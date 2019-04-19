[B] Senat und Padovicz wollen Liebig34 räumen lassen

Was bisher geschah:

Vor knapp einem Jahr, im April 2018, adressierten wir einen Brief an unseren Hauseigentümer GijoraPadovicz, in dem wir unser Interesse mitteilten, auch nach 2018 „legal“ in unserem Haus bleiben zu wollen. Eine Reaktion blieb aus. Im Sommer lud uns Baustadtrat Florian Schmidt zu einem Gespräch ein. Nach langen hausinternen Diskussionen lehnten wir dies als Liebig34 Kollektiv ab. Zu wenigwas wir uns davon erhofften, zu viel was wir von unseren Überzeugungen hätten ablegen müssen. Dennoch war die Neugier, das Interesse an Informationsgewinnung trotz aller Bedenken und diebestehende Hoffnung bei Menschen nicht zu verleugnen, sodass sich interessierte Einzelpersonen aus der Liebig34 in Absprache mit dem Kollektiv mit Florian Schmidt trafen. Hierbei bot jener uns an, ein Treffen mit Padovicz zu organisieren, wozu wir als Kollektiv zähneknirschend zustimmten, um Informationen von ihm selbst zu erhalten.

Im September demonstrierten Tausende für den Erhalt der Liebig34 und gegenGentrifizierung. Zeitgleich wurde eine Wohnung im Weidenweg 63, einem seit Jahren leer stehenden Padovicz Haus in unmittelbarer Nachbarschaft, besetzt.Im gleichen Zeitraum wurde ein erstes Treffen mit Gijora Padovicz von ihm abgesagt, aber im Oktober 2018 nachgeholt. Padovicz betonte bei diesem Treffen, dass er froh sei,wenn er uns los sei und uns räumen lassen möchte. Weiterhin warf er uns vor, eine Hetzkampagne gegen ihn zu führen. Ergebnislos beendeten wir das Gespräch.Im November reichte der Anwalt von Padovicz, Ferdinand Wrobel (welcher laut der Kanzleihomepage "insbesondere Vermieter,Grundstückseigentümer und Hausverwaltungen vertritt" aus der Kanzlei LASCAR am Kurfürstendamm) bei Gericht die Räumungsklage ein.





Aktuelles:

Der Bezirk, in Persona Florian Schmidt, versucht seitdem das offensichtliche Risiko der Eskalation zu minimieren und die Situation zu befrieden. Laut ihm wolle man die Situation im Friedrichshainer Nordkiez nicht eskalieren lassen und bemühe sich im stillen Kämmerchen -ohne uns als Kollektiv einzubeziehen- mit Padovicz auf eine Einigung hin zu arbeiten, die ihn und uns zufriedenstellt. Dazu sollten wir natürlich die Füße still halten. Im Dezember wurde uns mitgeteilt, es gäbe Bemühungen bis Ende Februar ein Ersatzgrundstück für Padovicz im Austausch für die Liebigstraße 34 zu finden, sodass das Liebig34 Kollektiv bleiben könnte. Dem wurde vermutlich nie nachgegangen. Stattdessen diskutiert der Senat bereits heimlich darüber, wie wir schnellstmöglichst geräumt werden können, um negative Imageauswikungen für die kommenden Wahlen zu vermeiden. Politik und Eigentümer wollen uns räumen lassen und auf juristischer Ebene liegt die Klage bei Gericht vor. Diese wird vermutlich innerhalb der nächsten Monate verhandelt und entschieden werden. Wir sind nicht mit dem Status quo, mit Hierarchien, den sogenannten "Rechtsstaat" und staatlicher Kontrolle einverstanden. Daher werden wir uns nicht mit einer "rechtlichen" oder "politischen" Entscheidung zufrieden stellen lassen! Wir sind wütend darüber, dass Wohnraum als Ware gehandelt wird unddass mit ihm spekuliert wird, darüber, dass Menschen in die Vereinzelung gezwungen werden, darüber, dass wir mehr Lohnarbeiten sollen, um uns überhaupt noch ein Dach über dem Kopf leisten zu können, darüber, dass die, die über das Kapital verfügen so auch über das Leben anderer verfügen können und darin auch noch vom Staat geschützt und bestärkt werden. Wir wollen nicht nur unseren eigenen Arsch retten während die Stadt, die wir lieben, ausverkauft wird, gegen den Willen der Menschen, die darin leben, sie gestalten und welche flächendeckend unter Gentrifizierung und Verdrängung leiden.

Geisel, Schmidt und Padovicz sitzen an einem Tisch. Nicht mit dabei sind die dirty Queerfeminist*innen, um deren Haus es geht. Ein Eigentümer, dem die halbe Stadt gehört und zwei Politiker, drei hochrangige cis-Typen, die über die Zukunft eines queer-feministischen Hauses verhandeln, als würde es ihnen gehören und nicht uns, den Menschen, die darin wohnen und die es nutzen. Doch wir werden bleiben und kämpfen, egal wie deren Machtspiele verlaufen.Denn die Frage wie viele cis-Typen es braucht, um über die Zukunft eines queer-feministischen Hausprojekts zu entscheiden ist schnell beantwortet: keinen einzigen!





