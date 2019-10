TuMatWatTage – Solidarische Grüße aus Freiburg in den Knast! Freiheit für die Person aus der LA54!

Das macht uns traurig und wütend. Wir senden solidarische Grüße nach Berlin in den Knast und an alle Menschen die während der Aktionstage und darüber hinaus mal wat getan haben.

Villen für alle, Knäste zu Baulücken!

dieWG Freiburg

ENGLISH

During the Tu Mal Wat (‚go do something‘) Days in Berlin several houses have been occupied. One of them the VilLA54 at Landsberger Allee 54 in Berlin Friedrichshain. The house is part of an old brewery and has been vacant for about 7 years.¹

On Saturday the new squat was brutally evicted by police with special BFE and climbing units as well as the fire brigade. Even with these it still took them hours to evict as people were climbing on a traverse and on the roof. A lot of the squatters refused to give ID and were harassed by the police.²

One person is now in pre-trial jail!

We are sad and angry And we are sending solidarity into prison and to all the people that have been doing stuff during the action days and beyond. Villas for all, burn all prisons!

dieWG Freiburg

_____________

¹ https://de.indymedia.org/node/38055

² https://www.aktionsticker.org/

Bilder vom VilLA54 Twitter Account