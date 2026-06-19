Solidarity with the 9 anarchists persecuted in Italy in the latest operation

von: anonym am: 19.06.2026 - 17:25
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Solidarity with the 9 anarchists persecuted in Italy for allegedly sabotaging a high-speed train line during the last winter Olympics and forming an organization with the goal to subvert the state.
From Berlin in solidarity, we send you strength and love!

As a small gesture to inform people the night after we heard about the raids and your arrests and the eviction, and to get out of our heads and start to express our sadness and rage we hung a banner in the streets of Berlin

You will be carried in our everyday lives until we walk together again

Our thoughts are also with those displaced but not disheartened by the opportunist eviction of bencivenga

Sara and Sandrone in our Hearts

 

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