Was wir wollen:

Wir fordern, dass Padovicz uns Bewohner*innen das Haus unentgeltlich überlässt. In den letzten zehn Jahren haben wir mehr als genug für das Haus bezahlt, es instand gehalten und alles in ihm und um es herum organisiert. Padovicz hat 2008 den Bewohner*innen der Liebig34 das Haus weggekauft und lediglich einen Pachtvertrag ausgegeben, um -vermutlich wissentlich- Mietrecht für Wohnraum zu unterwandern. Inzwischen hat das Objekt durch die Aufwertung des Kiezes deutlich an Wert gewonnen. Wie praktisch für ihn, der doch in den letzten zehn Jahren keinen Cent investiert und keinen Finger krumm gemacht hat. Für Padovicz ist unser Haus nur eine weitere möglicherweise gewinnbringende Immobilie. Für uns ist es ein Schutzraum gegen die Zumutungen des Patriarchats und des Kapitalismus. Ein Ort an dem wir versuchen Alternativen zu diesen Herrschaftsformen zu leben jenseits des cis-sexistischen Alltags und des Normalzustands von Ausbeutung und Hierarchie. Ein Ort an dem unser Herz hängt. Ein Ort des Widerstands.

Wir fordern die Enteignung aller Immobilienspekulant*innen! Wir fordern die Übertragung des Hauses Liebigstraße 34 an die Bewohner*innen!

Wir fordern den Erhalt aller bedrohten Objekte, denn es kann nur eine gemeinsame Lösung geben!

Wir fordern wir die Abschaffung der sogenannten Berliner Linie!

Wir Bleiben Alle. Gegen Patriarchat, Eigentum und Ausbeutung.

Für eine befreite, solidarische Gesellschaft! Das Kollektiv der Liebig34





What happened so far:

English versionAs many people might already know, our lease agreement with real estate speculator Padovicz -who owns more than 2,000 properties in Berlin-, expired at the end of 2018. Since then, we have been living without a contract in the Liebig34, love our house as always and are ready to defend it. Padovicz and the Senatewon't get us out of here either, because this is our house! Today we want to update you about our current situation.

Almost a year ago, in April 2018, we addressed a letter to our house owner Gijora Padovicz in which we announced our interest to stay "legally" in our house after 2018. There was no reply. In the summer, city councillor Florian Schmidt asked us to initiate a dialogue with the owner. This brought long discussions: too little what could be expected from it, too much whatshould have been discarded from our convictions. Nevertheless, the curiosity, the interest in gaining information and the hope in finding ways to keep and save our house, despite all our reservations,led toa meeting between individuals from the Liebig34 and Florian Schmidt. The later offered to organize a meeting with Padovicz, to which we, as a collectiveagreed to in order to receive direct and concrete information from the owner.

In September, thousands demonstrated to defend Liebig34 against gentrification. At the same time, an apartment in Weidenweg 63 -an empty nearby building also owned by Padovicz-, was occupied. In the same period,Florian Schmidt cancelled a first meeting with Gijora Padovicz only to propose another in October 2018 where a meeting together with individuals from Liebig 34 and Padovicz finally took place. At this meeting, Padovicz expressed clearly his intention to evict us and made clear that no possibility for a negotiation was proposed. Furthermore, he accused us of running a smear campaign against him. The conversation ended without any result but with a clear intention regarding the course of action on his behalf. Shortly after the meeting, in November, Padovicz's lawyer, Ferdinand Wrobel (who, according to the firm's homepage, represents "in particular landlords, landowners and property managers" from the LASCAR office on Kurfürstendamm) filed an action for the eviction of Liebig 34.





News:

The district, represented by Florian Schmidt, has tried ever since to pacify the situation and minimize the obvious risk of escalation the eviction of our house would entail. According to him, the situation in Friedrichshain Nordkiez is to be contained and he is trying to establish a dialogue with Padovicz - without involving us as a collective - towards an agreement that satisfies both parts. We should, of course, keep our mouth shut. In December we were told that there were active efforts in finding a replacement property for Padovicz in exchange for Liebigstrasse 34, so that the Liebig34 collective could remain in its current location.Whether this exchange property was actually a concrete possibility and offer, we don't know.What we do know instead is that the Senate is already secretly discussing how we can be evicted as quickly as possible in order to avoid a negative image leading up to the coming elections. Politicians and owners want us to be evicted. At the legal leve,l the case is in process at the court. This will probably be negotiated and decided within the next few months. We don't agree with the current state of events. We don't agree with the hierarchy and control of state structures. Therefore we won't be satisfied with a "legal" or "political" decision. We are angry about the fact that our living space is traded as a commodity and that speculation is ongoing. We are angry about the fact that people are being forced into isolation. We are angry about the fact that we should do more paid work in order to be able to afford a roof over our heads. We are angry about the fact that those who have capital can thus also have the lives of others at their disposal and are also protected and strengthened in this freedom of action by the state. We do not only want to save our own ass while the city we love is sold out against the will of the people who live in it, shape it and who suffer from gentrification and repression everywhere.

