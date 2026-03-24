Eine Razzia am 24.3.2026 bei einer Erwerbsloseninitiative, warum denn das?

(english below)

Am Dienstag den 24.3.26 wurden unsere Räume im Rahmen einer bundesweiten Razzia durchsucht. Schön ist so eine Razzia nicht, denn deutlich wird die kalte Aggression der willigen Vollstrecker. Die Potenz der Bullen entlud sich in einer Zerstörungswut. Sie zertrümmerten Fenster, Türen, Schränke und anderes mehr. Sie zerstörten unsere Infrastruktur und Arbeitsgrundlage, beschlagnahmten unsere Computer. An einer Stelle mussten wir allerdings lachen, denn wer versucht schon eine Aluminiumtür aufzuflexen?!

Stromausfälle in Berlin und der Staat geht gegen eine vermeintliche Ökoguerilla vor. Der Staat hetzt gegen alle diejenigen, die kritisch eingestellt sind zum Kapitalismus in seiner zugespitzten Phase mit seinen neuen Technologien, siehe den Fall um das Capulcu-Kollektiv, inkl. diffamierenden medialem Steckbrief. Razzien in Berlin und anderswo als Ausdruck von Suchbewegungen und Panik der politischen Klasse. Staat, Polizei und Verfassungsschutz stochern im Dunkeln. Die Innenpolitiker*innen und die GdP schicken ihre willigen Vollstrecker voraus. Es werden ja doch bei jeder Razzia Daten abgegriffen, die nichts mit den erhobenen Vorwürfen zu tun haben. Es trifft solidarische Projekte und es trifft soziale Bezugspunkte von Menschen. Und verstehen wir das richtig, dass die Polizeiarbeit darin bestand alle Häuser zu durchsuchen, in denen mal ein*e Anarchist*in ihren Fuß hineingesetzt hatte, weil ein Bekenner*innenschreiben mit "einige Anarchist*innen" endete? Das ist keine Polizeiarbeit, das ist Willkür. Nicht, dass wir überrascht wären, aber WTF.

Der Razzia voraus ging die Hetze von Parteien und Medien gegen arm gemachte Menschen, gegen Menschen die erwerbslos und obdachlos sind und besonders abstoßend, gegen Sinti*zze und Rom*nja.

Winter is coming.

Die neue Sozialgesetzgebung und das Asylbewerberleistungsgesetz sollen helfen verarmte Leute aus der Stadt, oder gar aus dem Staat zu vertreiben und den Druck zu erhöhen, jeden Drecksjob anzunehmen. Jugendliche aus armen Familien dürfen sich von der Bundeswehr anwerben lassen. Wieder andere Projekte sollen ein Bekenntnis zur FDGO abgeben, oder die Gelder werden direkt gestrichen wie bei der Amadeu Antonio Stiftung. Denn es ist immer noch der Staat der definiert was links und wer Staatsfeind ist. Den einen kürzt der Staat die Mittel und bei denen, die sich nie von ihm abhängig gemacht haben, schlägt er die Fenster ein.

Wir senden solidarische Grüße an alle anderen mitbetroffenen Menschen und Projekte und machen natürlich trotz Vandalismus der Bullen und trotz der Repression weiter. Mit Überwachen und Strafen seitens der Behörden kennen wir uns ja bestens aus.

Also alle zusammen weiter für ein schönes Leben für Alle! Hier, heute, jetzt!

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A raid on 24.3.2026 at an unemployed initiative, why is that?

On Tuesday, 24.3.26, our rooms were searched as part of a nationwide raid. Such a raid is not pretty, because the cold aggression of the willing executioners becomes clear. The potency of the cops was discharged in a rage of destruction. They smashed windows, doors, cupboards and other things. They destroyed our infrastructure and work base, confiscated our computers. At one point, however, we had to laugh, because who tries to flex open an aluminum door?!

Power outages in Berlin and the state is taking action against a supposed eco-guerrilla. The state agitates against all those who are critical of capitalism in its acute phase with its new technologies, see the case of the Capulcu collective, including a defamatory media profile. Raids in Berlin and elsewhere as an expression of search movements and panic of the political class. The state, police and the Office for the Protection of the Constitution are poking around in the dark. The interior politicians and the GdP are sending their willing executioners ahead. After all, data is tapped during every raid that has nothing to do with the accusations made. It affects solidarity-based projects and it hits people's social points of reference. And do we understand correctly that the police work consisted of searching all the houses in which an anarchist had once set foot because a letter claiming responsibility ended with "some anarchists"? This is not police work, this is arbitrariness. Not that we're surprised, but WTF.

The raid was preceded by the agitation of parties and the media against people who have been impoverished, against people who are unemployed and homeless and particularly repulsive, against Sinti and Roma.

Winter is coming.

The new social legislation and the Asylum Seekers Benefits Act are intended to help drive impoverished people out of the city, or even out of the state, and increase the pressure to take any dirty job. Young people from poor families are allowed to be recruited by the Bundeswehr. Still other projects are supposed to make a commitment to the FDGO, or the funds are cut directly, as in the case of the Amadeu Antonio Foundation. Because it is still the state that defines what is left-wing and who is an enemy of the state. For some, the state cuts the funds and for those who have never made themselves dependent on it, it smashes the windows.

We send solidarity greetings to all other people and projects affected and of course continue despite the vandalism of the cops and despite the repression. We are very familiar with surveillance and penalties on the part of the authorities.

So all together continue for a good life for all! Here, today, now!