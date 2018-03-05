CALL MAYDAY 2018 Wien

<img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-675" src="https://www.mayday.jetzt/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/call.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="527" />

<em>english version see below</em>

<strong>MAYDAY MAYDAY</strong>

nach einem Jahr Pause wird es am Nachmittag des 1.Mai 2018 wieder MAYDAY durch die Straßen Wiens schallen.

Wir sind #prekär. Doch diese Regierung hat es weiter auf uns abgesehen. In Oberösterreich lässt sich ablesen wie vielleicht bald in ganz Österreich mit progressiven Vereinen umgegangen wird. maiz / FIFTITU% und ARGE SIE wurden 100% der Fördermittel entzogen (1). Förderungen gibt es bald nur noch für Lederhosen, Männerbünde und Volksmusik. Der Teil des Regierungsprogramm der sich mit den Rechten von Mieter_innen auseinandersetzt wurde direkt von einer Immobilien Lobby Organisation abgeschrieben(2). Wenn wir uns die Miete nicht leisten können dann sollen wir halt Wohnungen kaufen. Oder mehr Arbeiten - das ginge gut mit einer Arbeitszeitverlängerung. Und wer dann arbeitslos ist wird "selbst schuld" sein und soll die Gelder gestrichen bekommen. Und überhaupt - Hetze gäbe es ja von "vielen Seiten" und nicht ein Anstieg an antisemitischen, antimuslimischen, rechtsextremen und generell rassistischen Handlungen ist das Problem - wir müssen dringen über #reichenhetze (3) reden.

<em>Ein schlanker menschenverachtender Staat. will...</em>

<em> abschieben, kürzen, privatisieren, rauchen, ausschließen, grenzen schließen, fingerabdrücke, ins binäre zwängen, hetzen, schweigen, macht ergreifen.</em>

Betrieben von einen xenophoben, anti-feministischen, rassistischen, neoliberalen und rechtsextremen Regierung die es auf unsere Körper unsere Daten und allgemein auf alle abgesehen hat die weniger haben und nicht den neoliberalen Normbild der Geilomobil-Gesellschaft entspricht. Herzlich Willkommen im Wien 2018 /////// daher werden wir werden lautstark durch die Stadt demonstrieren - die MAYDAY Parade zeigt unsichere Lebensumstände auf und macht soziale Kämpfe von unten sichtbar. Wir zeigen alternativen und Zugänge für ein solidarisches miteinander auf. Gemeinsam gegen Kapitalismus, Patriarchat - für eine emanzipatorische Gesellschaft frei von Unterdrückung - für ein Gutes Leben für alle.

(1) siehe <a href="http://frauenlandretten.at/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">http://frauenlandretten.at/</a>

(2) siehe <a href="http://urbanizm.net/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">http://urbanizm.net/</a>

(3) siehe <a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%23reichenhetze&src=typd" target="_blank" rel="noopener">https://twitter.com/search?q=%23reichenhetze&src=typd</a>

<strong>>>> Die MAYDAY</strong> ist dabei offen für weitere Themen (siehe unten) sowie generell für alle Gruppen, Kollektive oder Einzelpersonen die sich solidarisch und mit emanzipatorischer Perspektive einbringen wollen sind herzlich willkommen.

Themen der MAYDAY werden dabei u.a. mithilfe von Redebeiträgen an den passenden Orten der Stadt eingebracht. Zusätzlich soll es eine Text/Material Beitragssammlung geben die in Form eines Zine zur Parade erscheinen wird.

Wer mit - planen, schreiben, zeichnen, layouten, Radio machen, vorbereiten, transparente malen, basteln, einen eigenen Wagen oder Block, ein Straßenfest am Ende, oder sich sonst wie beteiligen magst - komm zu den Vorbereitungstreffen oder schreibt eine e-mail (contact@mayday.jetzt) - hier findet ihr den PGP Schlüssel:

<a href="https://www.mayday.jetzt/index.php/kontakt/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">https://www.mayday.jetzt/index.php/kontakt/</a>

Für die Vorbereitung und Erarbeitung von Inhalten der MAYDAY gibt es mehrere Vorbereitungstreffen.