Geisel, Schmidt and Padovicz sit together at one table. The queer feminists whose house is at stake are not included. An owner who owns half the city and two politicians, three high-ranking cis men who negotiate the future of a queer feminist house as if it belonged to them and not to the people who live in it. But we will stay and fight no matter how their power games will go, because the question of how many cis men it takes to decide on the future of a queer-feminist house project is quickly answered: not a single one!





What we want:

We demand that Padovicz leaves the house to us residents free of charge. In the last ten years we have paid more than enough for the house, maintained it and organized everything in and around it. In 2008, Padovicz bought the house from the residents* of Liebig 34 and only issued a lease contract in order - presumably knowingly - to infiltrate tenancy law for living space. In the meantime, the property has gained considerably in value due to the revaluation of the neighbourhood. How very practical for him, who hasn't invested a cent in the last ten years and hasn't lifted a finger. For Padovicz, our house is just another potentially profitable property. For us it is a shelter against the impositions of patriarchy and capitalism. A place where we try to live alternatives to these forms of domination beyond the cis-sexist everyday life and the normal state of exploitation and hierarchy. For us, it is a place of resistance.

We demand the expropriation of all real estate speculators! We demand the transfer of the house Liebigstraße 34 to its residents!

We demand the preservation of all threatened projects, because there can only be one common solution!

We demand the abolition of the so-called Berlin line!

We will all stay. Against patriarchy, property and exploitation.

For a liberated society based on solidarity!

Liebig34



Lo que ha pasado hasta ahora:

Versión EspanolaComo muchxs ya sabrán, nuestro contrato de alquiler con el especulador inmobiliario Padovicz -quien posee más de 2.000 propiedades en Berlín- terminó a finales de 2018. Desde entonces, vivimos sin contrato en la Liebig34, amamos nuestra casa como siempre y estamos dispuestxs a defenderla. Padovicz y el Senado tampoco nos sacarán de aquí, ¡porque esta es nuestra casa! Hoy queremos ponerles al día sobre nuestra situación actual.

Hace casi un año, en abril de 2018, enviamos una carta al propietario de nuestra casa Gijora Padovicz, en la que anunciábamos nuestro interés por permanecer legalmente en ella después de finalizado el contrato. No hubo respuesta. En verano, el concejal Florian Schmidt nos pidió iniciar un diálogo. Esto trajo consigo largas discusiones: poco lo que se podía esperar de un diálogo, demasiado lo que se habríamos de descartar de nuestras convicciones. Sin embargo, la curiosidad, el interés por obtener información y la esperanza de encontrar formas de conservar y salvar nuestra casa condujeron, a pesar de todas las reservas, a un encuentro entre personas de Liebig34 y Florian Schmidt. Este último ofreció organizar una reunión con Padovicz, a la que nosotrxs como colectivo, accedimos con el objetivo de recibir información de él mismo. En septiembre, miles de personas se manifestaron para defender a Liebig34 contra la gentrificación. Al mismo tiempo, un apartamento en Weidenweg 63 -un edificio vacío cercano también propiedad de Padovicz-, fue ocupado. En el mismo período, Florian Schmidt canceló un primer encuentro con Gijora Padovicz, para luego proponer otro en Octubre de 2018, fecha en la cual finalmente tuvo lugar un encuentro con personas de Liebig 34 y Padovicz. En esta reunión, Padovicz expresócon claridad su intención de desalojarnos y dejó en claro que no tenía intención alguna de proponer ninguna posibilidad de negociación. Nos acusó además de hacer una campaña de desprestigio en su contra. La conversación terminó sin ningún resultado, pero con claras intenciones respecto al curso de acción. En Noviembre, poco después de este encuentro, el abogado de Padovicz, Ferdinand Wrobel (quién, según la página web de la empresa, representa "en particular a los propietarios, terratenientes y administradores de propiedades" de la oficina de LASCAR en Kurfürstendamm) presentó una demanda de desalojo de nuestra casa ante el tribunal.





Noticias:

