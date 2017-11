Solidarity with Anarchists in Poland

The Far Right is on the rise in Poland. The antifascist struggle is very difficult. But polish anarchists never give up.

Anarchists and antifa websites in Poland

http://161crew.bzzz.net/

https://czarnateoria.noblogs.org/

https://grecjawogniu.info/

http://ack.most.org.pl/

Antifascists direct actions and demonstrations:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qpCjy3KcMq4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DrzIe-GZAn8

Support the antifascist struggle in Poland!