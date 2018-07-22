Getroffen hat es Isa, gemeint sind wir alle. / It hit Isa, it hits us all.

Die neue Strategie der Kriminalisierung besteht in dem Versuch von Spaltung, Entpolitisierung und Individualisierung. Sie äußert sich zum einen darin, die Rigaer94 politisch zu diffamieren. So wird versucht das Haus als vermeintliches ‚Chaotenhaus‘ darzustellen, sei es auf medialer Ebene oder durch die Praxis der Polizei, Menschen im Kiez auf ihre ‚gefährlichen‘ Nachbar*innen anzuquatschen und sie gegen sie auf zu hetzen. Ziel ist es, das Haus von seiner eigenen Nachbarschaft und von gesellschaftspolitischen Kämpfen zu isolieren und es als alleinstehend, störend und kriminell darzustellen. Sein widerständiges und durchaus politisch für den Kiez und auch darüber hinaus relevantes Sein und Handeln soll verschleiert (bzw. ihm abgesprochen) werden. Zum anderen wird den Bewohner*innen und deren Umfeld das Leben auf juristischer Ebene erschwert, indem Menschen einzeln Strafverfahren unterzogen werden und dieses Problem so individualisiert wird.

In beiden Methoden, der Vereinzelung von politischen Kämpfen und der Individualisierung von Problemen, äußern sich wesentlichen Methoden des kapitalistischen Staates, der gestützt wird durch den pseudo-gerechten und repressiven Apparat von Politik und Justiz. Befeuert wird das Ganze von unreflektierter medialer Berichterstattung, die die Praxis des Staatsapparates legitimiert.

Als letztes traf die Strategie der individuellen Kriminalisierung unseren Nachbarn Isa: Er wurde am 29.03.2018 von der Polizei bei einem Spaziergang mit seinem Hund festgenommen. Seine Wohnung wurde direkt danach durchsucht und Isa wurde in Untersuchungshaft genommen. Ihm wird vorgeworfen am 11.03.2018 gemeinsam mit seinem Hund einen Menschen vor der Bäckerei2000 am Dorfplatz angegriffen zu haben.

Wir sehen in diesem Vorgehen den Versuch an Isa (genauso wie am Beispiel Nero) ein Exempel zu statuieren indem er -als Person die der Rigaer94 zugeordnet wird- individuell die Macht und Willkür des Justizapparates zu spüren bekommt. Er sitzt ohne jegliche Vorstrafe und ohne Beweis für die ihm gemachten Vorwürfe seit nun mehr als 3,5 Monaten in Untersuchungshaft. Bereits zuvor hatte die Polizei sich keine Gelegenheit entgehen lassen Anzeigen gegen ihn zu provozieren und zu verteilen. Am 11.03. bot sich ihnen dann durch einen Vorfall am Dorfplatz die Möglichkeit Isa aus dem Verkehr zu ziehen: Ein Fremder griff Isas Hund mit einer Flasche vor der Bäckerei2000 an und bedrohte anschließend seine Frau Anja. Isa fixierte daraufhin den Mann auf dem Boden um Schlimmeres zu verhindern und verließ anschließend den Ort. Die Polizei wusste die Gelegenheit für sich zu nutzen, indem sie die Geschichte abänderten und Isa als Angreifer darstellte. Es wurde versucht den vermeintlich ‚Geschädigten‘ sowie Nachbar*innen zu Aussagen gegen Isa zu bewegen, um das Konstrukt zu belegen. Den Nachbar*innenparteien, welche ohnehin rassistische Ressentiments und andere Vorurteile gegen Isa hegten, schien die Gelegenheit ebenfalls sehr gelegen ihn aus dem Kiez zu bannen. Sie verbündeten sich mit der Polizei genauso wie die breite Medienlandschaft. So wurde die Aussage der Polizeisprecherin “Er schlug so heftig auf seinen Gegenüber ein, dass dieser mit mehreren Knochenbrüchen ins Krankenhaus kam” ohne Überprüfung und ohne jegliche Belege übernommen.

