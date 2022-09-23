Berlin: Soli-Adbustings für Wehrverweigerer vor belorussischer Botschaft

Adbustings zwischen Botschaft, Ehrenmal und S-Bahnhof

Insgesamt zwölf Plakate verteilte die Gruppe unerlaubt in Werbevitrinen am Treptower Park zwischen Botschaft, Ehrenmal und S-Bahnhof. „Wir hoffen, das Botschaftsangehörige und Kundschaft daran vorbei laufen und die Poster sehen“, so die Aktionsgruppe LIDUS ("Lukaschenko ist doof und stinkt"). Die Werbevirtrinen lassen sich mit Rohrsteckschlüsseln aus dem Baumark öffnen. Um nicht aufzufallen trugen die Aktivist*innen gelbe Warnwesten. "Wir hatten schon ein bisschen Schiss, dass uns irgendwelche Geheimdienst-Schergen verkloppen" sagt die Aktionsgruppe LIDUS ("Lukaschenko ist doof und stinkt"): "Doch zum Glück lief alles gut!"

Die zweite Front verhindern

Für die Invasion der Ukraine nutzt das russische Militär auch Belarus. Bisher hat Belarus die Ukraine nicht offiziell angegriffen. Doch die Regierung des Diktators Lukaschenko versucht, jährlich 20.000 Wehrpflichtige einzuziehen. Für die Oppositionsorganisation "Nash Dom" (Unser Haus) steht fest: Ein Kriegseintritt Lukaschenkos ist nur eine Frage der Zeit. Deshalb ruft „Nash Dom“ in Belarus dazu auf, den Wehrdienst zu verweigern.

In Belarus steht das Recht auf Wehrdienstverweigerung zwar in der Verfassung; wer sich darauf beruft muss jedoch mit Haft und Folter rechnen. Deswegen unterstützt "Nash Dom" auch geflohene Wehrpflichtige in der EU. „Damit in der EU nicht nur viel über Menschenrechte gelabert wird, sondern auch was getan wird, fordern wir Asyl für Wehrflüchtige aus Belarus“, erklärt die Aktionsgruppe LIDUS ("Lukaschenko ist doof und stinkt").

Mit Pedition Wehrverweigerer unterstützen

Der Verein Connection e. V. hat mit NGOs aus ganz Europa (und Brixitannien) eine Pedition an die Europäische Kommission auf den Weg gebracht. Sie fordern, dass die EU die Möglichkeiten für Asyl für Wehrverweigerer vereinfacht. "Bitte unterschreibt alle!" bittet die Aktionsgruppe LIDUS ("Lukaschenko ist doof und stinkt"):

https://you.wemove.eu/campaigns/russland-belarus-ukraine-schutz-und-asyl-fur-deserteure-und-verweigerer

Was ist Adbusting?

Diese Aktionsform, bei der Werbung durch eigene Inhalte ersetzt wird, nennt sich „Adbusting“. Die Berliner Staatsanwaltschaft stellte mehrmals klar, dass das Aufhängen eigener Poster in die mit Rohrsteckschlüsseln aus dem Baumarkt zu öffnenden Werbevitrinen nicht strafbar ist. Doch die Berliner Polizei findet, dass diese Form von Opposition Terrorismus sei und ging bereits mit Hausdurchsuchungen dagegen vor. Auch im Terrorabwehrzentrum GETZ tauschen sich Geheimdienste und Polizeien im Auftrag der Terrorismusbekämpfung immer wieder über linke Adbustings aus. Gleichzeitig ließ sich der Hauptstadtkulturfonds gerade erst eine Ausstellung mit Adbustings im Kunstraum Bethanien 75.000 Euro kosten.

Werbevitrinen gratis für belorussische Opposition?

"Wir haben die Firma WallDecaux nicht um Erlaubnis gefragt und werden ihnen auch kein Geld gegeben" sagt die Aktionsgruppe LIDUS ("Lukaschenko ist doof und stinkt"). Denn die Unterstützung von Opposition gegen Krieg und Dikatur sollte auch für kapitalistische Drecksfirmen selbstverständlich sein. „Falls die Firma WallDecaux jetzt zum ungefähr 253. Mal erfolglos Anzeige erstattet, weil ihre Werbekästen schon wieder gekapert wurden, sollten sich Frauke Bank&Co stattdessen mal überlegen, ob sie in Zukunft die Werbevitrinen um die Botschaft nicht gratis der belarussischen Opposition zur Verfügung stellen wollen“, fordert die Aktionsgruppe LIDUS ("Lukaschenko ist doof und stinkt"). „Schließlich gibt WallDecaux doch immer damit an, wie viel Gutes sie angeblich tun würden. Die Unterstützung belarussischer Kriegsgegner*innen wär mal ne echte Gelegenheit!“

