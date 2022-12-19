[FR]Sylvester zum Knast - Knastmauern und Grenzen sprengen

Weg mit dem herrschenden Knastsystem!

An Silvester wollen wir den Menschen hinter den Mauern zeigen, dass sie nicht vergessen werden und die Menschen vor der Mauer auf die zermürbende Isolation im Knast hinweisen. Wir lehnen die Isolation ab, die Gefängnisse mit sich bringen und sehen das Knastsystem als einen wesentlichen Bestandteil der Techniken des Überwachens und Strafens, die diese kapitalistische, rassistische und sexistische Gesellschaft aufrechterhalten - nicht als Orte, die Sicherheit wahren und an der "Besserung" von Menschen interessiert wären. Wir lehnen das System der Strafe und seine Gefängnisse ab. Dabei ist die Abschaffung aller Zwangsanstalten für uns nur innerhalb eines Prozesses möglich, welcher die gesamten aktuellen Zustände umwirft, um eine Welt ohne Ausbeutung und Unterdrückung zu ermöglichen.

Bewegungs- und Bleibefreiheit für alle! Für die sofortige Abschaffung aller Abschiebeknäste!

Neben der Grenziehung zwischen dem Innen und Außen durch Knastmauern, soll ein Schwerpunkt der diesjährigen Kundgebung auch auf dem unmenschlichen Grenzregime der EU und ihrer Abschottungspolitik als Wohlstandinsel liegen. Kriege, Ausbeutung und Unterdrückung, Perspektivlosigkeit und Armut werden Menschen immer zur Flucht bewegen. Statt Schutz und Perspektiven warten hier Abschiebung oder eine Zelle hinter Gittern, Mauern und Natodraht.

Jin, Jian, Azadi!

Die Sylvester Kundgebung möchten wir dieses Jahr auch zum Anlass nehmen, uns mit den Kämpfen und emanzipatorischen Bewegungen im Iran zu solidarisieren. Das islamische Regime im Iran lässt Protestierende von seinen islamischen Schlägerbanden erbarmungslos nieder knüppeln, in Gefängnisse stecken und hinrichten. Aber die Hoffnung und Bewegung hinter den drei Worten „Jin, Jian, Azadi“, die ihren Ursprung in der kurdischen Frauenbewegung gegen den Islamischen Staat (IS) 2014 hat, wurde weiterentwickelt und ist im Iran angekommen, wo sich die Menschen nicht mehr vom herrschenden System einschüchtern lassen.

Riseup for Rojava!

Wir werden dieses Jahr auch unsere Solidarität mit den Freiheitskämpfer*innen in Kurdistan zum Ausdruck bringen. Die türkische Regierung führt einen permanenten und blutigen Krieg gegen Rojava und alle Kurd*innen. Dabei schreckt sie nicht davor zurück, chemische und andere verbotenen Waffen einzusetzen. Zudem werden die Gebiete in Südkurdistan und Zahedan von der iranischen Armee permanent angegriffen und bombardiert. Gleichzeitig sitzen in etliche kurdische Genoss*innen wegen ihres Kampfes in deutschen Knästen - auch ihnen gilt unsere Solidarität, wenn wir fordern - weg mit dem herrschenden Knastsystem!

Auch dieses Jahr wird die Kundgebung von Radio Deyeckland übertragen und über 102,3Mghz auch in der JVA Freiburg zu empfangen sein. Also lasst es Knallen!

Kommt am 31.12 um 18:00 zur JVA Freiburg

Weg mit dem herrschenden Knastsystem!

Freiheit für Thomas Meyer-Falk, Freiheit für Alle!

Bewegungs- und Bleibefreiheit für alle!

Für die sofortige Abschaffung aller Abschiebeknäste!

Jin, Jian, Azadi!

-----

Annual New Year's Eve demonstration infront of the Prison Freiburg

31.12.2022 - 6pm -JVA Freiburg (Hermann-Herder-Straße 8 - 79104 Freiburg)

Break down prison walls and borders!

Let us break the isolation and greet the new year behind and in front of the prison walls.

This year we want to show our solidarity with all those who are deprived of their freedom by walls and fences - in Iran's jails, in all the prisons of this world, in isolation cells, in pre-trial detention, in special detention, in deportation detention, at the external borders of Europe. We will make enough noise that together we can shout our rage over the stone walls into New Year's Eve!

Down with the prison industrial complex!

On New Year's Eve, we want to show the people in jail that despite all the efforts this system puts into isolating them they are not forgotten and we want to point out the grueling isolation in jail to the people in front of the wall.

We reject the isolation that prisons bring and see the prison system as an essential part of the techniques of surveillance and punishment that maintain this capitalist, racist and sexist society - not as places that maintain security and are interested in any kind of "betterment" of people. We reject this system of punishment and its jails. For us, the abolition of all penal institutions is only possible within a process that overturns the entire current conditions in order to live in a world without exploitation and oppression.

Freedom of movement and the freedom to stay for all! For the immediate abolition of all deportation prisons!

In addition to focusing on the border built between the inside and the outside by prison walls, a focus of this year's rally will also be on the inhumane border regime of the EU and its policy of sealing itself off as an island of prosperity. Wars, exploitation and oppression, lack of prospects and poverty will always drive people to flee and seek refuge elsewhere. But instead of protection what awaits them are deportations, cells behind bars, walls and Nato wire.

Jin, Jian, Azadi!

This year, we would also like to use the New Year's Eve rally as an opportunity to show solidarity with the struggles and emancipatory movements in Iran. The Islamic regime in Iran is mercilessly beating down and shooting protesters, as well as imprisoning them and letting them be excecuted by Islamic gangs. But the hope and movement behind the three words "Jin, Jian, Azadi" (Woman, peace, freedom), which originated in the Kurdish women's movement against the Islamic State in 2014, has been developed further and arrived in Iran, where people are no longer intimidated by the ruling system.

Riseup for Rojava!

This year we will also express our solidarity with the freedom fighters in Kurdistan. The Turkish government is waging a permanent and bloody war against Rojava and all Kurds. In doing so, it does not hesitate to use chemical and other banned weapons. In addition, the areas in Southern Kurdistan and Zahedan are constantly under attack and being bombed by the Iranian army. At the same time, there are many Kurdish comrades in German prisons due to their struggle.

Our solidarity is also with them when we demand - away with the ruling prison system!

This year the rally will be broadcasted by Radio Deyeckland and will be received via 102,3 mhz (also in the JVA Freiburg) and on rdl.de.

So let us make some noise!

Come to the JVA Freiburg on 31.12 at 18:00.

Away with the ruling prison system!

Freedom for Thomas Meyer-Falk, freedom for all!

Freedom of movement for all!

For the immediate abolition of all deportation prisons!

Jin, Jian, Azadi!