Es wird zudem einige Infoveranstaltungen und Termine geben die Themen rund um die MAYDAY sowie allgemein Prekarisierung und soziale Kämpfe thematisieren.

<strong>offene Vorbereitungstermine:</strong>

<strong>Donnerstag 15.03. 17h</strong> - Augasse 2-6, 1090 Wien - 4.Stock /Aufzug C ÖH Akbild Raum "Wolke"

<strong>Dienstag 27.03. 18h</strong> - Augasse 2-6, 1090 Wien - 4.Stock /Aufzug C ÖH Akbild Raum "Wolke"

Erreichbar mit den Linien D, 35A, 37A, U5, U6

Die Räumlichkeiten sind über den Aufzug neben der Einfahrt zur Parkgarage beim Josef Holaubeck Platz oder über eine Rampe von der Augasse aus Rollstuhltauglich befahrbar. Bitte schreibt uns eine e-mail für genauere Wegbeschreibung und Support.

mehr Termine in kürze

<strong>Themenabende / Termine:</strong>

<strong>Donnerstag 15.03. Filmabend ab 19h</strong> - im Anschluss and das offene Treffen / Augasse 2-6, 1090 Wien

Teile der Precarity Compilation (siehe http://eipcp.net/transversal/0704/p2p/enund) sowie thematisch passende Kurzfilme (o-ton mit englischen Untertiteln)

"MayDay! MayDay! We are the precarious. We are hireable on demand, available on call, exploitable at will and firable at whim. We have become skillful jugglers of jobs and contortionists of flexibility. But beware: we are agitating with a common strategy to share our flexfights!"

Kurzfilm: HOMEWORK#1 (von http://www.ritamaralla.it/)

Images of everyday life are continuing on the screen, but sometimes something contradiction appear: the regularity of living is questioning. In the background a pounding list of questions forces the viewer to question the routine of domestic life and the relationship between the inhabitants in the houses.

und weitere Kurzfilme

Wo? Augasse 2-6, 1090 Wien - 4.Stock /Aufzug C ÖH Akbild Raum Wolke

Die Räumlichkeiten sind über den Aufzug neben der Einfahrt zur Parkgarage beim Josef Haulabeck Platz oder über eine Rampe von der Augasse aus Rollstuhltauglich befahrbar. Bitte schreibt uns eine e-mail für genauere Wegbeschreibung und Support.

<strong>noch ohne Termine / Details in kürze</strong>

- Die Stadt bunt machen - Workshop und Bastelsession zu Graffiti, Schablonen, Seedbombs, Farbbomben usw.

- Screening - Athens from below

- Transparente malen & Bastelsession

<em> ... mehr termine t.b.a.</em>

<strong>Du organisiert Termine die du passend zur MAYDAY sind?</strong> Schick uns die Info und wir bewerben gerne mit! Wir freuen uns auch über Kooperationen und weitere Thementermine in Kooperation vor allem im laufe des April.

<strong>PREKÄR! Was ist das?</strong>

Bedeutungen:

[1] widerruflich, unsicher

[2] heikel, schwierig, problematisch

Beispiele:

[1] Das Beschäftigungsverhältnis als Leiharbeiter ist prekär.

[1] Das Prekäre an der aktuellen gesellschaftlichen Situation ist, dass die Lebens- verhältnisse instabil sind und sich jederzeit ändern können.

[2] Die Situation ist prekär.