El distrito, representado por Florian Schmidt, ha intentado desde entonces pacificar la situación y minimizar el obvio riesgo de escalada que implicaría el desalojo de nuestra casa. Según él, la situación en Friedrichshain Nordkiez debe ser contenida y está tratando de establecer un diálogo con Padovicz -sin involucrarnos como colectivo- hacia un acuerdo que satisfaga a ambas partes. Deberíamos, por supuesto, mantener la boca cerrada. En diciembre se nos informó de que se estaban haciendo esfuerzos para encontrar un terreno alternativo para Padovicz a cambio de la Liebigstrasse 34, de modo que el colectivo Liebig34 pudiera permanecer en su ubicación actual. No sabemos si esta propiedad de intercambio fue realmente una posibilidad y oferta concreta. Lo que si sabemos en cambio es que el Senado ya está discutiendo secretamente cómo podemos ser desalojadxs lo más rápido posible para evitar una imagen negativa de cara a las próximas elecciones. Los políticos y los propietarios quieren que seamos desalojadxs y, a nivel legal, el caso está en proceso en la corte. Esto probablemente se negociará y decidirá en los próximos meses. No estamos de acuerdo con el estado actual de los acontecimientos. No estamos de acuerdo con la jerarquía y el control de las estructuras estatales. Por lo tanto, no nos conformaremos con una decisión "legal" o "política". Estamos enfadadxs por el hecho de que nuestro espacio se comercialice como una mercancía y que la especulación continúe. Estamos enfadadxs por el hecho de que se obligue a la gente a aislarse. Estamos enfadadxs por el hecho de que deberíamos hacer más trabajo remunerado para poder permitirnos un techo sobre nuestras cabezas. Estamos enfadadxs por el hecho de que aquellxs que tienen capital también pueden tener la vida de otrxs a su disposición y están a su vez protegidos y fortalecidos en esta libertad de acción por el Estado. No sólo queremos salvar nuestro propio culo mientras la ciudad que amamos se vende contra la voluntad de la gente que vive en ella, que la conforma y que sufre de aburguesamiento y represión en todas partes.

Geisel, Schmidt y Padovicz se sientan juntos en una mesa. Las feministas cuya casa está en juego no están incluidas en la conversación. Un propietario que posee la mitad de la ciudad y dos políticos: tres hombres cis de alto rango que negocian el futuro de una casa feminista ajena como si les perteneciera a ellos y no a las personas que la viven y la usan. Pero nos quedaremos y lucharemos sin importar cómo vayan sus juegos de poder, porque la pregunta de cuántos hombres cis se necesitan para decidir sobre el futuro de un proyecto de casa queer-feminist es respondida rápidamente: ¡ni uno solo!



Lo que queremos:

Exigimos que Padovicz nos deje la casa a lxs residentes de forma gratuita. En los últimos diez años hemos pagado más que suficiente por la casa, la hemos mantenido y organizado dentro y alrededor de ella. En 2008, Padovicz compró la casa a lxs residentes de Liebig 34 y sólo emitió un contrato de arrendamiento para infiltrarse -supuestamente a conciencia- en el derecho de tenencia de la vivienda. Mientras tanto, la propiedad ha ganado considerablemente en valor debido a la revalorización del barrio. Qué práctico para él, que no ha invertido ni un céntimo en los últimos diez años y no ha movido un dedo. Para Padovicz, nuestra casa es sólo otra propiedad potencialmente rentable. Para nosotrxs es un refugio contra las imposiciones del patriarcado y el capitalismo. Un lugar donde intentamos vivir alternativas a estas formas de dominación más allá de la vida cotidiana cis-sexista y el estado normal de explotación y jerarquía. Para nosotrxs es un lugar de resistencia.



Exigimos la expropiación de todos los especuladores inmobiliarios! Exigimos el traslado de la casa Liebigstraße 34 a sus residentes!

Exigimos la preservación de todos los proyectos amenazados, porque sólo puede haber una solución conjunta!

Exigimos la abolición de la llamada línea de Berlín!

Nos quedaremos todxs. Contra el patriarcado, la propiedad y la explotación.

Por una sociedad liberada y solidaria! Liebig34



Τι έχει συμβεί μέχρι τώρα:

GreekΌπως πολλ# ίσως ήδη να έχετε ακούσει, η συμφωνία ενοικίασης με τον κερδοσκοπο ακίνητης περιουσίας Padovicz, ιδιοκτήτης 2000 ακινήτων στο Βερολίνο, έληξε στα τέλη του 2018. Από τότε μένουμε χαρούμεν# χωρίς συμβόλαιο στη Liebig34, αγαπάμε το σπίτι μας όπως πάντα και είμαστε έτοιμ# να το υπερασπιστούμε. Ο Padovicz και η γερουσία του Βερολίνου δεν θα μας βγάλουν από εδώ, γιατί αυτό είναι το σπίτι μας!Σήμερα θέλουμε να σας ενημερώσουμε για την τρέχουσα κατάσταση του σπιτιού.

