruptcy!

In recent days, we have witnessed a renewed conflict in the Palestinian region and an attack by the Islamist group Hamas on the lands under the control of the Israeli government, which was unprecedented in the past years or even decades. This incident shows more than anything that the Palestinian issue, which everyone liked to consider a “dead” issue, is still alive and with no apparent end in sight, at least as long as the governments exist!

The ancient land of Palestine belongs, first of all, to the people of this land. The people who once had a peaceful and happy life are now being slaughtered for decades in the meat grinder of nationalist and Islamist ideologies and the temptation to form Jewish, Arab, and Islamic governments… The lives of the Jewish people, the Arab people, and others living in this region are being played as pawns by the governments and corrupt politicians inside and outside this geography, and the opportunity for a healthy and safe life is taken away from them.

From the United States to Iran with their interferences, from the Israeli government suppressing and usurping the land of the Palestinian Arab people to Islamist groups such as Hamas and Islamic Jihad, who have used innocent people as human shields for their reactionary and inhumane ideology, they are all complicit and responsible for this situation. even if they appear to be the opposite and enemies to each other.

Palestine is a perfect mirror of what anarchists have been shouting throughout history: As long as governments exist, there will be no peace and security.

Our consequences for Bochum

As the initiative Fanny’s and Fanya‘s we are now more than ever motivated to found the first anti-national, anti-statist, queer, anti-patriarchal room in Bochum. If you want to join us or contribute to our project, let us know via email or Signal! Join our Initiatives group or news group (for supporters) on signal. Alternativley you can write us an Email to fannysandfanyas@riseup.net .

Moreover, we offer queer or queer-feminist rooms and the CSD to give talks or organise other events about nationalism and statism as well as Jewish anarchism. We would gladly arrange contacts to anarchists from the territories claimed by Iranian, Israeli, or Palestinian nationalism. Stop ignoring their voices!

We would be glad if we also hear the voices of people involved in militant struggle for queer liberation not only liberal feminists. Love is necessary, but we also need hate, rebellion, and violence against oppression and domination! Remember Stonewall!

PS: We should never forget that we are living at the heart of the global colonial system. We must keep in mind that anti-colonial and anti-national solidarity also means to fight for the destruction of Germany and Europe!

Further texts

Die Null-Staaten-Lösung: Für den Kampf gegen Nationalismus, Rassismus, Antisemitismus und deren Linken Vertreter*innen.

The No State Solution: A Dialogue with Palestinian sociologist Mohammed Bamyeh & Israeli political scientist Uri Gordon: Audio or Text.

Anarchist voices on Palestine-Israel: Emma Goldman

https://asranarshism.com/1402/07/18/palestine-issue-statism-failure-en/