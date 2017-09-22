[FR] Incendiary Solidarity

In the night from Wednesday to Thursday, a group broke into the gendarmerie barracks in the middle of Grenoble and successfully set fire to its car park and nearby workshop area, in solidarity with comrades in court at the moment. According to newspapers, over 30 cars and 2000m² of workshops, storage and offices were destroyed.

The criminal investigations unit, all their files and evidence from the cases that were being investigated at the moment were victims of the flames. The interior minister is indignated and the investigations don't seem to have a lead.

A trial against 9 people is being held at the Tribunal de Grandes Instances in Paris these days after a copcar was smashed and burned last year on an illegalized demo. In the time of the big demonstrations against the new law for employment regulations and overbearing police violence, cops had called for their own demo against the "police hate" on Place République the 18th of May and the counter demo organized by relatives of recent victims of police brutality was forbidden and kettled. There was a successfull breakthrough and people ran into a patrol car on their way through quai de Valmy.

Many attacks have been led in solidarity with the action and the accused.

"This Tuesday, at 3 in the morning, was the second court day in the case of the burned cop car. We broke into the gendarmerie barracks in Vigny-Musset. 6 vans and 2 logistics trucks were set on fire, ravaging more than 1500m² of the workshop and storage areas. This act is part of a wave of attacks in solidarity with the people passing in front of the judge in these days. A loud cheer for Kara and Krem. Our thought are with Damien, who recently got beat up by the cops. Whatever the outcome of the processes, we will continue to take on the cops and legal apparatus. Our hostility is a propagating fire Some Nocturnals"