Σχεδόν πριν ένα χρόνο, τον Απρίλη του 2018, στείλαμε μια επιστολή στον ιδιοκτήτη του σπιτιού Gijora Padovicz, στην οποία εκφράσαμε την επιθυμία μας να παραμείνουμε “νόμιμα” στο σπίτι και μετά το 2018. Δεν λάμαβε κάποια απάντηση.Το καλοκαίρι, ο δημοτικός σύμβουλος Florian Schmidt μας κάλεσε να μιλήσουμε με τον ιδιοκτήτη. Η πρόταση αυτή άνοιξε πολλές συζητήσεις εντός της συνέλευσης μας: πολύ λίγα αυτά που προσδοκούσαμε, πολλά όμως αυτά τα οποία έπρεπε να απορριφθούν από τις βλέψεις μας. Παρ 'όλα αυτά, η περιέργεια, το ενδιαφέρον για την απόκτηση πληροφοριών και με την ελπίδα να βρούμε τρόπους να κρατήσουμε και να σώσουμε το σπίτι μας, παρ' όλες τις επιφυλάξεις μας, οδήγησαν σε μια συνάντηση μεταξύ κάποιων ατόμων από την Liebig34 και τον Florian Schmidt, ο οποίος προσφέρθηκε να οργανώσει μια συνάντηση με τον Padovicz, στην οποία εμείς, ως συλλογικότητα, συμφώνησαμε, ώστε να λάβουμε πιο απτές και συγκεκριμένες πληροφορίες από τον ιδιοκτήτη.Το Σεπτέμβριο, χιλιάδες διαδήλωσαν υπερ της Liebig34 και ενάντια στο gentrification. Συγχρόνως, καταλήφθηκε ένα άδειο διαμέρισμα του Padovicz στην οδό Weidenweg 63. Κατά την ίδια περίοδο, ο Florian Schmidt ακύρωσε μια πρώτη συνάντηση με τον Gijora Padovicz μόνο για να προτείνει εκ νέου συνάντηση τον Οκτώβριο του 2018. Σ’αυτήν τη συνάντηση, ο Padovicz εξέφρασε ξεκάθαρα την πρόθεση του να μας βγάλει από το σπίτι και κατέστησε σαφές ότι δεν υπάρχει καμία πιθανότητα διαπραγμάτευσης. Επιπλέον, μας κατηγόρησε για συκοφαντική εκστρατεία εναντίον του. Η συζήτηση έληξε χωρίς κάποιο αποτέλεσμα, αλλά με σαφή πρόθεση για την πορεία της δράσης την οποία θα ακολουθούσε. Αμέσως μετά τη συνάντηση, το Νοέμβριο, ο δικηγόρος του Padovicz, Ferdinand Wrobel (ο οποίος, σύμφωνα με την ιστοσελίδα της εταιρείας, εκπροσωπεί κυρίως ιδιοκτήτες και διαχειριστές ακινήτων από το γραφείο Lascar στην Kurfürstendamm) κατέθεσε αγωγή για την εκκένωση της Liebig34.





News

Η περιφέρεια, εκπροσωπούμενη από τον Florian Schimidt, προσπαθεί από τότε να κατευνάσει την κλιμάκωση της κατάστασης. Σύμφωνα με τον ίδιο, η κατάσταση στο Friedrichshain Nordkiez πρέπει να κρατηθεί υπο έλεγχο και ο ίδιος προσπαθεί να εκκινήσει ένα διάλογο με τον Padovicz - χωρίς τη συμμετοχή μας ως συλλογικότητα - προς μια συμφωνία που να ικανοποιεί και τις δυο πλευρές. Θα πρέπει, βέβαια, να κρατήσουμε το στόμα μας κλειστό. Τον Δεκέμβριο μας είπαν ότι υπήρχαν προσπάθειες για την εύρεση ενός ακινήτου για τον Padovicz σε αντάλλαγμα την Liebigstrasse 34, έτσι ώστε η συλλογικότητα Liebig34 να παραμείνει στη συγκεκριμένη οδό. Αν αυτή η ανταλλαγή ήταν στην πραγματικότητα μια συγκεκριμένη δυνατότητα, δεν το γνωρίζουμε. Αυτό που ξέρουμε, αντιθέτως, είναι ότι η γερουσία έχει ήδη ξεκινήσει κρυφά συζητήσεις για το πώς μπορούν να μας εκκενώσουν το συντομότερο δυνατόν, προκειμένου να αποφευχθεί η αρνητική εικόνα πριν τις επόμενες εκλογές. Οι πολιτικοί και οι ιδιοκτήτες θέλουν να μας εκκενώσουν. Στο νομικό επίπεδο, η υπόθεση βρίσκεται σε εξέλιξη στο δικαστήριο. Αυτό κατά πάσα πιθανότητα θα αποφασισθεί τους επόμενους μήνες.





What we want:

Δεν συμφωνούμε με την τρέχουσα κατάσταση των γεγονότων. Δεν συμφωνούμε με την ιεραρχία και τον έλεγχο των κρατικών δομών. Ως εκ τούτου μια “νομική” ή “πολιτική” αποφάση δεν θα μας αφήσει ικανοποιημέν#. Είμαστε οργισμέν# για το γεγονός ότι ο χώρος διαβίωσης μας είναι διαπραγματεύσιμος ως εμπόρευμα και ότι η κερδοσκοπία συνεχίζεται. Είμαστε οργισμέν# για το γεγονός ότι οι άνθρωποι εξαναγκάζονται σε απομόνωση. Είμαστε οργισμέν# για το γεγονός ότι πρέπει να δουλεύουμε περισσότερο, προκειμένου να εξασφαλίσουμε μια στέγη πάνω από τα κεφάλια μας. Είμαστε οργισμέν# για το γεγονός ότι αυτοί που κατέχουν κεφάλαιο μπορούν έτσι να έχουν και τη ζωή τ#ν άλλ#ν στη διάθεσή τους, έχοντας την προστασία και τη στήριξη του κράτους. Εμείς δε θέλουμε να σώσουμε μόνο τον δικό μας κώλο, ενώ η πόλη που αγαπάμε ξεπουλιέται παρά τη θέληση των ανθρώπων που ζουν σε αυτήν και την διαμορφώνουν και οι οποίοι υποφέρουν από το gentrification και την καταστολή παντού.



