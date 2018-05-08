4.10.: Blockade im Hamburger Hafen

Auftaktveranstaltung am Vortag, 3.10.2019 im Café Knallhart (Campus Uni HH)

15h – Basteltag, letzte Infos,

19h – Warm-Up Party

Kontakt:

Twitter: #deCOALonizeEurope, @deCOALonize_eu

Mail: infohamburg@decoalonize-europe.net

Homepage: https://www.decoalonize-europe.net

Kohle und imperiale Lebensweise

Seit 2018 wird 100% der in Deutschland verbrannten Steinkohle importiert. Sie kommt größtenteils aus Kolumbien, Russland, Südafrika und den USA. Nach den Plänen der Bundesregierung noch bis 2038.

Steinkohle ist Blutkohle: In den Abbauregionen kommt es zu Menschenrechtsverletzungen und ganze Landstriche werden verwüstet. Die Lebensgrundlagen vieler, oft indigener Menschen werden zerstört. Wenn sich in Kolumbien Menschen gegen diese Zerstörung wehren, droht ihnen der Tod. Der Import von Steinkohle ist ein Verbrechen an Menschen und Natur!

Der globale Handel mit Steinkohle ist das Paradebeispiel imperialer Ausbeutung. Die Rohstoffe nehmen den gleichen Weg wie die Profite – in den globalen Norden. Die Umweltzerstörung wird im Gegenzug in die Abbauregionen ausgelagert. Seit über 500 Jahren profitieren reiche westliche Industrienationen und -konzerne jetzt schon davon: Sie beuten die Ressourcen und Arbeitskräfte überwiegend ehemaliger kolonialisierter Länder und Regionen systematisch aus, verschärfen dadurch vielfältige soziale und ökologische Krisen und heizen zusätzlich die Klimakrise weiter an.

Aber nicht nur das! Die Menschen im Globalen Süden leider schon heute am stärksten unter den Auswirkungen der Klimakrise. Außerdem weigern sich Staaten im Globalen Norden, den Menschen die finanziellen Entschädigungen zu zahlen, damit sie sich an die Folgen des Klimawandels anpassen und die unmittelbaren Schäden begrenzen können. Nichtsdestotrotz wehren sich die Menschen in den Abbauregionen in unermüdlichen Kämpfen gegen die Zerstörung. Mit diesen Kämpfen wollen wir uns solidarisch zeigen.

Kohle im Hamburger Hafen

Der Hansaport im Hamburger Hafen ist der größte Steinkohle-Seehafen Deutschlands und damit Drehscheibe des globalen Steinkohlehandels. Die Steinkohle wird nicht nur in deutschen Kraftwerken verbrannt, sondern auch in der Stahlindustrie für die Automobil Industrie und den Bau der größten Gas-Pipeline-Projekte Europas verwendet. Der Handel mit der Steinkohle ist kein neues Phänomen

Seit Hunderten von Jahren fließen die Profite in Form kostbarer Rohstoffe nach Hamburg, während Waffen und Kriege in die ehemaligen Kolonialländer exportiert werden. Der Hafen war logistischer und militärischer Kontenpunkt für Kolonialkriege. Über den Hamburger Hafen werden heutzutage neben Kohle noch reihenweise andere Geschäfte wie Futtermittelimporte, Rüstungsexporte und Atomtransporte abgewickelt. Konzerne in Hamburg machen nach wie vor Massive Profite mit der Ausbeutung von Arbeitskräften und Rohstoffenin anderen Regionen der Erde. Diese Geschäfte rufen dort heftige soziale und ökologische Konflikte hervor und treiben die weltweite Ungerechtigkeit weiter voran.

Hamburg – Vorreiter im Kohleausstieg?

In Hamburg brüstet sich der rot-grüne Senat derzeit medial mit dem Hamburger Kohleausstiegsgesetz – ab 2030 will die Stadt Hamburg auf die Kohleverfeuerung zur Wärmeproduktion vollständig verzichten. Die Wahrheit ist: Wir sind in Hamburg meilenweit von einer Energiewende entfernt. Die Stromproduktion, die den Hauptanteil der CO2-Emiisionen im Hamburger Energiesektor ausmacht, bleibt von diesem Gesetzentwurf nämlich unberührt. Der in Hamburg erzeugte Strom wird derzeit zu 94% aus fossilen Energien erzeugt, 85% davon aus Steinkohle, daran soll sich dem Senat zu Folge in den nächsten Jahrzehnten auch nichts ändern.

english:

DeCOALonize Europe - Blockade in the Port of Hamburg

Blockade of coal infrastructure ++ Friday 4.10. 9:30 from S-Bahn Willhelmsburg ++ joint start with the parallel bicycle demo of BUND HH and FFF HH

As part of the DeCOALonize Europe action days, we will go together to the place where climate change is happening: the Port of Hamburg. There, together with hundreds of people, we will stand in the way of the climate catastrophe and block coal infrastructure.