Isa wird schwere Körperverletzung vorgeworfen und der Prozess gegen ihn begann am 02.07.2018. Im Laufe der wenigen Prozesstage wurde klar, dass es keine Widersprüche in den Erzählungen der einzelnen Zeug*innen gibt: Die einzigen Zeug*innen, die den kompletten Vorfall miterlebt haben sind Anja, der Bäckereiangestellte und der ‚Betroffene‘. All deren Darstellungen belegen Isas Aussage zum ‚Tathergang‘. Selbst der ‚Betroffene‘ stellte nichts anders da, auch wenn sich das die Polizei wahrscheinlich gewünscht hätte. Die Passantin sowie die bisher gehörten Belastungszeug*innen aus dem Nachbarhaus der Liebig 12/Rigaer 12 konnten lediglich die Endsituation der Auseinandersetzung bezeugen. Auch deren Darstellungen stehen in keinerlei Widerspruch zu den anderen Aussagen.

Der ‚brutale Angriff‘ konnte somit nicht bestätigt werden und entlarvte sich als geschaffenes aber gescheitertes Konstrukt. Nichtsdestotrotz wurde der Antrag der Verteidigung, Isa aus der Untersuchungshaft zu entlassen, von der Richterin abgelehnt. Dieses Resultat ist an Absurdität kaum zu übertreffen! Sie zeigt die Willkür des Justizwesens bzw. zeigt eine starke Abhängigkeit von politischen Entscheidungen aus dem Innenministerium.

Wie die Bewohner*innen der Rigaer94 und viele andere Menschen im Kiez, stehen auch wir solidarisch hinter Isa.

Wir verurteilen den deutschen Staat, dessen Politik und Justiz für seine alltägliche Praxis Ungerechtigkeit in den Mantel von Gerechtigkeit zu hüllen. Wir verurteilen die Praxis der Berliner Polizei in unserem Kiez systematisch Menschen einzuschüchtern, ihnen sexistisch, rassistisch und auf anderen Wegen ihre Macht zu demonstrieren. Wir verurteilen ihren Versuch die Nachbarschaft zu spalten sowie die Durchsetzung eines persönlichen Racheakts gegen unseren Nachbarn Isa. Wir verurteilen ihre Strategie ihm absurde Unterstellungen zu machen, Nachbar*innen zu bequatschen um Isa aus unserem Kiez zu bannen. Wir wünschen und eine solidarische Nachbarschaft und verurteilen die Denunziationen von Isa durch die Nachbar*innen Schnitzmeier, Ott und Benitez-Lopez zugunsten der staatlichen Logik.

Am 23. Juli um 9 Uhr findet der dritte und vermutlich letzte Prozesstag gegen Isa statt. Stehen wir zusammen wenn er so wie andere Gefährt*innen durch die Justiz individualisiert werden! Kommt zum Prozess und zeigt auch ihr eure Solidarität mit Isa und gegen die Repression im Nordkiez.

Bleibt widerständig gegen Gentrifizierung, Kapitalismus, Staat, und Patriarchat!

Montag, 23. Juli

09:00 Kriminalgericht Moabit, Saal 500 oder B 129

aktuelle Infos:https://verfahrengebiet.noblogs.org/

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It hit Isa, it hits us all.

Politicians and police have learned from the so called ‚Gefahrengebiet‘ of 2016 through the broad neighborly resistance: While the entire neighborhood was criminalized back then, today it is above all the zone between Rigaer Straße and the corner of Liebigstraße (the so called ‚Dorfplatz‘) where they locate and monitor the seat of the left-wing radical scene in Berlin. The police patrols our front door throughout, watching us in our daily lives, demonstrating their patriarchal tastes and randomly controlling people. The focus is on our neighboring house, Rigaer94.