Cosa è successo finora:

Versione italianaCome molte sapranno, il nostro contratto di locazione con lo speculatore immobiliare Padovicz -che possiede più di 2.000 immobili a Berlino - è scaduto alla fine del 2018. Da allora, viviamo senza contratto nella Liebig34, amiamo la nostra casa come sempre e siamo pronte a difenderla. Anche Padovicz e il Senato non ci porteranno via da qui, perché questa è la nostra casa! Oggi vogliamo aggiornarvi sulla nostra situazione attuale.

Quasi un anno fa, nell'aprile 2018, abbiamo inviato una lettera al nostro proprietario Gijora Padovicz nella qualle abbiamo annunciato il nostro interesse a rimanere "legalmente" nella nostra casa dopo il 2018. Non c'è stata risposta. In estate, il consigliere comunale Florian Schmidt ci ha chiesto di avviare un dialogo con il proprietario. Questo ha portato a lunghe discussioni: troppo poco di quello che ci si poteva aspettare da esso, troppo quello che avrebbe dovuto essere scartato dalle nostre convinzioni. Tuttavia, la curiosità, l'interesse per l'informazione e la speranza di trovare il modo di conservare e salvare la nostra casa, nonostante tutte le nostre riserve, hanno portato ad un incontro tra persone della Liebig34 e Florian Schmidt. Quest'ultimo si è offerto ad organizzare un incontro con Padovicz, al quale noi, come collettivo, ci siamo accordati per ricevere informazioni dirette e concrete dal proprietario.

In settembre, migliaia di persone si sonno manifestate per difendere Liebig34 contro la gentrificazione. Allo stesso tempo, un appartamento in Weidenweg 63 -un edificio vuoto nelle vicinanze, anch'esso di proprietà di Padovicz-, è stato occupato. Nello stesso periodo, Florian Schmidt cancellò un primo incontro con Gijora Padovicz per proporne un altro nell'ottobre 2018, dove finalmente ebbe luogo un incontro con persone di Liebig 34 e Padovicz. In questo incontro, Padovicz ha espresso chiaramente la sua intenzione di sfrattarci e ha chiarito che non c' è alcuna possibilità di negoziazione. Inoltre, ci ha accusato di condurre una campagna diffamatoria contro di lui. La conversazione si è conclusa senza alcun risultato, ma con una chiara intenzione nei suoi confronti. Poco dopo l'incontro, a novembre, l'avvocato di Padovicz, Ferdinand Wrobel (che, secondo la homepage dello studio, rappresenta "in particolare proprietari, proprietari terrieri e amministratori immobiliari" dall'ufficio LASCAR di Kurfürstendamm) ha presentato un'azione per lo sfratto della Liebig 34. Il suo avvocato, Ferdinand Wrobel, che, secondo la homepage dello studio, rappresenta "in particolare i proprietari, i proprietari terrieri e i gestori immobiliari" dall'ufficio LASCAR di Kurfürstendamm, ha presentato un'azione per lo sfratto della Liebig 34.





Notizie:

Il distretto, rappresentato da Florian Schmidt, ha cercato da allora di pacificare la situazione e ridurre al minimo l'evidente rischio di escalazzione che lo sgombero della nostra casa comporterebbe. Secondo lui, la situazione a Friedrichshain Nordkiez deve essere contenuta e sta cercando di stabilire un dialogo con Padovicz - senza coinvolgerci come collettivo - verso un accordo che soddisfi entrambe le parti. Dovremmo, ovviamente, tenere la bocca chiusa. A dicembre ci è stato detto che c'erano sforzi attivi per trovare una proprietà sostitutiva per Padovicz in cambio di Liebigstrasse 34, in modo che il collettivo Liebig34 potesse rimanere nella sua sede attuale. Non sappiamo se questa proprietà di scambio fosse effettivamente una possibilità e un'offerta concreta, non lo sappiamo. Quello che sappiamo invece è che il Senato sta già discutendo segretamente su come possiamo essere sfrattati il più rapidamente possibile per evitare che un'immagine negativa ci porti alle prossime elezioni. I politici e i proprietari vogliono che siamo sfrattati. Al livello legale, il caso è in corso in tribunale. Questo probabilmente sarà negoziato e deciso nei prossimi mesi.

