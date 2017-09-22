[B] Solidarität mit den Freund*Innen in Frankreich

Solidarische Grüße and die Freund*Innen in Frankreich. Mit einem traurigen und einem lachenden Auge verfolgen wir den laufenden Prozess um die brennende Bullenkarre in Paris. Es ist eine Erleichterung zu hören, dass zumindest einige nicht mitspielen und ihr Schweigen wahren. Wir wünschen allen viel Stärke. Die Freude um die Flammen der Solidarität ist vielleicht etwas Genugtuung. Für mehr gelebte Solidarität und Komplizenschaft

Seit einigen Tagen läuft der Prozess um die brennende Bullenkarre in Paris. Zwei Freund*Innen sind schon seit über einem Jahr in U-Haft und eine Person ist weiterhin unbekannt. Nach einem stark besuchten Auftakt der zur Verlegung des Prozesses führte, hat sich schnell gezeigt, dass die Justiz alles tun wird um nicht nur den Prozessverlauf sondern auch die Stimmung im und um den Prozess zu bestimmen.Seit Monaten schon bäumt sich eine flammende Welle der Solidarität auf .

Die 2000m² Flammen vorgestern haben unsere Augen aufleuchten lassen !

Until all are free!

Solidarity to our friends in France. We are following the ongoing trials on the burning copcar in Paris with one laughing and one sad eye. It is a relief to hear that atleast some are not joining their game and keep their mouths shut. We wish everyone a lot of strenght. May the flames of Solidarity bring some satisfaction. For more lived solidarity and complicity

The trial for the burning copcar in Paris has been going for some days now. Two comerades are being held for over a year now one person is still absent from court. After a strong start into the process with around 200 supporters at the court that led to the trial being adjurned,it became clear quite quickly that the state will do everything to control the development of the process but also the mood in court and around the case. For months now a flaming wave of solidarity has been building up.

The 2000m² of flames two days ago put the biggest grin on our faces !

Until all are free!