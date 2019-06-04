„Balcony in San Telmo“ Logbook G20 – 2018, Buenos Aires – Argentina

Crimethinc hat „Balcony in San Telmo“ nun auf Englisch, Spanisch und Deutsch veröffentlicht und folgendes dazu einleitend angemerkt:

„Im Anschluss an unsere Berichterstattung über den Widerstand gegen den G20-Gipfel 2017 in Hamburg präsentieren wir den Abschluss unserer Berichterstattung über den G20-Gipfel 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentinien und die Demonstrationen dagegen. Seit zwei Jahrzehnten untersuchen wir globale politische und wirtschaftliche Gipfeltreffen, als Orte für Protest und Intervention. Zu diesem Zweck ist es ebenso wichtig, die Gipfel zu untersuchen, auf denen es dem Staat gelungen ist, den sozialen Frieden durchzusetzen, so künstlich er auch sein mag, wie die Gipfel, auf denen er die Kontrolle über die Situation völlig verloren hat.

Eine vollständige Analyse des Gipfels in Buenos Aires müsste mit dem Aufstand von ¡Que se vayan todos! *, also 2001 beginnen (Anm.: mal mindestens) und die anschließende Entwicklung der sozialen Bewegungen in Argentinien verfolgen, um den Unterschied zwischen dem kämpferischen Aufstand, der vor 17 Jahren mehrere Regierungen in Folge stürzte, und der vergleichsweise zahmen Reaktionen auf einen extrem repressiven Weltgipfel im Jahr 2018 zu erklären. Dieser Bericht geht jedoch sehr detailliert auf die Ereignisse dieses Gipfels ein.

Wir haben uns gefreut, mit "Pipette Relais" zusammenzuarbeiten, einem Teil der gleichen globalen Netzwerke, die über den G20-Gipfel 2017 berichtet haben, um folgenden Bericht zu veröffentlichen.“

* De. Sie sollen alle abhauen! (Gemeint waren die Mächtigen / Politiker*innen)

Pipette Relais möchte sich wiederum bei Crimethinc bedanken, für die internationale Veröffentlichung, aber auch für die, sehr coole, teilweise penible Englisch - Korrektur, bei der wir wieder einiges dazulernen konnten.

Aber, noch viel wichtiger ist die langjährige, sehr anspruchsvolle Begleitung von Crimethinc, nicht „nur“ von internationalen Protest - Ereignissen, sondern auch von Widerstand in den USA - wie aktuell gegen die (nicht nur) von Trump projektierte riesige Mauererweiterung an der Grenze zu Mexiko. Es lohnt sich, die Crimethinc - Webseite zu verfolgen, welche auch etliche interessante Beiträge auf Spanisch enthält und hilft den Horizont offen zu halten.

Wir möchten uns auch für die solidarische Unterstützung in Buenos Aires bedanken - bei unseren liebevollen Gastgeber*innen, für die Hilfen bei der spanischen Korrektur und vor allem bei all denen, die uns bei dem Zugang zu und bei dem Verständnis von der lokalen Protestszenerie sowie den Kontexten geholfen haben.

https://de.crimethinc.com/2019/06/04/the-2018-g20-in-buenos-aires-complete-report-in-english-spanish-and-german

Dort sind auch das Original in Deutsch und die Übersetzung ins lateinamerikanische Spanisch als PDFs bzw. E-Books abrufbar.

Deutsch: https://cloudfront.crimethinc.com/assets/articles/2019/06/04/zines/balcony-in-san-telmo--de.pdf

Español de América Latina

Hace exactamente medio año se celebró en Buenos Aires la cumbre del G20. Hemos escrito un tipo de cuaderno de bitácora (Logbook), que comienza dos semanas antes y trata principalmente de los eventos concretos. Además, abordamos algunos trasfondos y contextos, con el fin de hacer los sucesos un poco más comprensibles.

El logbook finaliza con el primero de diciembre, es decir, el segundo y último día de la cumbre. Después hay una breve reflexión propia, dos entrevistas más detalladas y una reflexión posterior.

Crimethinc ha publicado ahora "Balcony in San Telmo" en inglés y en la introducción se menciona lo siguiente:

"Después de nuestro reporte sobre la resistencia a la Cumbre del G20 de 2017 en Hamburgo, presentamos la finalización de nuestro reporte sobre la Cumbre del G20 de 2018 en Buenos Aires, Argentina y las manifestaciones en contra de la misma. Durante dos décadas hemos estado investigando las cumbres políticas y económicas mundiales como lugares de protesta e intervención. En este sentido, es tan importante examinar las cumbres en las que el Estado ha logrado imponer la paz social, aunque sea artificial, como las cumbres en las que ha perdido completamente el control de la situación.