Non siamo d'accordo con lo stato attuale degli eventi. Non siamo d'accordo con la gerarchia e il controllo delle strutture statali. Quindi non ci accontenteremo di una decisione "legale" o "politica". Siamo arrabbiate per il fatto che il nostro spazio vitale è scambiato come merce e che la speculazione è in corso. Siamo arrabbiate per il fatto che le persone sono costrette all'isolamento. Siamo arrabbiate per il fatto che dovremmo fare più lavoro retribuito per poterci permettere un tetto sopra la testa. Siamo arrabbiate per il fatto che coloro che hanno capitale possono così avere a disposizione anche la vita di altri e sono anche protetti e rafforzati in questa libertà d'azione dello Stato. Non vogliamo solo salvarci il culo mentre la città che amiamo è esaurita contro la volontà di chi la abita, la modella e soffre ovunque di gentrificazione e repressione.

Geisel, Schmidt e Padovicz siedono insieme a un tavolo. Le femministe queer femministe la cui casa è in gioco non sono incluse. Una proprietaria che possiede metà della città e due politici, tre uomini cis di alto rango che negoziano il futuro di una casa femminista queer come se appartenesse a loro e non alle persone che vi abitano. Ma noi resteremo e combatteremo a prescindere da come andranno i loro giochi di potere, perché alla domanda di quanti uomini cis ci vogliono per decidere sul futuro di un progetto di casa femminista queer-femminista si risponde rapidamente: non una sola!





Quello che vogliamo:

Chiediamo che Padovicz lasci la casa a noi residenti gratuitamente. Negli ultimi dieci anni abbiamo pagato abbastanza per la casa, l'abbiamo mantenuta e organizzato tutto dentro e intorno ad essa. Nel 2008, Padovicz ha acquistato la casa dai residenti* di Liebig 34 e ha emesso solo un contratto di locazione per infiltrarsi - presumibilmente consapevolmente - nel diritto di locazione degli spazi abitativi. Nel frattempo, l'immobile ha guadagnato notevolmente in valore a causa della rivalutazione del quartiere. Molto pratico per lui, che non ha investito un centesimo negli ultimi dieci anni e non ha alzato un dito. Per Padovicz, la nostra casa è solo un'altra proprietà potenzialmente redditizia. Per noi è un riparo contro le imposizioni del patriarcato e del capitalismo. Un luogo dove cerchiamo di vivere alternative a queste forme di dominio al di là della vita quotidiana cis-sessista e del normale stato di sfruttamento e gerarchia. Per noi è un luogo di resistenza.



Chiediamo l'espropriazione di tutti gli speculatori immobiliari! Chiediamo il trasferimento della casa Liebigstraße 34 ai suoi residenti!

Chiediamo la conservazione di tutti i progetti minacciati, perché solo può esserci una soluzione comune!

Chiediamo l'abolizione della cosiddetta linea di Berlino!

Rimarremo tuttx insieme. Contro il patriarcato, la proprietà e lo sfruttamento.

Per una società liberata e solidale!

Liebig34





Ce qu'il s'est passé jusqu'ici :

Version françaiseComme beaucoup le savent peut-être déjà, notre contrat de location avec le spéculateur immobilier Padovicz -qui possède plus de 2.000 propriétés à Berlin-, a expiré fin 2018. Depuis lors, nous vivons sans contrat au Liebig34, nous persistons à aimer notre maison et nous sommes prêt.e.s à la défendre. Padovicz et le Sénat ne nous sortiront pas d'ici non plus, nous ne les laisseront pas prendre notre maison! Aujourd'hui, nous voulons vous tenir au courant de notre situation actuelle.

Il y a presque un an, en avril 2018, nous avions adressé une lettre à notre propriétaire Gijora Padovicz dans laquelle nous annoncions notre intérêt à rester " légalement " dans notre maison après 2018. Il n'y a pas eu de réponse.

Durant l'été, le conseiller municipal Florian Schmidt nous a demandé d'entamer un dialogue avec le propriétaire. Cela a donné lieu à de longues discussions : trop peu comparé à ce que l'on pouvait en attendre, et trop de ce que nous aurions dû écarter de nos convictions. Néanmoins, la curiosité, l'intérêt pour l'information et l'espoir de trouver des moyens de garder et de sauver notre maison, malgré toutes nos réserves, ont conduit à une rencontre entre quelques individus du Liebig34 et Florian Schmidt. Ce dernier nous a proposé d'organiser une rencontre avec Padovicz, à laquelle nous avons, en tant que collectif, donné notre accord afin de recevoir des informations directes et concrètes du propriétaire.

En septembre, des milliers de personnes ont manifesté pour défendre le Liebig34 contre la gentrification. En même temps, un appartement dans le Weidenweg 63 -un immeuble vide à proximité appartenant également à Padovicz-, a été occupé. Dans la même période, Florian Schmidt a annulé une première rencontre avec Gijora Padovicz pour en proposer une autre en octobre 2018. La rencontre entre certain.e.s d'entre nous et Padovicz aura finalement lieu à cette date.

