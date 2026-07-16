Vienna shows solidarity with ulm5

von: anonym am: 16.07.2026 - 21:45
Themen: 
Antifa
Militarismus
Repression
Soziale Kämpfe
Weltweit
Regionen: 
Austria

Antifa means Antiimp. As we witness the horrendous extends of repression, to what our anti-imperialist comrades, the Ulm5,  are being held to, we come together to show solidarity. We believe fighting genocide should not be a crime but a duty. We applaud the bravery of the 5 and want to show our support in their struggle. 

Power to people - auf allen Wegen, mit allen Mitteln. 

greetings from the people of  vienna <3

 

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