Athen: Angriff auf Istikbal
In the dawn of Sunday to Monday we attacked to the store of Turkish interest Istikbal at Posidonos Avenue in Alimos area, in correspodence to the international three days of action from 26-28 of November. This specific company is funding money to the extremist Islamist Fetulah Gulen, with his help also Erdogan came to authority in 2002. Despite if they're relashionship now is in a hostile situation , with erdogan that characterized the movement of Gulen a terrorist organization, but they serving the same barbaric asimilation policies, the deep turkish state and its boosting the Turkish economy.
We smash the Turkish fascism - We stand with the Guerilla of the Kurdish Freedom Movement
PKK is a revolutionary organization, the states are the terrorists.
FREEDOM TO OCALAN!
THE TIME FOR FREEDOM HAS COME!
DEM DEMA AZADIYE
https://athens.indymedia.org/media/upload/2021/11/30/Dem_Dema_Azadiye.MP4