Whether you're a first-time participant or already experienced in action, you're welcome. We want to take care of each other and end the action together on the same day. It's best to bring your affinity group with you and prepare together!

At 9:30 a.m. a joint bike demo of BUND HH and Fridays for Future will start in front of the BUE (Sbahn Willhelmsburg). There we'll line up first and later split off from the demo in the direction of the place of the blockade. So bring your bikes, rainproof clothes and food and drink.

Kick-off event the day before, 3.10.2019 at Café Knallhart (Campus Uni HH)

15h - handicraft day, last info,

19h - Warm-Up Party

Kontakt:

Twitter: #deCOALonizeEurope, @deCOALonize_eu

Mail: infohamburg@decoalonize-europe.net

Homepage: https://www.decoalonize-europe.net

Coal and the Imperial Way of Life

Since 2018, 100% of the hard coal burnt in Germany has been imported. Most of it comes from Colombia, Russia, South Africa and the USA. According to the Federal Government's plans, this will continue until 2038.

Hard coal is blood coal: human rights violations occur in the mining regions and entire regions are devastated. The livelihoods of many, often indigenous people are destroyed. If people in Colombia resist this destruction, they are threatened with death. The import of hard coal is a crime against people and nature!

The global trade in hard coal is a prime example of imperial exploitation. The raw materials take the same route as the profits - to the global North. In return, the destruction of the environment is outsourced to the mining regions. For over 500 years now, rich Western industrial nations and corporations have been benefiting from it: they are systematically exploiting the resources and labour of predominantly former colonised countries and regions, thereby exacerbating a variety of social and ecological crises and additionally heating up the climate crisis.

But not only that! Unfortunately, the people in the Global South already suffer the most from the effects of the climate crisis. Moreover, states in the Global North refuse to pay people financial compensation so that they can adapt to the consequences of climate change and limit direct damage. Nevertheless, people in the mining regions are fighting tirelessly against destruction. With these struggles we want to show solidarity.

Coal in the Port of Hamburg

The Hansaport in the Port of Hamburg is the largest hard coal seaport in Germany and thus the hub of the global hard coal trade. The hard coal is not only burned in German power plants, but is also used in the steel industry for the automotive industry and the construction of Europe's largest gas pipeline projects. Trade in hard coal is not a new phenomenon

For hundreds of years, profits have flowed into Hamburg in the form of precious raw materials, while weapons and wars have been exported to the former colonial countries. The port was a logistical and military account for colonial wars. Today, the port of Hamburg is used not only for coal but also for a number of other transactions such as feed imports, arms exports and nuclear transports. Corporations in Hamburg continue to make massive profits from the exploitation of labour and raw materials in other regions of the world. These businesses cause fierce social and ecological conflicts there and continue to drive global injustice forward.

Hamburg - pioneer in coal phasing out?

In Hamburg, the red-green Senate is currently boasting in the media about the Hamburg Coal Exit Act - from 2030, the city of Hamburg wants to completely abandon coal firing for heat production. The truth is that we in Hamburg are miles away from an energy revolution. Electricity production, which accounts for the majority of CO2 emissions in Hamburg's energy sector, remains unaffected by this bill. 94% of the electricity generated in Hamburg is currently generated from fossil fuels, 85% of it from hard coal. According to the Senate, this is not expected to change in the coming decades.

español

Bloqueo de la infraestructura carbonífera ++ Viernes 4.10. 9:30 desde el S-Bahn Willhelmsburg ++ Comienzo conjunto con la demostración paralela de bicicletas del BUND HH y FFF HH.

Como parte de las jornadas de acción DeCOALonize Europe, iremos juntos al lugar donde se está produciendo el cambio climático: el Puerto de Hamburgo. Allí, junto con cientos de personas, nos interpondremos en el camino de la catástrofe climática y bloquearemos la infraestructura del carbón.



