Vienna shows solidarity with ulm5

Antifa means Antiimp. As we witness the horrendous extends of repression, to what our anti-imperialist comrades, the Ulm5, are being held to, we come together to show solidarity. We believe fighting genocide should not be a crime but a duty. We applaud the bravery of the 5 and want to show our support in their struggle.

Power to people - auf allen Wegen, mit allen Mitteln.

greetings from the people of vienna <3