Lors de cette réunion, le propriétaire a clairement exprimé son intention de nous expulser et a précisé qu'aucune possibilité de négociation n'était proposée. De plus, il nous a accusés de mener une campagne de diffamation contre lui. La conversation s'est terminée sans résultat mais avec une intention claire quant à la ligne de conduite à suivre en son nom. Peu après la réunion, en novembre, l'avocat de Padovicz, Ferdinand Wrobel (qui, selon la page d'accueil du cabinet, représente "en particulier les propriétaires et les gestionnaires immobiliers" du bureau de la LASCAR à Kurfürstendamm) a déposé une action en expulsion contre le Liebig 34.





Actuellement :

Le quartier, représenté par Florian Schmidt, a essayé depuis lors de pacifier la situation et de minimiser le risque évident de recrudescence qu'entraînerait l'expulsion de notre maison. Selon lui, la situation à Friedrichshain Nordkiez doit être contenue et il essaie d'établir un dialogue avec Padovicz - sans nous impliquer en tant que collectif - vers un accord qui satisfait les deux parties. Nous devrions, bien sûr, nous taire.

En décembre, on nous a dit que des efforts actifs étaient menés pour trouver une propriété de remplacement pour Padovicz en échange de la maison du Liebigstrasse 34, afin que notre collectif puisse rester dans son emplacement actuel. Nous ne savons pas si cette propriété d'échange était réellement une possibilité et une offre concrète. Ce que nous savons au contraire, c'est que le Sénat discute déjà secrètement de la manière dont nous pouvons être expulsés le plus rapidement possible afin d'éviter une image négative jusqu'aux prochaines élections. Les politiciens et les propriétaires veulent que nous soyons expulsés. Au niveau juridique, l'affaire est en cours au tribunal. Cela sera probablement négocié et décidé dans les prochains mois.

Nous ne sommes pas d'accord avec l'état actuel des choses. Nous refusons cette hiérarchie et ce contrôle des structures étatiques. Nous ne nous contenterons donc pas d'une décision "juridique" ou "politique". Nous sommes fâché.e.s par le fait que notre espace de vie soit commercialisé tel une marchandise et que la spéculation se poursuive ainsi. Nous sommes en colère parce que des gens sont contraints à l'isolement. Nous sommes en colère par le fait que nous devrions travailler toujours plus afin d'avoir le luxe de pouvoir nous offrir un toit au-dessus de nos têtes. Nous sommes fâché.e.s par le fait que ceux qui ont du capital puissent ainsi disposer de la vie d'autrui tout en restant protégés par le support de l'Etat dans leurs actions. Nous ne voulons pas seulement sauver notre peau, cette ville toute entière que nous aimons est vendue contre la volonté des gens qui y vivent et la façonnent. Nous souffrons tou.te.s de cette gentrification et de cette répression.

Geisel, Schmidt et Padovicz s'assoient ensemble à la même table. Nous, les queer féministes dont la maison est en jeu, n'y sommes pas invité.e.s. Un propriétaire qui possède la moitié de la ville et deux politiciens : trois hommes cis-genre de haut rang qui négocient l'avenir d'une maison queer féministe comme si elle leur appartenait sans s'inquiéter un instant de l'avis des personnes qui y vivent. Mais nous resterons et nous nous battrons ! Peu importe comment se dérouleront leurs jeux de pouvoir, car la question du nombre d'hommes cis-genre nécessaire pour décider de l'avenir d'une House-Project queer-féministe trouve rapidement une réponse : pas un seul!





Ce que nous voulons :

Nous exigeons que Padovicz nous laisse la maison gratuitement. Au cours des dix dernières années, nous avons payé plus qu'assez pour la maison, nous l'avons entretenue et nous y avons tout organisé à l'intérieur et autour. En 2008, Padovicz a acheté la maison aux résident.e.s* du Liebig 34 et n'a émis qu'un contrat de bail pour infiltrer - en connaissance de cause sans doute - le droit du bail d'habitation. Entre-temps, la valeur de la propriété a considérablement augmenté en raison de la réévaluation du quartier. C'est très pratique pour lui qui n'a pas investi un centime depuis dix ans et qui n'a pas levé le petit doigt. Pour Padovicz, notre maison n'est qu'une autre propriété potentiellement rentable. Pour nous, c'est un abri contre les impositions du patriarcat et du capitalisme. Un lieu où nous essayons de vivre des alternatives à ces formes de domination au-delà de la vie quotidienne cis-sexiste et de l'état normal d'exploitation et de hiérarchie. Pour nous, c'est un lieu de résistance!

Nous exigeons l'expropriation de tous les spéculateurs immobiliers ! Nous exigeons le transfert de la maison Liebigstraße 34 à ses résidents !

Nous exigeons la préservation de tous les projets menacés, car il ne peut y avoir qu'une seule solution commune !

Nous exigeons la suppression de la l !



Nous allons tous rester. Contre le patriarcat, la propriété et l'exploitation. Pour une société libérée basée sur la solidarité !

Liebig34