Tanto si es la primera vez que participa como si ya tiene experiencia en la acción, es bienvenido. Queremos cuidarnos los unos a los otros y terminar la acción juntos el mismo día. Es mejor que traigas a tu grupo de referencia contigo y te prepares juntos!

A las 9:30 a.m. comenzará una demostración conjunta de BUND HH y Fridays for Future delante de la BUE (Sbahn Willhelmsburg). Allí nos alinearemos primero y después nos liberaremos de la demo en dirección a lugar de bloqueo. Así que traigan sus bicicletas, ropa impermeable y comida y bebida.

Evento de lanzamiento el día anterior, 3.10.2019 en el Café Knallhart (Campus Uni HH)

15h - día de la artesanía, última información

19h - Fiesta de Calentamiento

Contacto:

twitter: #deCOALonizeEurope, @deCOALonize_eu

Contacto: infohamburg@decoalonize-europe.net

Página web: https://www.decoalonize-europe.net

El carbón y el estilo de vida imperial

Desde 2018, el 100% de la hulla quemada en Alemania es importada. La mayor parte proviene de Colombia, Rusia, Sudáfrica y los Estados Unidos. Según los planes del Gobierno Federal, esto continuará hasta el año 2038.

La hulla es carbón de sangre: en las regiones mineras se producen violaciones de los derechos humanos y regiones enteras están devastadas. Los medios de vida de muchos, a menudo indígenas, son destruidos. Si la gente en Colombia se resiste a esta destrucción, son amenazados de muerte. La importación de hulla es un crimen contra las personas y la naturaleza!

El comercio mundial de hulla es un buen ejemplo de la explotación imperial. Las materias primas siguen el mismo camino que los beneficios: hacia el Norte global. A cambio, la destrucción del medio ambiente se subcontrata a las regiones mineras. Desde hace más de 500 años, las naciones industrializadas y las empresas occidentales ricas se han beneficiado de ello: están explotando sistemáticamente los recursos y la mano de obra de países y regiones predominantemente ex colonizados, exacerbando así una serie de crisis sociales y ecológicas y, además, calentando la crisis climática.

Pero no sólo eso! Desafortunadamente, las personas en el Sur Global ya son las que más sufren los efectos de la crisis climática. Además, los Estados del Norte Global se niegan a pagar a las personas compensaciones financieras para que puedan adaptarse a las consecuencias del cambio climático y limitar los daños directos. Sin embargo, la población de las regiones mineras está luchando incansablemente contra la destrucción. Con estas luchas queremos mostrar solidaridad.

Carbón en el Puerto de Hamburgo

El puerto Hansaport en el puerto de Hamburgo es el puerto marítimo de hulla más grande de Alemania y, por lo tanto, el centro del comercio mundial de hulla. La hulla no sólo se quema en las centrales eléctricas alemanas, sino que también se utiliza en la industria siderúrgica para la industria del automóvil y la construcción de los mayores proyectos de gasoductos de Europa. El comercio de hulla no es un fenómeno nuevo

Durante cientos de años, los beneficios han llegado a Hamburgo en forma de preciosas materias primas, mientras que las armas y las guerras se han exportado a los antiguos países coloniales. El puerto fue una cuenta logística y militar para las guerras coloniales. Hoy en día, el puerto de Hamburgo no sólo se utiliza para el carbón, sino también para otras transacciones, como la importación de piensos, la exportación de armas y el transporte nuclear. Las empresas de Hamburgo siguen obteniendo enormes beneficios de la explotación de la mano de obra y las materias primas en otras regiones del mundo. Estos negocios causan feroces conflictos sociales y ecológicos allí y continúan impulsando la injusticia global.

Hamburgo - pionero en la retirada progresiva del carbón?

En Hamburgo, el Senado rojiverde se jacta actualmente en los medios de comunicación de la Ley de Salida del Carbón de Hamburgo - a partir de 2030, la ciudad de Hamburgo quiere abandonar completamente la combustión de carbón para la producción de calor. La verdad es que en Hamburgo estamos a kilómetros de una revolución energética. La producción de electricidad, que representa la mayor parte de las emisiones de CO2 en el sector energético de Hamburgo, no se ve afectada por esta ley. El 94% de la electricidad generada en Hamburgo se genera actualmente a partir de combustibles fósiles, el 85% de ellos a partir de la hulla, que el Senado no espera que cambie en las próximas décadas.