Mehr zur Petition des Vereins Connection e. V. für eine Vereinfachung des Rechts auf Asyl für russische und belarussische Wehrflüchtige:

https://you.wemove.eu/campaigns/russland-belarus-ukraine-schutz-und-asyl-fur-deserteure-und-verweigerer

Mehr Infos zu Nash Dom und „Keine zweite Front“:

https://news.house/

Wie gehen Werbewitrinen auf?

https://bbsc.blackblogs.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/782/2020/03/anleitung.pdf

Berlin: Solidarity adbustings for conscientious objectors in front of Belarusian embassy

Excitement at the Belarusian Embassy: Even in Berlin, the Belarusian head of state Lukashenko is no longer safe from criticism. Around the place where the dictator's employees work, the action group LIDUS ("Lukashenko is stupid and stinks") hijacked all the advertising showcases of the WallDecaux company without permission. The embassy staff could read the following in the advertising boxes: "Stop the 2nd front!" and "Asylum for war resisters from Belarus now". In addition, the logo of the opposition organisation "Nash Dom" (Our House) can be found on the posters. "War resisters from Belarus urgently need our support," explains the action group LIDUS ("Lukashenko is stupid and stinks"). "That's why we decided to have a solidarity action in front of the embassy."

Adbustings between embassy, memorial and S-Bahn station

The group distributed a total of twelve posters without permission in advertising display cases at Treptower Park between the embassy, the memorial and the S-Bahn station. "We hope that embassy staff and customers will walk past and see the posters," said the action group LIDUS ("Lukashenko is stupid and stinks"). The advertising virtrines can be opened with pipe spanners from the hardware store. To avoid attracting attention, the activists wore yellow high-visibility waistcoats. "We were a bit scared that some secret service henchmen would beat us up," says the action group LIDUS ("Lukashenko is stupid and stinks"): "But luckily everything went well!"

Preventing the second front

To invade Ukraine, the Russian military is also using Belarus. So far, Belarus has not officially attacked Ukraine. But the government of dictator Lukashenko is trying to draft 20,000 conscripts every year. For the opposition organisation "Nash Dom" (Our House), it is clear that Lukashenko's entry into the war is only a matter of time. That is why "Nash Dom" is calling on people in Belarus to refuse military service.

In Belarus, the right to refuse military service is written into the constitution, but those who invoke it must expect imprisonment and torture. That is why "Nash Dom" also supports fugitive conscripts in the EU. "So that the EU doesn't just talk a lot about human rights, but also does something about it, we demand asylum for draft evaders from Belarus," explains the action group LIDUS ("Lukashenko is stupid and stinks").

Support conscientious objectors with a pedition

The association Connection e. V., together with NGOs from all over Europe (and Brixitania), has launched a pedition to the European Commission. They demand that the EU simplify the possibilities for asylum for conscientious objectors. "Please sign all of them!" asks the action group LIDUS ("Lukashenko is stupid and stinks"):

https://you.wemove.eu/campaigns/russland-belarus-ukraine-schutz-und-asyl-fur-deserteure-und-verweigerer

What is adbusting?

This form of action, in which advertising is replaced by one's own content, is called "adbusting". The Berlin public prosecutor's office clarified several times that putting up one's own posters in the advertising display cases, which can be opened with pipe spanners from the DIY store, is not a punishable offence. But the Berlin police think that this form of opposition is terrorism and have already taken action against it with house searches. Also in the counter-terrorism centre GETZ, secret services and police repeatedly exchange information about left-wing adbustings on behalf of the fight against terrorism. At the same time, the Capital Cultural Fund just had an exhibition of adbustings at Kunstraum Bethanien cost 75,000 euros.

Free advertising showcases for Belarusian opposition?

"We didn't ask WallDecaux for permission and we won't give them any money," says the action group LIDUS ("Lukashenko is stupid and stinks"). Because supporting opposition against war and dictatorship should be a matter of course even for capitalist dirty companies. "If the WallDecaux company now unsuccessfully files charges for the 253rd time because their advertising boxes have been hijacked again, Frauke Bank&Co should instead consider whether they want to make the advertising showcases around the embassy available to the Belarusian opposition for free in the future," demands the action group LIDUS ("Lukashenko is stupid and stinks"). "After all, WallDecaux always brags about how much good they would supposedly do. Supporting Belarusian war opponents would be a real opportunity!"

More on the petition of the association Connection e. V. for a simplification of the right to asylum for Russian and Belarusian refugees:

https://you.wemove.eu/campaigns/russland-belarus-ukraine-schutz-und-asyl-fur-deserteure-und-verweigerer

More information on Nash Dom and "No Second Front":

https://news.house/

How do advertising showcases open?

https://bbsc.blackblogs.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/782/2020/03/anleitung.pdf