Un análisis completo de la cumbre de Buenos Aires debería ir acompañado hasta el levantamiento de ¡Que se vayan todos! * en 2001 (Nota: por lo menos) y seguir el desarrollo posterior de los movimientos sociales en Argentina para explicar la diferencia entre la insurgencia militante que derrocó a varios gobiernos consecutivamente hace 17 años y la respuesta comparativamente contenida a una cumbre mundial extremadamente represiva en 2018. Sin embargo, este reportaje trata con detalle los acontecimientos de esta cumbre.

Tuvimos el placer de trabajar con "Pipette Relais", parte de las mismas redes globales que informaron sobre la Cumbre del G20 de 2017, para publicar el siguiente documento.”

En cambio, Pipette Relais quiere agradecer a Crimethinc por el lanzamiento internacional, pero también por la muy buena corrección inglesa, en parte meticulosa, en la que pudimos aprender mucho de nuevo.

Pero aún más importante es el acompañamiento de larga data y muy exigente de Crimethinc, no "sólo" de los eventos protestas internacionales -, sino también de la resistencia en los EE.UU. misma - como actualmente contra la (no sólo) por Trump proyectada gran extensión del muro en la frontera con México. Vale la pena seguir el sitio web de Crimethinc, que también contiene varias contribuciones interesantes en español y ayuda a mantener el horizonte abierto.

También queremos agradecer a nuestrxs cariñosxs huéspedes en Buenos Aires por su solidaridad y apoyo, por su ayuda en la corrección del español, y especialmente a todxs aquellxs que nos ayudaron a acceder y entender un poco la escena y los contextos locales de protesta.

https://de.crimethinc.com/2019/06/04/the-2018-g20-in-buenos-aires-complete-report-in-english-spanish-and-german

Allá también se puede descargar directamente la traducción al español latinoamericano y el original en alemán en formato PDF como e-book.

Español de América Latina: https://cloudfront.crimethinc.com/assets/articles/2019/06/04/zines/balcony-in-san-telmo--es.pdf

English

Exactly half a year ago, the G20 summit took place in Buenos Aires. We have written a kind of logbook, which starts two weeks before and focuses on the concrete events. In addition, some backgrounds and contexts will be outlined in order to make the processes more comprehensible.

The actual logbook ends on 1 December, i.e. on the second and last day of the summit. This is followed by a short own reflection, as well as two longer interviews and a further review.

Crimethinc has now published "Balcony in San Telmo" in English, Spanish and German and the following is added in the introduction:

“Following up our coverage of resistance to the 2017, G20 summit in Hamburg, we present the conclusion to our coverage of the 2018 G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina and the demonstrations against it. For two decades, we have studied global political and economic summits as sites for protest and intervention. For this purpose, it is just as important to study the summits at which the state has succeeded in imposing social peace, however artificial, as the summits at which they have completely lost control of the situation.

A complete analysis of the summit in Buenos Aires would have to begin (note: at least) with the ¡Que se vayan todos!* uprising of 2001 (note: at least) and trace the subsequent cooption of Argentine social movements to account for the difference between the combative revolt that toppled several governments in succession 17 years ago and the comparatively tame response to an extremely repressive global summit in 2018.

We were pleased to work with “Pipette Relais,” a part of the same global networks that reported on the 2017 G20 summit, to publish the following reports.”

* En. They all should leave! (Meant the powerful and politicians)

In turn, Pipette Relais would like to thank Crimethinc for the international publication, but also for the, very cool, partly meticulous English correction, where we could learn a lot again.

But even more important is Crimethinc's long-standing, very ambitious accompaniment, not "only" of international protests - events, but also of resistance in the USA - as currently against the (not only) by Trump planed huge wall extension at the border to Mexico. It is worth following the Crimethinc website, which also contains many interesting contributions in Spanish and helps to keep the horizon open.

We would also like to thank our sincere hosts in Buenos Aires for their solidarity and support, for the help with the Spanish correction and especially all those who helped us to access and understand the local protest scene and some of the contexts.

https://de.crimethinc.com/2019/06/04/the-2018-g20-in-buenos-aires-complete-report-in-english-spanish-and-german

There you can also download the original in German and the translation into Latin American Spanish as PDFs or e-books.

English as e-book: https://cloudfront.crimethinc.com/assets/articles/2019/06/04/zines/balcony-in-san-telmo--en.pdf