From Leipzig to Atlanta- Solidarity with All fighting state violence

We send solidarity and power to those fighting in Atlanta against the Cop City mega project, and to those who struggle against state violence and repression all around the world.

We watch your struggles closely and try our best to organise and help locally. We would like to point out that one of the main insurence companies of the Cop City Project has also an office in Leipzig, just a few clicks away.

Rest in Power, Tortuguita, You will not be forgotten.

Cop City will never be built.

Viva l’ anarquía!