2. Mobi-Update der TU MAL WAT Aktionstage

+++english below+++

Noch 2 Wochen bis zu den Aktionstagen und wir präsentieren euch hier ein letztes Update zur Mobilisierung und weitere Infos zu den Tagen selbst.

Mobi

Plakate werden diese Woche großflächig geklebt, falls ihr selbst noch welche braucht wurden sie an den üblichen Orten neu aufgefüllt. Auch die Flyer liegen hier aus.

Aufrufe: Eins, Zwei, Drei, Aufruf zu militanter Kampagne im Vorfeld

Mobivideos: Eins, Zwei, Potse Video

Anreisen von außerhalb

Wir freuen uns über Unterstützung von außerhalb. Falls ihr noch Schlafplätze braucht, und wenn ihr welche anbieten könnt, meldet euch mit dem Betreff [Schlafplatz] und Angaben zu Anzahl, Zeitraum und Equipment (Schlafsäcke etc.) unter tumalwat@riseup.net. Je früher desto besser.

Programm

Das Programm zu den Tagen befindet sich mittlerweile im Druck und ist online. Schickt uns trotzdem weiter Programmpunkte für den Blog. Auch im Vorfeld gibt es interessante Workshops, checkt den Blog und bereitet euch vor.

Sonstiges

Der Vollständigkeit halber ist das Protokoll der 2. VV nun auf dem Blog. Auf dem Blog gibt es nun einen Pressespiegel und Aktionsdokumentation. Außerdem gehen die stadtpolitischen Aktionstage in die Verlängerung. Am 03.10 wird unter dem Motto: „Richtig Deckeln, dann enteignen! Rote Karte für Spekulation“ auf der Straße mobil gemacht. Achtet auf Ankündigungen.

Wir melden uns kurz vor den Tagen nochmal mit dem genauen Ablauf, Infopunkten, Infoticker usw. Bis dahin, helft uns die Mobilisierung zu verbreiten und TUT MAL WAS!

Euer Koordinationskreis

+++english+++

2. mobi-update

Two weeks till the action days and we give you the last information regarding the mobilization and some infos for the action days.

Mobilization

Posters will be put up alot this week, but if you need more the usual stations have been refilled. Also the leaflets are there.

Calls: One, Two, Three, Call for militant actions in advance

Mobilization Videos: One, Two, Potse video

Sleeping and accomodation

We are looking forward to support from abroad. If you need a place to sleep (or can offer some), please write with the subject [Schlafplatz] and information on how many you are, how long you are going to stay, if you have sleeping bags and stuff to tumalwat@riseup.net. Contacting us early helps!

Schedule

The final programm is being printed now and also online. However we still accept new programm stuff for the blog. Also before the action days there are interesting workshops, check the blog!

What else?

The protocol of the second open assembly is online now. On the blog there is a documentation of press articles and actions. Also the reclaim the city action days are going to be extended, on the 3. of October there will be a big demonstration by the #Mietenwahnsinn-coordination. Watchout for calls and see you on the streets.

We will report again shortly before the action days with the final information about the schedule, infopoints, infoticker and more. Meanwhile, help us to spread the word about the action days, and DO SOME ACTION!

Your Tumalwat preparation commitee