Athen: Angriff auf Istikbal

We smash the Turkish fascism - We stand with the Guerilla of the Kurdish Freedom Movement

PKK is a revolutionary organization, the states are the terrorists.

FREEDOM TO OCALAN!

THE TIME FOR FREEDOM HAS COME!

DEM DEMA AZADIYE

https://athens.indymedia.org/media/upload/2021/11/30/Dem_Dema_Azadiye.MP4

https://athens.indymedia.org/post/1615692