The new strategy of criminalization consists in an attempt to divide, depoliticize and individualize. On the one hand, it expresses itself in defaming Rigaer94 politically. Thus, the house is portrayed as an alleged 'chaotic house', whether on a media level or through the practice of the police to talk to people in the neighborhood about their 'dangerous' neighbors and to incite against them. The aim is to isolate the house from its own neighborhood and from socio-political struggles and to portray it as single, disturbing and criminal. Its resistant and politically relevant actions for the neighborhood and beyond should be veiled (or denied). On the other hand, life on a legal level is made more difficult for residents and their environment by subjecting people to individual criminal proceedings and thus individualizing this problem.

In both methods, the separation of political struggles and the individualization of problems, essential methods of the capitalist state supported by the pseudo-just and repressive apparatus of politics and justice, express themselves. The whole thing is fired up by unthinking media reporting that legitimizes the practice of the state apparatus.

Finally, the strategy of individual criminalization hit our neighbor Isa: he was arrested by the police on 29.03.2018 during a walk with his dog. His apartment was searched and Isa was remanded in custody. On 11.03.2018 he was accused of having attacked a person in front of the bakery Bäckerei2000 together with his dog on Dorfplatz.

We see in this procedure an attempt to make an example of Isa (just as in the example of Nero) by -as a person related to Rigaer 94- individually experiencing the power and arbitrariness of the judicial apparatus. He has been in custody for more than three and a half months now without any previous conviction and without proof of the accusations made against him. Earlier, the police had not missed any opportunity to provoke and distribute charges against him. On March 11, an incident at the Dorfplatz offered them the opportunity to take Isa out of circulation: a stranger attacked Isa’s dog with a bottle in front of Bäckerei 2000 and subsequently threatened his wife Anja. Isa restrained the man on the floor to prevent worse and then left the place.

The police knew how to seize this opportunity by changing the story and portraying Isa as an attacker. An attempt was made to persuade the alleged 'injured' and neighbors to make statements against Isa in order to prove the alleged attack. Certain neighbors with previous racist resentments and other prejudices against Isa or Rigger94, also seemed to grab the opportunity to ban him from the neighborhood. They allied themselves with the police as well as the broad media landscape. Thus the statement of the police spokeswoman "He hit his opponent so hard that he came to hospital with several broken bones" was accepted without verification and without any evidence.

Isa is accused of grievous bodily harm and the trial against him began on 02.07.2018. In the course of the few days of the trial it became clear that there are no contradictions in the narratives of the individual witnesses: The only witnesses who have witnessed the whole incident are Anja, the bakery employee and the 'affected'. All their depictions prove Isa’s statement on the 'course of events'. Even the 'victim' did not state anything differently, even if the police probably would have wished for it. The passer-by and the witnesses from the neighboring house of Liebig 12/Rigaer 12 could only testify to the final situation of the dispute. Their representations do not contradict the other statements in any way.

The 'brutal attack' could not be confirmed and turned out to be a created but failed construct. Nevertheless, the defense's request to release Isa from custody was rejected by the judge. This result can hardly be surpassed in absurdity! It shows the arbitrariness of the judiciary.

Like the inhabitants of Rigaer 94 and many other people in the neighborhood, we also stand in solidarity behind Isa.

We condemn the German state and its judiciary policy for its everyday practice of wrapping injustice in the mantle of justice. We systematically condemn the practice of the Berlin police in our neighborhood of intimidating people, demonstrating their power in a sexist, racist and other ways. We condemn her attempt to divide the neighborhood and to take personal revenge against our neighbor Isa. We condemn its strategy to make absurd insinuations to him, to incite neighbors to ban Isa from our neighborhood. We wish for a solidary neighborhood and condemn the denunciations of Isa by the neighbors Schnitzmeier, Ott and Benitez-Lopez in favor of the state logic.

The third and probably last day of the trial against Isa will take place on 23 July at 9 am. We stand together when he is individualized by a legal system! Come to the trial and show your solidarity with Isa and against the repression in the Nordkiez of Friedrichshain.

Resist gentrification, capitalism, state, and patriarchy!

Monday, 23 July

09:00 Moabit Criminal Court, Room 500 or B 129

see the blog:https://verfahrengebiet.noblogs.org/