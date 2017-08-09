Post-soviet authoritarian regimes tend to grow straight through life and freedom of people who had serious unluck to be born in russia and its colonies - like Ukraine or Uzbekistan.

Ali Feruz is LGBT-activist and journalist of Novaya Gazeta. In the beginning of August “the russian court” decided to deport him to Uzbekistan, where in 2009 he was tortured by the Uzbek National security service, seeking to force him to be informer. Feruz will be held in deportation center until “European court of human rights” considers his case, that may take up to a year.

Oleg Sentsov and Olexandr Kolchenko are both known as participants of Revolution of Dignity or Maidan. Shortly after Crimea annexed in 2014, the FSB (russian federal security) announced a film director and an anarchist as terrorists, simply because Putin enjoys “public executions” so much. The testimony on which the case built – is beaten and tortured out. In 2015 Sentsov was sentenced for 20 years in Yakutsk jail and Kolchenko - for 10 years in Chelyabinsk.

Bloody Diktatur of Putin must end! Russian Empire will crash and drag its last dictators still living and those who are dirt along

FREE FERUZ, SENTSOV and KOLCHENKO !

More info:

#FreeAli #FreeAliFeruz #OtvaliOtAli #ОтвалиОтАли

https://avtonom.org/en/news/alexander-kolchenko-terrorist-simferopol

How to support the Crimean Hostages (Kolchenko and Sentsov)

http://solidarityua.info/en/kak-pomoch-2/perechislit-pozhertvovanie/