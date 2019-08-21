Repost: WiderStrand ist notwendig

WiderStrand ist notwendig

Hallo people! Lebenszeichen vom Diesel_A! Nach anderthalb Monate sind wir immer noch da, und immer noch besetzt! Und jetzt? Der Trubel am Anfang ist vorbei, eine Räumung von heute auf morgen eher unwahrscheinlich!? Jetzt laden wir euch erneut ein, einen weiteren Teil des Widerstands in der Rummelsburger Bucht mit aufzubauen.

Der WiderStrand

Der WiderStrand ist ein öffentlicher, selbstorganisierter und chaotischer Raum. Ein Ort, wovon es in Berlin mal viele gab und die die Stadt geprägt haben, und die jetzt immer mehr verdrängt werden. Der WiderStrand ist im Zuge der Diesel_A Brachenbesetzung (25.5.) an der Rummelburger Bucht entstanden. Der Bauzaun wurde zurückversetzt, so entstand einerseits ein ruhiger Raum zum Leben für die queerfeministische Wagengruppe Diesel_A. Andererseits entstand ein Ort, wo der vielfältige Widerstand gegen die Bebauungspläne der Bucht mit Leben gefüllt werden kann. In kurzer Zeit entstanden eine Bar, eine Feuerstelle und Sitzkreis, ein öffentliches Kompostklo und ein Volleyballfeld. Es fanden außerdem schon mehrere Kinoabende und Solipartys statt. Wir haben uns sehr über die Beteiligung von außen gefreut!

Der WiderStrand ist also ein öffentlicher, selbstorganisierter und chaotischer Ort? Wir haben festgestellt, dass es nicht ganz gereicht hat, den Zaun zu öffnen, damit er öffentlich wird, festgestellt, dass diese Art von Raum vielleicht schon so weit aus dem kollektiven Gedächtnis verschwunden ist, dass wir aktiv zur Selbstorganisation und Chaos einladen müssen. Das machen wir hiermit. Wir rufen euch also auf, die Idee eines Freiraums voll auszuschöpfen. Tragt eure Ideen, eure Pflanzen, euer Bauholz und euer Bier hierher, und macht das, was ihr mit neuem Land – gerade aus den Eigentumsstruktur dieser Gesellschaft gefallen - anfangen würdet. Dabei ist es wichtig dass dieser Ort besetzt ist. Das bedeutet hier, dass er niemandem gehört. Dass er allen gehört.

Also, alle kommen und machen was sie wollen, und dann gehört der Raum allen? Sagen wir, fast. Denn, damit alle ihn bespielen können und alle sich hier wohl fühlen sind Transparenz und ein rücksichtsvolles Miteinander wichtig. Dazu gehört in erster Linie, aufeinander zu achten und natürlich sexistischen, rassistischen und klassizistischen Scheiß gleich zu lassen. Um euch abzustimmen wer den Raum wann und wofür benutzt gibt’s am Strand einen physischen Kalender und online ein pad auf pad.systemli.org/p/widerstrand. Es spricht für sich, dass alle für den Erhalt der Infrastruktur mit verantwortlich sind. Wir sind uns aber sicher, dass ihr das auch so kapiert. Wir freuen uns auf euch!

Praktisches

Ihr wollt euch also auf den WiderStrand einbringen, so könnte das gehen: den Tag und Thema euer Veranstaltung (etc.) auf den Kalender eintragen und zusätzlich Mobi machen auf z.B. dem reflect-Verteiler, stressfaktor.squat.net und Twitter (der WiderStrand-Account, @widerstrand1 retweetet). Euch möglichst selbst um eure Veranstaltung und die Materialien kümmern. Für Strom, einen Kühlschrank und Fragen ist Diesel_A ansprechbar. Und dann, eine schöne Zeit haben! Wenn ihr etwas neues bauen möchtet auf dem Widerstrand, go for it, aber keine Luxusimmobilien!

That‘s it. Jetzt ist der WiderStrand ist ein selbstorganisierter, chaotischer Ort, offen für euch alle. Für das Ende des Privateigentums, gegen jeden Luxusneubau, für die Stadt von unten und für alle, für die Anarchie. Diesel_A sagt vorerst tschüss, wir sehen uns!