Repost: WiderStrand ist notwendig

Dieser Text ist noch von Ende Juli (also NICHT MEHR AKTUELL) aber wurde versehentlich unter Terminen veröffentlicht. Wir wollten ihn euch trotzdem nicht vorenthalten und posten ihn daher jetyt nochmal:
Hallo people! Lebenszeichen vom Diesel_A! Nach anderthalb Monate sind wir immer noch da, und immer noch besetzt! Und jetzt? Der Trubel am Anfang ist vorbei, eine Räumung von heute auf morgen eher unwahrscheinlich!? Jetzt laden wir euch erneut ein, einen weiteren Teil des Widerstands in der Rummelsburger Bucht mit aufzubauen.
WiderStrand ist notwendig
Der WiderStrand
Der WiderStrand ist ein öffentlicher, selbstorganisierter und chaotischer Raum. Ein Ort, wovon es in Berlin mal viele gab und die die Stadt geprägt haben, und die jetzt immer mehr verdrängt werden. Der WiderStrand ist im Zuge der Diesel_A Brachenbesetzung (25.5.) an der Rummelburger Bucht entstanden. Der Bauzaun wurde zurückversetzt, so entstand einerseits ein ruhiger Raum zum Leben für die queerfeministische Wagengruppe Diesel_A. Andererseits entstand ein Ort, wo der vielfältige Widerstand gegen die Bebauungspläne der Bucht mit Leben gefüllt werden kann. In kurzer Zeit entstanden eine Bar, eine Feuerstelle und Sitzkreis, ein öffentliches Kompostklo und ein Volleyballfeld. Es fanden außerdem schon mehrere Kinoabende und Solipartys statt. Wir haben uns sehr über die Beteiligung von außen gefreut!
Der WiderStrand ist also ein öffentlicher, selbstorganisierter und chaotischer Ort? Wir haben festgestellt, dass es nicht ganz gereicht hat, den Zaun zu öffnen, damit er öffentlich wird, festgestellt, dass diese Art von Raum vielleicht schon so weit aus dem kollektiven Gedächtnis verschwunden ist, dass wir aktiv zur Selbstorganisation und Chaos einladen müssen. Das machen wir hiermit. Wir rufen euch also auf, die Idee eines Freiraums voll auszuschöpfen. Tragt eure Ideen, eure Pflanzen, euer Bauholz und euer Bier hierher, und macht das, was ihr mit neuem Land – gerade aus den Eigentumsstruktur dieser Gesellschaft gefallen - anfangen würdet. Dabei ist es wichtig dass dieser Ort besetzt ist. Das bedeutet hier, dass er niemandem gehört. Dass er allen gehört.
Also, alle kommen und machen was sie wollen, und dann gehört der Raum allen? Sagen wir, fast. Denn, damit alle ihn bespielen können und alle sich hier wohl fühlen sind Transparenz und ein rücksichtsvolles Miteinander wichtig. Dazu gehört in erster Linie, aufeinander zu achten und natürlich sexistischen, rassistischen und klassizistischen Scheiß gleich zu lassen. Um euch abzustimmen wer den Raum wann und wofür benutzt gibt’s am Strand einen physischen Kalender und online ein pad auf pad.systemli.org/p/widerstrand. Es spricht für sich, dass alle für den Erhalt der Infrastruktur mit verantwortlich sind. Wir sind uns aber sicher, dass ihr das auch so kapiert. Wir freuen uns auf euch!
Praktisches
Ihr wollt euch also auf den WiderStrand einbringen, so könnte das gehen: den Tag und Thema euer Veranstaltung (etc.) auf den Kalender eintragen und zusätzlich Mobi machen auf z.B. dem reflect-Verteiler, stressfaktor.squat.net und Twitter (der WiderStrand-Account, @widerstrand1 retweetet). Euch möglichst selbst um eure Veranstaltung und die Materialien kümmern. Für Strom, einen Kühlschrank und Fragen ist Diesel_A ansprechbar. Und dann, eine schöne Zeit haben! Wenn ihr etwas neues bauen möchtet auf dem Widerstrand, go for it, aber keine Luxusimmobilien!
That‘s it. Jetzt ist der WiderStrand ist ein selbstorganisierter, chaotischer Ort, offen für euch alle. Für das Ende des Privateigentums, gegen jeden Luxusneubau, für die Stadt von unten und für alle, für die Anarchie. Diesel_A sagt vorerst tschüss, wir sehen uns!
Ergänzungen
english version
This article was postet at the end of july. Somehow it endet up @ the calendar. So, we repost it.
WiderStrand is necessary
Hey people! Signs of life from Diesel_A! After 1,5 months we‘re still there, still squatting! And what‘s next? The fast and hectic starting phase is over, an eviction from one day to the other not very likely?! Now, we invite you again to help organise a further part of the resistance in the Rummelsburger Bucht! (The Rummelsburger Bucht ist the side-arm of the river Spree and the area around it, it‘s just south-east of Ostkreuz).
The ‚WiderStrand‘
The Widerstrand (word-game with the german words for resistance (Widerstand) and beach (Strand)) is a self-organised, chaotic space open to the public. A kind of place that Berlin once had many of, that made out this city and that now are being pushed out more and more. The WiderStrand resulted out of the Diesel_A urban-waste-squatting at the 25th of may 2019. We moved the fence backward, so that at the one side, a kind of quiet living place for the queer-feminist Diesel_A group emerged. At the other side, an open space came into live, where the many kinds of resistance against the building-plans in the Rummelsburger Bucht can be developed. In a short time, people build a bar, a fire-place with seats, a public dry-toilet and a beachvolley-field. Further we already had multiple movies screened and soliparties celebrated. We are very happy about the participation from outside!
So, the WiderStrand is a self-organised, chaotic place open to you all? Well almost. We saw, that it wasn‘t quite enough, just to move the fence backward, to make it open to the public. We realised, that this kind of space may have retreated so far out of the collective memory, that we have to actively call out for self-organisation and chaos! That‘s what we‘re doing now. We call on you, to fully use the potential of an open-space. Take your ideas, your plants, your building materials and your beer to the Widerstrand and do whatever you‘d do with this land, that has just fallen out of the proprietive structure of this society. That this place is squatted, is important. Here it means, is belongs to no one, that is to say, to everyone.
So, everybody just comes around and people do whatever they like… and then the WiderStrand belongs to all of us? Again, almost. Because, for everybody to be able to use this space and to feel well here, transparency and a caring interaction are prime. That means considering each other and each others needs, and quit any sexist, racist or classicist bullshit right away. To coordinate who uses the place when, there is a physical calendar at the WiderStrand and a digital pad under pad.systemli.org/p/widerstrand. Further it’s clear, that everybody has some responsibility for the infrastructure available. We are sure that you got these kind of things already. We can’t wait seeing you here!
Practical stuff
You want to organise something at the WiderStrand? This is how it could go: put the date and the theme of your event on the calendar and promote it additionally over (for example) stressfaktor.squat.net, the reflect-mailing-list and Twitter (the Widerstrand-account @widerstrand1 will retweet). Take care of your event and the stuff you need by yourself as far as possible. For power, a fridge and other questions, feel free to contact Diesel_A. Have a good time and leave the beach in a good condition! When you’re up for building something at the Widerstrand, go for it, just no luxury housing please!
That’s it now the Widerstrand is a self-organised, chaotic space, open to all of you! For the end of private property, against luxury estates, for a city from below and for all of us, for anarchy! Diesel_A says tschüss for now, see you!