Charakteristische Wortkombinationen:

[1] prekärer Friede, Waffenstillstand, prekäres Arbeitsverhältnis, Beschäftigungsverhältnis

[2] prekäre (finanzielle, wirtschaftliche) Lage, Situation

<strong>Thematisch schlägt die MAYDAY Brücken, verbindet Themen und strebt Kooperation statt Vereinzelung an.</strong> Es wird/kann um Streiks im Sozialbereich ebenso gehen wie um Gendenkkultur von Anschluss bis Flakturm. Über Arbeitslosigkeit und nicht arbeiten dürfen oder scheiß Bezahlung bekommen - um weltweites bedingungsloses Grundeinkommen ebenso wie über Anti-Arbeit und Blaumachen. Genauso wie um rechtsextreme neoliberale rassistische xenophobe antifeministische Regierung ebenso wie um Militarisierung, Grenzpolitik und Bewegungsfreiheit, um Kriege und Regime um Angriff auf selbstverwaltete Gebiete und Widerstand von unten. Um anti-feministischen Angriffen der Regierung durch Streichungen von Fördermitteln für progressive Vereine in Oberösterreich, um Selbstbestimmung von Menschen mit dis_ability und das Recht über den eigenen Körper zu verfügen von Schwangerschaftsbruch bis zu Sexarbeit. Um die steigenden Mieten und fehlenden Räumen um Auseinandersetzungen für ein Recht auf Stadt. Wir protestieren gegen Bildungs- und Zugangsbeschränkungen, für eine Stadt ohne Autos, für die Überwindung von (binärer) Geschlechtersysteme, gegen Überwachung und für digitale Souveränität, sowie ganz allgemein für eine Stadt der vielen.

<strong>//////////////// english version</strong>

<strong>MAYDAY MAYDAY</strong>

After a year's break, MAYDAY will sound through the streets of Vienna on Afternoon of the May 1, 2018 again.

We are #precarious. But this government is after us. In Upper Austria one can see how it may soon be handled throughout Austria with progressive associations. maiz / FIFTITU% and ARGE SIE have been deprived of 100% of their funding (1). Promotions will soon be available only for lederhosen, male only groups and folk music. The part of the government program dealing with the rights of tenants was directly written off by a real estate lobby organization (2). If we can not afford the rent then we should just buy apartments. Or more work - that would work well with a working time extension. And then who is unemployed will be "guilty by themself" and should get the funds deleted. And in general - there is agitation happening from "many sites" and not an increase in anti-semitic, anti muslim, extreme-right and in general racist acts is the problem - we have to talk about #reichenhetze (3).

A slim, inhumane state. wants to...

remove, shorten, privatize, smoke, exclude, close borders, gain fingerprints, force into the binary, agitate, silence, seize power.

Operated by a xenophobic, anti-feminist, racist, neoliberal and extreme right-wing government that is after our data, our bodies and generally on all who have less and does not meet the neo-liberal normative image of the Geilomobil society. Welcome to the Vienna 2018 /////// Therefore, we will be demonstrating loudly through the city - the MAYDAY Parade shows unsafe living conditions and makes social struggles visible from below. We show alternatives and approaches towards solidarity with each other. Together against capitalism, patriarchy - for an emancipatory society free from oppression - for a good life for all.

(1) see <a href="http://frauenlandretten.at/">http://frauenlandretten.at/</a>

(2) see <a href="http://urbanizm.net/">http://urbanizm.net/</a>

(3) see <a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%23reichenhetze&src=typd">https://twitter.com/search?q=%23reichenhetze&src=typd</a>

<strong>>>> The MAYDAY</strong> is open for further topics (see below) as well as for all groups, collectives or individuals who want to share solidarity and emancipatory perspectives.

Topics of MAYDAY are e.g. made visible trough speeches in the appropriate places in the city. In addition, there will be a text / material collection of contributions that will appear in the form of a zine for the parade.

If you want to - plan, write, draw, layout, make radio, prepare, do transparents, prepare demonstration-stuff or participate as you like,

your own truck or block, a street party at the end - come to the preparatory meetings or write an e-mail (contact@mayday.now) -

here you find the PGP Key:

https://www.mayday.jetzt/index.php/kontakt/

<strong>There are several preparatory meetings</strong> for the preparation of MAYDAY content.

