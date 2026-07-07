Athens: Claim for attack with fire against DELTA unit in Exarchia

It was a way on our part to show that with organization, discipline and above all the WILL to act, the doctrine of law and order is degraded in practice. However, it is also a message to the forces of repression that are ravaging the Exarchia neighborhood that the days when you went around beating like cowboys have passed irrevocably. You are unwanted in our places and we will show you this at every opportunity.

The attack is an act of honoring the memory of the armed fighter Kyriakos Xymitiris. The loss of the life of such a brilliant comrade will always be the driving force for us to overcome our fears, break our conventions and go on the attack on everything that oppresses and destroys people’s lives. It is our way of sending our solidarity and unlimited respect to the 8 anarchist comrades who are being prosecuted for the expropriation of a bank in Kato Tithorea. It is also an act of solidarity in the ongoing struggle of the Community of squatted Prosfygika and the hunger strikers (at that time) Aristotelis Chantzis and Suzon Duppagne. A struggle that raises broader issues about the functions of communities that go against the modern world of the economic exploitation of everything and the conversion of entire neighborhoods, especially the center of Athens, into fillets for investment.

Exarchia is one such neighborhood. A historical neighborhood that has long been in the eye of the state and capital with the aim of its complete depoliticization. The complete alteration of its characteristics. They want us to get used to the presence of the occupation army on every corner. They want us to get used to the groups that buy alternative tourism and give tours in the narrow streets of Exarchia. They want us to get used to the unaffordable rentals and the countless Airbnbs. Drugs and the alternative entertainment. For us, Exarchia was, is and will be a meeting point and politicization of all young comrades. A starting point for clashes with the forces of repression. A point with a heavy legacy watered with the blood of our dead. So as long as it is in our power, we will not leave this battle without a fight. We will not succumb, we will not surrender.

P.S.

New Democracy’s criminal management of prisons is a fact. From their management by the police and the continuous restrictions on the rights of prisoners, to the continuous tightening of the penal code, the abolition of permits, etc. One of the most characteristic cases is that of comrade Fotis Tziotzis who has currently been in complete isolation for 2 months. With our attack we break this wall of isolation and declare that no one is alone in the face of the intensifying state repression.

HONOR TO THE ARMED FIGHTER KYRIAKOS XYMITIRIS

SOLIDARITY TO COMRADES MARIANNA MANOURA AND DIMITRA ZARAFETA

SOLIDARITY AND STRENGTH TO THE 8 ANARCHISTS WHO ARE PERSECUTED FOR EXPROPRIATING A BANK IN KATÓ TITHOREA

VICTORY IN THE STRUGGLE OF PROSFYGIKA

EXARCHIA HAS HISTORY

Αναρχικοί/ες

(original https://athens.indymedia.org/post/1641896/ , slightly edited translation from https://abolitionmedia.noblogs.org/34821/ , image from social media: impact in DELTA position)