There will also be some information events and themed evening events with topics around the MAYDAY and general precarization and social struggles.

<strong>open preparation meetings:</strong>

<strong>Thursday 15.03. 17h</strong> - Augasse 2-6, 1090 Wien - 4th floor / elevator C ÖH Akbild Room "Wolke"

<strong>Tuesday 27.03. 18h</strong> - Augasse 2-6, 1090 Wien - 4th floor / elevator C ÖH Akbild Room "Wolke"

Accessible with the lines D, 35A, 37A, U5, U6

The premises can be accessed via the elevator next to the entrance to the parking garage at Josef Holaubeck Platz or via a ramp from the Augasse with a wheelchair. Please send us an e-mail for more detailed directions and support.

more dates soon

<strong>Theme evenings / Dates:</strong>

<strong>Thursday 15.03. MAYDAY - Shortfilms #1</strong>

from 19h on - after the the open meeting / Augasse 2-6, 1090 Vienna

Parts of the Precarity Compilation (see http://eipcp.net/transversal/0704/p2p/enund) as well as thematically fitting short films.

Original tone with english subtitles

"MayDay! MayDay! We are the precarious. We are hireable on demand, available on call, exploitable at will and firable at whim. We have become skillful jugglers of jobs and contortionists of flexibility. But beware: we are agitating with a common strategy to share our flexfights!"

Shortfilm: HOMEWORK#1 (by http://www.ritamaralla.it/)

Images of everyday life are continuing on the screen, but sometimes something contradiction appear: the regularity of living is questioning. In the background a pounding list of questions forces the viewer to question the routine of domestic life and the relationship between the inhabitants in the houses.

and further shortfilms

Where? Augasse 2-6, 1090 Wien - 4th floor / elevator C ÖH Akbild Raum Wolke

The premises can be accessed via the elevator next to the entrance to the parking garage at the Josef Haulabeck Platz or via a ramp from the Augasse out of the wheelchair. Please send us an e-mail for more detailed directions and support.

<strong>still without dates / details soon</strong>

- Make the city colorful - workshops and crafting sessions on graffiti, stencils, seedbombs, paint bombs, etc.

- Screening - Athens from below

- paint & craft session

...

<strong>You organize events that are fitting to the context of MAYDAY?</strong> Send us the info and we are happy to advertise them! We are also looking forward to cooperations and other themed events in cooperation, especially in the course of April.

<strong>PRECARIOUS! What's this?</strong>

meanings:

[1] revocable, uncertain

[2] delicate, difficult, problematic

Examples:

[1] The employment relationship as a temporary worker is precarious.

[1] The precariousness of the current social situation is that the living conditions are unstable and can change at any time.

[2] The situation is precarious.

Characteristic word combinations:

[1] precarious peace, ceasefire, precarious employment relationship, employment

[2] precarious (financial, economic) situation

<strong>Thematically, MAYDAY builds bridges, connects topics and strives for cooperation instead of isolation.</strong> It will / can be about social strikes as well as rememberence culture from Anschluss to Flakturm. Being unemployed and not being allowed to work or getting paid shitty - for worldwide unconditional basic income as well as anti-labor and not going to work stuff. About the right-wing extremist neo-liberal racist xenophobic anti-feminist government as well as about militarization, border politics and freedom of movement, wars and regimes about attacks on self-governing territories and resistance from below. To rule out anti-feminist attacks by the government by deleting funding for progressive associations in Upper Austria, to self-determination of people with dis_ability and the right to own body from pregnancy to sex work. To the rising rents and missing spaces around disputes for a right to city. We protest education and access restrictions, for a city without cars, the overcoming of (binary) gender systems, against surveillance and for digital sovereignty, and more generally, for a city of many.